Best Real Money Online Casino Sites (2023): Online Casinos That Pay Out Real Money Ranked by Games, Fairness

The gambling market is overflowing with real money online casinos, making the truly worthy ones increasingly hard to find.

To make the process of playing real money casino games easier for you, we thoroughly researched the market and brought you a list of top online casinos.

We paid attention to each casino’s game selection, bonuses, payout speed, and customer support.

The results kicked in, with Red Dog finding its place on top as the best online casino for real money you can join right now.

Let’s check out all our reviews and see how Red Dog stacks up against the competition.

Best Real Money Online Casinos

1. Red Dog Casino - Best Real Money Online Casino Overall

Pros

20+ bonus codes for new players

Generous 240% welcome bonus and 40 free spins

200+ online slots and big jackpots

No transaction fees

Great customer service available 24/7

Variety of banking options

Cons

$150 minimum withdrawal

Red Dog was an easy pick for #1 – it offers its members access to high-quality games, various enticing bonus codes, and some of the biggest jackpots.

Game Selection 4.7/5

Red Dog Casino is supported by a sole provider, RealTime Gaming. Despite that, they’re still offering us numerous titles that can mostly be played via a phone or tablet.

With slot games as their specialty, high-quality titles like Magic Mushroom, Ancient Gods, Lucha Libre 2, and Bubble Bubble are stealing the scene. We highly recommend them for their slot machines that can win you a maximum of 5000x your initial bet.

Red Dog is not just a master of one, though. Classic roulette games are available here, too, in addition to live blackjack and baccarat.

Bonuses and Rewards: 5/5

We said Red Dog is known for its online casino bonuses. Here you’ll find out just why.

Once you sign up and deposit funds, you can get an epic 240% match bonus and 40 free spins on the slot game Spring Wilds. How? Just use the Red Dog Casino bonus code ADORABLE before you place your first real money deposit.

This is our favorite bonus, though — you’re free to explore Red Dog’s promotions section once to create an account if you’d prefer another one.

To add to those exciting bonuses, specials include “Game of the Month" offers and 24/7 bonuses you can access any time you want to get more prizes.

Mobile Compatibility 4.8/5

Red Dog has made sure you would get an optimal playing experience, and they know just how much the interface matters to you.

The RTG software used by the casino is compatible with PCs and mobile gaming devices. In addition, their collection is tailored for use on mobile, so you won’t have to worry about the buttons and text being unreadable.

On top of that, you may also play the games for free, even without an account. However, for real-money bets, you must log in.

Banking 4.8/5

Transactions are fee-free here. Cool, right?

Red Dog Casino supports ETH, LTC, USDT, Neosurf, Flexepin, and credit card payments for deposits. The minimum deposit ranges between $10 and $30, depending on the payment option you select.

The minimum you can withdraw, however, is $150 across all payment options.

Use code ADORABLE for a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins at Red Dog!

2. Ignition - Best Real Money Online Casino for Jackpots

Pros:

35 jackpot slots & must-drop jackpots

Relatively low wagering requirements

Combined $3,000 poker and casino welcome bonus

Quality poker games and tournaments

Over 30 live dealer games

Cons:

No e-wallet banking methods

Limited selection of classic slots

Ignition Casino has every right to be proud of how far they’ve come.

The casino was launched in 2016 by Lynton Limited as a premium iGaming product you can enjoy to the fullest. And if you love poker and jackpots, you’ll surely love Ignition Casino.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

RealTime Gaming and Rival Gaming are the primary sources of power for Ignition Casino.

The site offers tons of real money casino games, including blackjack, roulette games, and baccarat, in addition to live table games, video slots, and poker tournaments.

Familiar with 777 Deluxe, Single Deck Blackjack, and Double Double Bonus Poker? How about Diamond Dragon and Pai Gow Poker? This is only a fraction of what you can find at Ignition.

And even though Ignition doesn’t offer a proper sportsbook, you can still feed your sports betting appetite through their pre-scheduled virtual betting events.

