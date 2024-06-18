Zyn maker halts online sales of its popular nicotine pouches in the US

The company behind the popular Zyn brand smokeless nicotine pouches has suspended online sales in the United States, citing an investigation into its flavored products.

Tobacco giant and Zyn parent company Philip Morris International announced Monday that the decision was in response to a subpoena from the District of Columbia attorney general requesting information about online sales of its flavored Zyn pouches, flavors of which include cool mint, peppermint, wintergreen, spearmint, cinnamon, coffee, and citrus.

The Washington, D.C., city council banned the sale of all flavored tobacco and flavored synthetic nicotine products in October 2022. The prohibition includes any flavor other than tobacco.

Related Story: Senate holds hearing as flavored e-cigarettes remain illegal but still popular with teens

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that there have been sales of flavored nicotine pouch products in D.C., predominantly related to certain online sales platforms and some independent retailers," Philip Morris International said in a statement. "In the event of an unfavorable outcome related to this matter, a material liability is reasonably possible though not estimable at this time."

Phillip Morris reaffirmed that all online buyers of Zyn products are "fully age-gated" and vetted to ensure they are 21 years of age or older before they can make a purchase. The company also said it is committed to ensuring its compliance with all laws and regulations.

Unlike traditional smokeless tobacco products, Zyn pouches do not contain tobacco leaf or any other plant material and are branded as an "alternative to smoking or dipping."