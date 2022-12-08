Bills Mafia responds to Von Miller's injury with positivity and donations to his charity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the wake of the Von Miller news, the non-profit organization Bills Mafia Babes launched an effort to donate in support.

You know what to do, Bills Mafia.

Von, we will see you back and ready to roll next season.🙏🏼❤️💙@VonsVision58 https://t.co/3LNWa3uoHD — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) December 7, 2022

"We brought him in to be the closer in Kansas City when we try to get through to go to the Super Bowl," said Kristen Kimmick, President and Founder of Bills Mafia Babes. "To lose that before we even get to that point is gut wrenching."

While fans navigated their emotions in response to the Miller's injury, he took social media to tell Bills Mafia he was going to be okay.

Don’t Blink!!.. I’ll be back! Better than ever! #BillsMafia I love you guys! Thank u pic.twitter.com/BigU2dmxoH — Von Miller (@VonMiller) December 7, 2022

Bills Mafia Babes said it's taking Millers message to heart and the saying "don't blink" couldn't mean more than it does right now.

"When these things happen to the players and we get there kinds of big and in a way tragic announcements, we try and jump into action," said Kimmick.

Kimmick said the organization has grown from a group of 25 women to over 25,000 and they're using their community for good.

"We get constant people tagging us, sliding into dm's and asking us you know who is the charity for this player," said Kimmick. "So that's what we kind of stepped into today to just make sure that the word was out there that Von's Vision is Von's charity and that's where his heart lies."

Von's Vision works to to give kids the gift of sight by providing low-income students with fashionable corrective eyewear. But Von Miller's positive spirit reminds us all that beauty can come from even the worst of situations.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am," said Von Miller. "You know, how hard I work and how important that this means to me, man."

"Seeing Von come out and be so positive about something that he could be so quiet or negative about it really makes a lot of things makes sense about why he is in our locker room," said Kimmick.

"Don't blink, baby," said Miller.

If you'd like to donate to Von's Vision you can do so here.