However, while there are plenty of jackpot slots to explore, we couldn’t help but notice Ignition’s weak variety of classic slot games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

If you think Ignition’s awesome game selection is its only strength, you’re hugely mistaken.

Ignition is waiting for you with big bonuses when you sign up and start playing real money games. Think 150% match rates for both poker and other casino games with 25 wagering requirements.

Indeed, crypto players can get 2x 150% up to 1,500 bonuses for poker and slots, with fiat currency players getting a reduced value at 100% up to $1,000.

Have a friend that wants to join you in your betting endeavors? You can get a $125 referral bonus if they deposit cryptocurrency when they sign up. Everybody wins!

Mobile Compatibility 4.7/5

Accessing the mobile casino at Ignition is easy and convenient. You can play games on your phone or tablet or access Ignition and all its features by loading the casino's website on your device browser.

Whatever device you’re comfortable using, you’ll have a pleasant real money gaming experience because they all run smoothly.

On top of all that, you’ll also stay anonymous wherever you’re grinding at the poker tables. You won’t experience card sharks lurking in your hand history and statistics.

A slight downside is that some of Ignition’s slots are not available on mobile devices.

Banking 4.7/5

Fiat and crypto users alike are welcome at Ignition. Deposit and withdrawal methods include credit cards, debit cards, and Bitcoin. Aside from that, check withdrawals are also an option, but keep in mind that you’ll need to pay a fee after your first transaction.

There are no e-wallet options, but the following are usable for you: BTC, LTC, ETH, Voucher, Visa, Mastercard, or AMEX.

You can get your withdrawals within 24 hours if you use crypto, which is one of the fastest in the industry.

Click to get started at Ignition and claim up to $3,000 on your first deposit!

3. Slots.LV - Best for New Real Money Online Casino Games

Pros:

Instant-play and downloadable game options

24/7 Customer support

Great mobile compatibility

Up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses

New games constantly released

Cons

Limited banking options

Some casino games only available in downloadable versions

Slots.LV is one of the top online gambling sites that provides bingo, lottery-style scratchcards, and mobile casino games. Talk about classic!

The company behind Slots.LV has been in the gambling industry since 1999, so although the Slots.LV site itself is newer, they already have a huge player base.

Game Selection 4.7/5

Choose from more than 400 types, themes, and jackpot amounts available on this online casino. Some of the most exciting games you can play include Koi Garden, A Day at the Derby, Secrets of the Geisha, and Rise of Poseidon.

Providers like RealTime Gaming, Betsoft, and Rival all support this top gambling site, so you can witness their excellent visuals, animations, and rewards as you play here.

Live dealer games may be limited, but you have hundreds of others to choose from.

If you are one to bet on bigger jackpots, Jackpot Pinatas, Mermaid Queen, and Enchanted Garden may be a better fit for you.

You can also enjoy card and table games that showcase crisp graphics and beautiful designs. You can try mobile blackjack, roulette, craps, video poker games, and baccarat in top-notch resolution.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

This real money casino offers two different welcome bonuses — one for crypto users and the other for fiat currency players.

If you’re going to deposit via credit cards, you can claim up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses over your first 9 deposits at Slots.LV. Your first deposit will see a 200% match up to $1,000, with the subsequent 8 getting a 100% match up to $500.

Crypto players have it better with a welcome package all the way up to $7,500. Both of these offers arrive with 35x wagering requirements, and we couldn’t ask for more.

Mobile Compatibility 4.7/5

Slots.LV looks much better on mobile than it does on desktop, with most of the games available on smaller screens in great resolution.

We mentioned a casino app, but that’s only for desktop computers. To play real money games on mobile at Slots.LV, you can simply open the site via your mobile browser.

It’s worth noting that more games will become available if you download the casino app on your computer.

Banking 4.7/5

Several deposit and withdrawal options are available at Slots.LV. They support all the standard credit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Ethereum. Unfortunately, Neteller and Skrill are not included, but you have many other methods to choose from.

