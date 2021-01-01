Jenna Callari began working as a Sports/News Multimedia Journalist for WKBW in August 2017.

She comes to WNY after working two other gigs in the sports broadcasting industry. Her sports career began at WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine where she covered everything from the local sports scene to sled dog racing. She then moved on to WLTZ in Columbus, Georgia where she heavily covered SEC sports and area high schools.

Jenna was born and raised in Cheektowaga through grade school. Her family moved to Western Michigan shortly after where she was still able to enjoy the "lake life". She went on to attend and graduate from Michigan State University.

When Jenna's not working you can find her reading a mystery book, putting together a jigsaw puzzle or cooking up a recipe she found on Pinterest.

