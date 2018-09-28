92-year old local legend making "World Famous" subs

Town of Niagara, NY (WKBW-TV) - The flashing sign in the front window is a welcome sight for visitors. It means that Mari Posa is behind the grill creating her "World Famous" steak & cheese sub sandwiches. At Mariposa's in the Town of Niagara, it's not just her subs that are famous-Mari is pretty well known too.

"They all come in from out of town and want to give her a hug and take a picture" according to Mari's daughter Marina. Mari's granddaughter Elizabeth adds "she's a local legend."

Mari raised nine kids and has kept the place that bears her name running for almost fifty-eight years. Her secret is that she is not afraid of hard work. Her day starts at 4am and an hour later she is prepping for the day. 92-year old Mari says her other secret to success is that you "make the best everyday."

Mariposa's is at 3217 Military Rd, in the Town of Niagara. Opened Monday through Saturday 10:30-2pm, phone 716-297-2218