Transaction fees vary depending on your banking method, but first monthly deposits and withdrawals are free.

Crypto users can expect processing times of about an hour (what a deal!), while fiat players can expect to see their winnings in three to five days. That’s not bad at all.

Claim up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses at Slots.LV!

4. Super Slots - Highest Quality Slots of All Real Money Casinos Online

Pros

Visually-pleasing slots by Betsoft

Various banking options

24/7 customer service

400% crypto welcome bonus

Up to $6,000 regular welcome package

Cons

Limited mobile game selection

High rollover on the crypto bonus

This purple online casino isn’t here to disappoint.

Super Slots is a new real money casino site founded in 2020. Since 1991, its owner has been behind some of the most popular real money casino sites in the world. That, with providers like Betsoft and Nucleus?

We don’t know about you, but we’re putting our trust in SuperSlots for their long-time expertise.

Games Selection 4.8/5

SuperSlots.ag features two live casinos and over 400 casino games, including games by the ever-popular provider Betsoft.

You see, you’re never going to run out of games on this site. They have some of the most existing titles in the industry, including games like Trinity Reels, Wild of Fortune, Spin it Vegas, and more.

Beyond the best online slots, Super Slots also offers everything from table games to live dealer games, keno, and scratch cards.

Bonuses & Rewards 4.6/5

SuperSlots goes above and beyond with its bonuses — especially when it comes to crypto players.

If you’re one of them, you can use the code CRYPTO400 to activate quite possibly the biggest match bonus; 400% up to $4,000. However, you have to note the wagering requirements of 48x that come with this bonus, which might prove a bit challenging to meet.

If you’re a non-crypto player, you can claim up to $6,000 in deposit bonuses on your first six deposits. Your first deposit will see a 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,000, with your following 5 deposits getting a 100% up to $1,000 bonus.

The wagering requirements here are 35x.

Mobile Compatibility 4/5

SuperSlots doesn’t offer a mobile application.

Instead, you can play directly via your browser and enjoy most games. We say “most" because there are quite a few titles that you won’t have access to on mobile. Plus, navigating might prove a bit difficult because there aren’t as many options to filter out the game.

Other than that, we love the purple here.

Banking 4.8/5

Fiat and crypto users can enjoy multiple banking methods at SuperSlots.

The minimum deposit is $20 and goes all the way up to $500k if you use Bitcoin. The minimum withdrawal is $50 for most cryptocurrencies, with $500 for bank wire transfers. A little bit too much for our taste, if we’re being honest.

Crypto transactions are fee-free, whereas non-crypto payouts attract a 7.5% fee. All that being said, playing with crypto pays off at Super Slots — even if you have to buy it first.

Claim a 400% up to $4,000 bonus on your first crypto deposit at Super Slots!

5. BitStarz - Top Real Money Online Casino for Crypto Users

Pros

Crypto-exclusive titles

4000+ games

5 BTC welcome package

Fantastic design

Cons

Geo-restrictive

Cluttered homepage

Bitstarz was one of the first real money online casinos to work with cryptocurrencies — ever since 2014.

Since then, the platform has grown to accept various prominent cryptocurrencies and has a continuously expanding library of games. When we say expanding, we mean 4,000+.

Game Selection 4.5/5

Bitstarz features a massive game selection with over 4,000 titles by renowned providers like Endorphina and Betsoft. Online slots are the highlight here, but you’ll also find quite a few variants of casino classics that you don’t usually see in other real money online casinos.

Some of these games include Trey Poker, Lucky Roulette, Sic Bo, and Mini Baccarat.

Aside from their casino game catalog with all the classics, crypto users can enjoy some Bitcoin-exclusive titles. If you want a breath of fresh air and to take a break from the usual, we suggest you try Master of Starz, Wolf Gold, Plinko, and Space XY.

All that said, it’s worth noting that Bitstarz’s live games are heavily geo-restricted, and there’s every possible chance that you won’t be able to access them, depending on where you live.

