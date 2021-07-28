Watch
Five shows to binge in August 2021

Phil on Film
Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jul 28, 2021
THE WHITE LOTUS

Premise: Privileged travelers converge at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, setting the stage for darkly comedic rivalries, bickering and betrayals.
Stars: Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Jake Lacy, Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn, Connie Britton
Service: HBO Max.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: A satire that snipes at the 1 percenters, "The White Lotus" is filled with witty writing and intense performances. The plot spirals to darker places as the stakes continue to rise.

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION

Premise: The 1980s animated series springs back to life in whip-smart manner, courtesy of executive producer Kevin Smith.
Stars: Chris Wood, Harley Quinn Smith, Lena Headey, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tiffany Smith.
Service: Netflix.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: Kevin Smith-trademarked touches abound in the invigorating throwback, which adds modern touches and self-awareness to the goofy, grandiose characters from the original series. The new take on the material adds a decidedly feminist touch to the material, bucking the boys' club feel of the original.

HACKS

Premise: A comedy writer whose career has taken a harsh downturn takes a job as an assistant to a bitter, sardonic falling star. They get along poorly as they begin to develop reluctant appreciation of one another.
Stars: Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter.
Service: HBO Max.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: The Einbinder-Smart coupling is magical, yielding rapid-fire insult exchanges between the two that have to be seen to be believed. The hilarious series hauled in 15 well-deserved Emmy nominations for good reason.

PAUL MCCARTINEY 3,2,1

Premise: The Beatles and Wings superstar takes a moment to reflect on his decades of trials, triumphs and successes in this docu-series.
Stars: Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin.
Service: Hulu.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: Superbly energetic and boasting an incredible ability to recall details from his storied past, McCartney provides an unguarded glimpse into a legendary life well-lived. McCartney's trust in and respect for Rubin is key to the comfort level McCartney shows as he gleefully recounts his past.

BIG SHOT

Premise: After losing his temper and getting fired from a big-time college coaching gig, a single dad attempts a comeback by coaching a San Diego high school girls team.
Stars: John Stamos, Nell Verlaque, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown.
Service: Disney+.
Why it's impossible to stop watching: Stamos channels Rick Pitino and/or Sean Miller, presenting an intense, emotionally disconnected persona that hints at hidden vulnerability. The show takes on relatable real-life issues while spinning a fascinating sports story along the way.

