Tired Of Tired-Looking Eyes? Here’s How Color Correctors For Dark Circles Brighten Your Look

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Adding makeup that varies widely from your normal skin tone might not seem like a logical way to fix skin tone issues and under-eye bags. But a color corrector for dark circles uses the color wheel to counteract problem areas on your face.

For instance, blue-toned shadows under your eyes from fatigue, dehydration, etc., can be shaded away with an orange-based color corrector. Green color correctors help with redness on your face.

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told Real Simple that you just need to match the saturation level based on your skin tone.

“For instance, if your skin tone is lighter, you must use the lighter version and so forth,” Greenberg says.

Color corrector should be applied to clean, moisturized skin in a V-shape below your eye and gently blended, then covered with a concealer that matches your skin tone.

Here are five color correctors for dark circles you can purchase on Amazon, some recommended by experts and others with very high ratings and review numbers.

MAC Pro Conceal and Correct Palette in Medium sells on Amazon for $40. There are also light, medium-deep and dark palettes for different skin tones.

MAC’s Pro Conceal and Correct Palette also can be used for contouring, concealing and other makeup purposes. But Real Simple specifically recommended it as a color corrector for dark circles.

Amazon reviewer Penny Century said the higher price for this palette set versus other, cheaper sets is worth it.

“The 6 colors combine together and go on individually for a wide range of perfect applications that I didn’t know would enhance my overall routine until I started using it,” she wrote. “I use the top two, applied with a small, stiff concealer brush and blended with a real techniques beauty blender, as a contour. I use the bottom two, applied and blended the same, under my eyes as highlight and over blemishes. I use the middle two applied with a rounded stipple sponge for fake freckles.”

L.A. Girl’s Pro Conceal HD in peach ($4.95) is designed as a color corrector for dark circles for light to medium skin tones. A companion orange version ($4.74) works for medium to deep skin tones. Other color versions fix different undertone issues.

The peach corrector has a huge number of ratings (34,439 reviews) and 4.3 out of 5-stars.

“This is an absolute must if you have dark undereye circles or dark spots like I do,” wrote Amazon reviewer Paloma Del Rio. “I pat this in with my fingers before any other article of makeup. Once it is blended I go ahead and apply the rest of my makeup. Work wonders! Great price! Highly recommend it.”

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer ranges in price between about $5 to $8, depending on what shade you get.

With 4.4 out of 5-stars among 166,056 ratings, the product seems like a pretty good bet. While it can also be used for contour and concealer, users say it works great as a color corrector for dark circles.

“I have significant dark circles under my eyes,” wrote Amazon reviewer LaBelle Coeur. “I’ve tried all kinds of concealers, from less to more expensive. This is a great concealer in that it goes on smoothly (moisturize around the eyes first) and then sets with powder. It lasts all day and I’ve purchased many of these in case they discontinue the product. Very satisfied with the smooth natural coverage.”

NYX Professional Makeup’s Studio Perfect Color Correcting Primer is currently at Amazon for $14. This green, liquid color corrector helps eliminate redness in your face.

NYX’s product gets 4.4 out of 5-stars from 13,899 ratings on Amazon.

“It’s thinner than most on the market because it’s intended as a full-face primer, but you can build it up to your desired level of coverage,” according to Allure, which recommended it in a story on color correctors.

You can also get it in lavender to fix yellow undertones.

Milani’s Bright Side Illuminating Primer for Dewy Skin ($9.99) will add an all over glow to your face even under foundation.

Allure also loves Milani’s Supercharged Brightening Undereye Tint.

“It not only reduces darkness due in part to its packed formula of hyaluronic acid, plant-based collagen, niacinamide, and caffeine, but it’s also packed with shimmery micro-pearls that help bounce light away, thus illuminating the area,” Allure said.

As for what concealer to use on top of your color corrector, the CoverFX brand is highly rated and mentioned by Real Simple.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.