Bonuses & Rewards 4.4/5

Your first deposit at Bitstarz will be matched by 125% up to 1 BTC. You’ll also get 180 free spins if you deposit at least 1 mBTC. What’s more, your next deposits also entitle you to even more bonuses, allowing you to claim a grand total of up to 5 BTC if you’re not afraid to go big.

Bitstarz’s welcome package comes with 40x wagering requirements that you have to meet within 7 days. That’s quite a requirement, but when you consider the size of the bonus, it’s nothing unusual.

Beyond the welcome offer, Bitstarz hosts Table Wars and Slot Wars, both of which allow you to compete for handsome cash prizes and free spins by playing your favorite games.

Mobile Compatibility 4.5/5

BitStarz is mobile and desktop friendly. That said, Android and iPhone users can experience equally high-quality games.

But since Bitstarz’s user interface is filled with high-quality images and animations, you might experience lag if you’re using an older device. Similar to all the other online casinos for real money on today’s list, you can play casino games at Bitstarz via your browser.

Banking 4.4/5

LTC, BCH, ETH, USDT, DOGE, Tron, and other cryptocurrencies can be used at BitStarz. Bitstarz also accepts credit cards and e-wallets, but some of these banking methods may be geo-restricted depending on where you connect from.

That aside, crypto withdrawals are fee-free, and they usually get processed within 8 minutes. It’s true; it even says so on Bitstarz’s homepage.

If you don’t own crypto, it’s easy to purchase some on the site itself. Just go to MoonPay, acquire your cryptos, and start playing.

Join Bitstarz and claim a 125% up to 1 BTC bonus and 180 free spins on your first deposit!

Things to Look for in Real Money Online Casinos

Game Selection:

The best online casinos for real money must have a variety of slot games, progressive jackpots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer options. However, we don’t just look for game quantity. We also look for excellent game quality by checking who these games are powered by.

Bonuses & Rewards:

Generous bonuses and rewards are always a plus. With that in mind, we made sure that each casino for real money on this page offers a generous welcome bonus attached to achievable wagering requirements.

Mobile Compatibility:

The best real money gambling sites must allow their players to gamble on mobile. While playing on a big screen is lovely, the online casino must also be mobile-friendly so that players can take their games anywhere.

Banking:

Easy deposits and speedy withdrawals play a huge part in your overall gambling experience. To that end, we made sure that each real money casino on this page accepts a variety of deposit and withdrawal options with minimal fees.

Why is Red Dog the Best Site to Play Online Casino Real Money Games?

Still not sold on Red Dog as the best real money casino? Read on to find out how it stands out from the competition.

Bonuses: No other online casino on our list offers two welcome bonuses – let alone over 20 to choose from. Plus, the match percentages Red Dog offers are some of the highest in the industry, and you can choose a very specific bonus that fits your needs.

No other online casino on our list offers two welcome bonuses – let alone over 20 to choose from. Plus, the match percentages Red Dog offers are some of the highest in the industry, and you can choose a very specific bonus that fits your needs. Free Games : Before playing for real money, Red Dog allows you to test all of its games for free in demo mode. This goes a long way to help you save up some money trying to find a game you want to play.

: Before playing for real money, Red Dog allows you to test all of its games for free in demo mode. This goes a long way to help you save up some money trying to find a game you want to play. No Fees: As opposed to nearly all online casinos for real money, Red Dog doesn’t impose any transaction fees. Whether you use credit cards or crypto to deposit or withdraw – the amount you deposited or requested will arrive untouched.

Why Should I Play Real Money Casino Games Online

We’re not saying that playing at land-based casinos sucks – but there really are a few advantages of online casinos that their brick-and-mortar counterparts cannot match.

More Games : Since the digital space is virtually limitless, online casinos can host as many games as they want. So as a general rule of thumb, you’ll have at least 10x the game variety compared to any other land-based casino out there.

