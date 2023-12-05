Watch Now
50949_WKBW_7_Problem_Solvers_658x90.png

Actions

House explodes in Arlington, Virginia as police serve warrant

Police say they were executing a warrant before a house exploded in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday night.
House explodes in Arlington, Virginia as police serve warrant
Shutterstock
House explodes in Arlington, Virginia as police serve warrant
Posted at 9:56 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 22:30:13-05

Authorities in Virginia responded to the scene of a major house explosion in Arlington on Monday.

Police said in a post on X they were investigating an incident involving a flare gun shot from a residence on Monday evening.

Police said they were serving a search warrant on the address when someone inside fired several shots.

An explosion then destroyed the house, collapsing most of the structure in a significant fireball.

The fire department was working to extinguish the subsequent blaze on Monday night. Police say they are now investigating the "circumstances of the explosion."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for more updates.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here