Cat found duct taped inside plastic bin, police searching for suspect

9:08 AM, Sep 24, 2018
LE ROY, N.Y. (WKBW) - The Le Roy Police Department say they found a cat duct taped inside a closed plastic bin while on patrol Saturday.

There were no holes cut in the lid for air to enter the bin. Police say the cat is in good health and is being cared for at this time. 

The cat is a male tiger and appeared to be taken care of and well fed.

Police are searching for the owner of the cat and ask anyone with information that would lead to a possible suspect to call 585-345-6350.

