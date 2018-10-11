Cheektowaga family wants answers after dog was mauled to death in backyard

Cheektowaga - A Cheektowaga family had their hearts broken after their dog, "Pug," was mauled to death by their neighbor's four dogs on Sunday, according to Pug's owner, Sarah Kegler.

Pug sustained broken ribs, punctured lungs, ruptured intestines and a broken jaw and eventually died that evening.

“My kids could not come out in this back yard and be safe, with those dogs," Charles Kegler said. “Regardless of whose fault this is, the point is these dogs kill when thy have the opportunity.”

Sarah says this all happened in front of her own children who were playing in the backyard with Pug and it was brought to her attention when they began screaming.

“We are very sorry for what happened, we are animal lovers," owner of the attacking dogs, Mohamed Khalil, said. “They’re not even aggressive but I guess it was like a wolf pack instinct you know.”

A court hearing is set for Monday.

The Kegler's neighbor jumped the fence to help stop the attack and was also bit by the attacking dogs and immediately went to ECMC to be treated. This is the second time since 2015, that the same four dogs have broken into the Kegler's yard.

According to the Kegler family, the Cheektowaga Dog Warden advised them to invest in 25-foot bear spray as a solution.

The family has since had a petition signed by over 30 neighbors to have the dogs removed.

