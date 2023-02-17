Cadbury Bunny tryouts return with a spotlight on rescue pets

Cadbury is once again looking for its next Cadbury Bunny, with this year’s focus on rescue pets.

The brand is calling on rescue pet parents to enter their beloved family members for the chance to be the star in this year’s Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and win a cash prize. Partnering once again with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, rescue pet parents can enter their pet in the search now through Feb. 23.

Simply head to Cadbury’s website, upload a photo of your rescue wearing bunny ears and complete the form to enter. All rescue animals are welcome, from dogs and cats to lizards, birds and everything in between. If your pet is selected as a semi-finalist, you will have to submit a video of your pet and they must be able to perform for camera and remain “reasonably stationary” while wearing bunny ears.

The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6 and fans will have until March 14 to cast their vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny. The winner will not only star in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, but they’ll also receive a a cash prize of $5,000 for themselves and another $5,000 for the shelter of their choice.

The winner of the first Cadbury Bunny tryouts in 2019 was Henri the bulldog, while other winners include Lt. Dan, a two-legged pup in 2020 and Betty the frog in 2021.

Last year’s winner was Annie Rose, an English doodle from Ohio. A therapy dog who visits local nursing homes, Annie Rose loves bringing smiles to the faces of the residents of the communities she serves, Cadbury says. When Annie Rose wasn’t allowed in the nursing homes due to COVID-19 restrictions, she dressed up and entertained the residents outside their windows instead.



Think your pet has what it takes? Here is the original 1994 commercial for some inspiration for their audition.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.