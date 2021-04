BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is helping to vaccinate Western New Yorkers.

The NFTA is partnering with Buffalo Urban League and Western New York Vaccine Task Force with a pop-up clinic at the Urban Family Practice on Main Street.

That clinic runs tomorrow and Saturday, and the first 1,000 people who get their shot there will receive a free transit pass from the NFTA.

Click here to book a vaccine appointment through the Erie County Department of Health.