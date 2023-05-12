Elon Musk makes it official, names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Linda Yaccarino will become the new CEO of Twitter.

Current Twitter CEO Elon Musk made the official announcement Friday, saying he was excited to welcome her to the company.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk added that Yaccarino would primarily focus on business operations while he focuses on product design and new technology.

Yaccarino's name surfaced as a possible contender for the job immediately after Musk preluded his official announcement on Thursday, saying he had hired a woman.

Yaccarino is a longtime media executive. She previously served as the chair of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 after almost two decades as a media executive at Turner.

She is expected to start in her new position in six weeks.

Musk has served as CEO of Twitter while also keeping his role as CEO of Tesla since he purchased the social media company in October for $44 billion.

Tesla's stock jumped after Musk revealed he hired a new CEO for Twitter. It started Thursday at about $168 per share and climbed to $176 by 10 a.m. on Friday. However, it dropped to about $169 a share by midday Friday.

