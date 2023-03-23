HBCU grad makes history as Vanderbilt’s first Black female neurosurgery resident

A Florida A&M University graduate is making history by becoming the first Black woman to train at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee as a neurosurgery resident.

Tamia Potter is the first Black female neurosurgery resident in the neurological surgery department at Vanderbilt University College of Medicine in its 148-year history. The 2018 FAMU graduate received the news on National Match Day, when graduate medical students learn where they will be heading for residency training.

According to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, more women are becoming doctors, but only about 5.7% of physicians in the U.S. identify as Black or African American. A 2019 report found that as of 2018, there were only 33 Black women in the entire country who practice neurological surgery.

The VUMC neurosurgery department congratulated their three new residents — Potter, Alan Tang and Freddy Vallejo — on Twitter.

We are thrilled to announce our new Vanderbilt Neurosurgery residents! Congratulations- we are so excited to have you on our team! pic.twitter.com/6tVLmtHGZi — VUMC Neurosurgery (@VUMC_Neurosurg) March 17, 2023

After graduating from FAMU, Potter received a full tuition scholarship to study at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine.

Following the match at Vanderbilt, she shared a video on Twitter showing her on the phone learning that she is the first Black woman to train at Vanderbilt’s neurosurgery department.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.