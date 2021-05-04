Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-658x90.jpg

Actions

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 15 dead

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Ruiz/AP
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that fell after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Monday, May 3, 2021. The section passing over a road in southern Mexico City collapsed Monday night, dropping a subway train, trapping cars and causing at least 50 injuries, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jose Ruiz)
Mexico Metro Collapse
Mexico Metro Collapse
Posted at 2:05 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 02:05:21-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say an overpass in Mexico City's metro has collapsed, sending a train plunging downward onto a road, trapping a car under rubble and killing at least 15 people.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 34 hospitalized, according to preliminary figures.

Video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage.

The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

Sheinbaum a support beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially hanging train was "very weak."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma