American Red Cross offers donation incentive amid blood shortage

Amid a shortage of blood donations, the American Red Cross said it is offering $20 Amazon gift cards throughout August for blood donors.

The organization said its national blood inventory plummeted more than 25% in July, largely due to a heat wave that forced the cancellation of various blood drives. While there were fewer opportunities for Americans to donate blood last month, the demand for blood remained steady in July.

The Red Cross said the shortage especially affected the supply of type O blood, claiming that it had to reduce distributions.

“Having type O blood products readily available is vital to providing timely and lifesaving care to patients in need,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, division chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “In fact, for a patient suffering massive blood loss, like an individual in a car accident or a mom experiencing a severe postpartum hemorrhage, group O is the most commonly transfused blood type. For trauma patients, each minute of delay can increase the chance of death by 5%."

The American Red Cross said the upcoming hurricane season and other potential natural disasters could result in a sudden demand for blood.

To donate blood, you must meet the following requirements, according to the Red Cross:



Be in good health and feeling well

Be at least 16 years old in most states

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Have not donated more than six times in the last year or once in the last 56 days

