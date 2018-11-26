Buffalo shelter dog adopted by UPS driver after unlikely meeting

Grand Island, N.Y. (WKBW) - It was love at first sight between Jason Coronado and Ernie.

"He is probably my idea of a perfect dog," Jason Coronado said.

Coronado is a UPS driver. Ernie is a pitbull-terrier mix and was living in the Buffalo City Animal Shelter.

Coronado was never really planning on getting a dog, but then fate intervened on Oct. 5th. While he was delivering packages, Ernie literally jumped into his life.

"Call him up to the truck and he pretty much just hopped up in, and I was like okay," he said.

Ernie refused to leave the truck.

"He hopped up and just sat there and did not want to leave."

Eventually Ernie did get out, and Coronado went on his way. However, it got him thinking about bringing Ernie into his life for good.

He discussed it with his family, and everyone was on board. Two days ago, the Coronado's adopted Ernie.

"I wanted him to have a good home."

It's only been two days, but Ernie follows Coronado all over the house. No training necessary.

"He likes to sleep and lounge and he likes to eat treats and he's just a big lap dog."

While some people put a dog on the top of their Christmas list, this wish has already come true for the Coronado's.

