Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 15 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say an overpass in Mexico City's metro has collapsed, sending a train plunging downward onto a road, trapping a car under rubble and killing at least 15 people.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 34 hospitalized, according to preliminary figures.

Video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage.

The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

Sheinbaum a support beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially hanging train was "very weak."