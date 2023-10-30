Israel expands its ground assault into Gaza

The Israeli military has continued to expand its ground assault into Gaza.

Video released Monday morning by the Israel Defense Forces shows troops operating inside Gaza buildings. The IDF said they struck over 600 Hamas targets over the last few days by air, land and sea.

Information on the ground operation is largely limited to what the IDF releases. But during what Israel is calling "Stage 2" of its war with Hamas, there have been reports of a large clash at the Erez Crossing on the northern border after the IDF said they saw Hamas terrorists emerge from a tunnel opening there, according to the IDF and the Institute for the Study of War.

Further south, near the city of Beit Hanoun, the Institute for the Study of War reports that there were skirmishes. There's also activity on the outskirts of Gaza City and the Al-Ahzar University, where IDF troops identified an anti-tank missile launching post and called in a fighter jet to strike.

Social media reports claim that Israeli tanks are reported to be on the main north-south road on the coast.

All this information increasingly indicates that the Israeli military is moving closer to — and circling — Gaza City.

From the border, Scripps News has observed that Hamas continues to launch missiles into Israel.