: Since the digital space is virtually limitless, online casinos can host as many games as they want. So as a general rule of thumb, you’ll have at least 10x the game variety compared to any other land-based casino out there. No Waiting Time : You want to play a hand of blackjack, but all the tables are full? We’ve been there. Online casinos offer live dealer games with unlimited seating, so there’s always a table to choose from – regardless of when you want to play.

: You want to play a hand of blackjack, but all the tables are full? We’ve been there. Online casinos offer live dealer games with unlimited seating, so there’s always a table to choose from – regardless of when you want to play. Bonuses: The biggest one of all – every online casino for real money on this list will double or triple your initial deposit. This gives you more playtime and increased winning chances when getting started.

Guide to Using Online Casinos for Real Money

Do online casinos pay real money?

Yes, all online casinos on this page will pay real money if you win. You’ll first need to fund your account with money or cryptocurrencies, though — you cannot win and get paid if you haven’t used real money to play.

Which real money online casino has the fastest payouts?

Bitstarz Casino offers the fastest payouts, with your withdrawal request getting processed and delivered within 8 minutes on average. This is for cryptocurrencies, though. If you’re withdrawing via a bank, you’ll need to wait for at least 3 business days.

What are the best online casino games to win real money?

You should play either baccarat or real money blackjack games if you want the biggest chance of winning real money at online casinos. Both games have a low house edge, and we suggest you try them out at Ignition since they are available in both RNG versions and with live dealers.

Do real money online casinos offer a welcome bonus?

Yes, most online casinos offer welcome bonuses. Some also offer free spins so that players can have a go at a variety of different slot games.

Our top pick, Red Dog, offers a 240% welcome bonus of up to $2,400 on your first deposit if you use the code ADORABLE when depositing. You’ll also claim 40 free spins.

What are the best real money online casinos?

After our careful research, we discovered that the best online casinos to win real money right now are:

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Real Money Casinos

Red Dog Casino: The king of online casinos. Red Dog Casino offers top-quality games and over 20 bonus codes for new players to choose from, but our favorite is definitely the ADORABLE code which gives you a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins on your first deposit.

Ignition: Ignition has amazing welcome bonuses, terrific poker tournaments, live games, and more jackpots than you’d know what to do with. Sign-up now to claim up to $3,000 on your first crypto deposit or a regular $2,000 welcome package.

Slots.LV: This online casino offers over 400 games (many of which are new), up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses, jackpots, and great mobile compatibility.

Super Slots: Known for its excellent online slots by Betsoft, SuperSlots gives you a chance to collect a generous welcome bonus on your first few deposits up to $6,000. If you’re a crypto player, you can claim a fantastic 400% bonus of up to $4,000 instead.

Bitstarz: Bitstarz is a king among Bitcoin casinos. This real money casino offers over 4000 games for you to choose from, many of which are exclusive and not available anywhere else. You can net up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins on your first 4 deposits here.

How to Sign Up at a Real Money Online Casino

Creating an account at real money online casinos is actually quick and easy. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to sign up at our #1 pick, Red Dog Casino:

Step 1: Create a Casino Account

Head over to Red Dog Casino’s website

Click the "Sign Up" button

Fill out the 3-step form by including your first and last name, phone number, email address, and password

Accept the terms and conditions by checking the corresponding box

To finish, click the "Create Account" button

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Check your inbox for an email from Red Dog. If you can't locate it, look in your spam folder

Click the verification link to verify your account

Step 3: Make a Deposit and Start Playing!

Proceed to the cashier section

Redeem a code from the “Bonuses" tab or enter a code manually

Choose your preferred method of payment under the “Deposit" tab

Input your financial information and the amount you wish to deposit

Confirm the payment, and you’re good to start playing real money games!

Ready to Play Real Money Online Casino Games?

Whether you came here as a newbie or as an experienced online gambler, you should have a pretty good idea of which real money online casino is the best one for you.

Remember that the best real money casinos are the ones that provide you with various game choices, bonuses, and stress-free banking. In our book, Red Dog Casino is the winner as they check all of our strict criteria.

Regardless of where you end up playing, remember to gamble responsibly!

