Connect With Gifted Online Psychics - Best Psychic Reading Platforms in 2023

Sometimes life slams you in the face. Hard.

That's when most of us decide that getting a psychic reading online may be a good idea.

Regardless of whether or not this is the prudent course of action, the results might be catastrophic if precautions are not followed.

This is precisely why we chose to write this article. This is a list of the best psychic reading online services of 2023.

There are over 300 online psychics available to you, and they have all been through a thorough screening process to guarantee that you obtain an accurate reading.

Moreover, the best platforms for online psychics, like Purple Garden, have raving evaluations from their clients on their websites.

Use them to obtain reliable readings from trusted psychics to help you get your life back on track and find who you are.

Where To Get a Psychic Reading Online

First Look

Purple Garden - Best psychic readings overall ($10 off first purchase) Kasamba - Best for love readings (50% OFF) Keen Psychics - 1,700+ gifted psychics (10 minutes for $1.99) AskNow - Highly accurate phone readings Psychic Source - Cheap $1 per minute tarot readers Oranum - Best LIVE psychic video readings

1. Purple Garden - Best Online Psychics Overall

Purple Garden provides clients with a wide range of options when it comes to psychic readers, techniques, and resources, all available through live chat, phone, or video sessions, and each offered at different prices.

With extensive profiles of each psychic, the platform makes it easy for clients to find a suitable match that meets their specific needs.

Whether users are seeking relationship advice or career guidance, Purple Garden offers a user-friendly interface and helpful resources, making it a valuable source of support for anyone in need

How Does It Work?

Purple Garden makes it easy to work with them and offers a variety of readings that are guaranteed to satisfy clients without any conditions.

While a refund guarantee for unsatisfied clients is not provided, their cash-back program is generous and rewards customers with a 5% refund on all purchases.

Furthermore, their psychics are available 24/7 for convenient scheduling, ensuring that clients can get the guidance they need whenever they need it.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase

Services Available

Clients have the option to choose from a range of categories and numerous online psychics, each offering their unique readings, including;

Love and relationships

Tarot readings

Palm readings

Astrology

Career readings

Readings We Like

We found Purple Garden's palm readings to be particularly noteworthy.

With the platform's video chat feature, clients can easily show their palms to the readers, which facilitates the provision of accurate readings.

Pros

Enjoy $10 off on all purchases

Benefit from rigorously screened online psychics

Access cheap online psychics (as low as $0.99/min)

Find online psychics who are fluent in both English and Spanish

Choose from hundreds of online psychics available

Get a variety of psychic readings

Cons:

No free trials available for new customers

2. Kasamba - Best for Love Readings

Kasamba is one of the most popular and reputable websites for online psychic readings.

After over two decades in the industry, they've expanded to provide niche offerings like numerology readings and dream analysis.

One of the reasons their customers keep coming back is that they have earned a stellar reputation for precision and fair pricing.

How Does It Work?

There are several options for readings from psychics online, and your satisfaction is assured with any of them.

If you're unsatisfied with your reading, you may contact customer support for a refund or recommendations for alternative readers.

In addition, you may schedule a session with a psychic whenever it is most convenient for you since psychics online are available 24/7.

Services Available

Kasamba's massive collection of readings more than makes up for the search feature's shortcomings when it comes to swiftly discovering a specific psychic reading online:

Predictions from psychics online

The meaning of your dreams

Interpretations of past life and other

Job prospects

Customers of Kasamba seeking relationship guidance say that the site's readings from psychics online are the most accurate they've ever experienced.

In the event of infidelity, you can consult with a Cheating and Affairs Specialist.

Readings We Like

Another popular psychic service on Kasamba is aura readings. Aura readings may help you get insight into your emotions, release pent-up feelings, and pinpoint areas of concern.

According to our research, the psychics online working for Kasamba are some of the best in the business.

You can get a psychic reading online through the Kasamba mobile app, which is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Get one whenever and anywhere you choose.

>>Get 50% OFF on Kasamba

Pros

The first three minutes are free

Psychic consultations on the move

Support is available at all hours

You may save up to 50% right now.

Effective and free mobile app

Numerology and dream analysis available

Professionals who’ve passed a stringent evaluation process

Cons

Limited search filters

Video readings with psychics are not yet available.

3. Keen - 1,700+ Online Psychic Readers

During the last two decades, this platform has built a reputation for precision by consistently producing reliable results from psychics online.

Keen has just recently reached this significant achievement. As a bonus, they include various online mediums offering services like tarot readings and Vedic astrology.

How Does It Work

Psychic readings may be conducted over the phone, via live chat, email, or email; however, video chat is unavailable.

You may get this service from other reliable websites (such as Oranum). Therefore it's not a big deal.

The platform makes it easier than other psychic networks to find the right one for you. Read each psychic's detailed profile to find out what they focus on and other services they provide.

Services Available

Since all of the online psychics on the Keen Psychics online app are available around the clock, it's much easier to get in touch with the one you are interested in.

Like their website, the app’s user interface is simple and easy to use. While searching for readings, you may choose from several options, such as;

Tarot Readings

Life questions

Astrology readings

Financial outlook

Love and relationships

Spiritual Readings

Mediumship

Readings We Like

Tarot readings are often regarded as the most accurate by Keen Psychics' customers.

Tarot readers use pictures and intuitive insight to help you better understand how you feel about various aspects of your life.

>>Get 10 minutes for $1.99 on Keen

Pros

Over 1700 online psychics

First three minutes are free

Get 10 minutes for just $1.99

iOS and Android app

Readings around the clock

Cons

Top-rated online psychics may charge a hefty fee

No video readings are currently being made available

4. AskNow - Convenient Phone Readings

Since there is such a large pool of the best online psychics accessible via AskNow, it is one of the best alternatives for getting phone readings from psychics online.

How Does It Work

AskNow is an excellent phone service if you're looking for a reading from psychics online.

After you've purchased an initial plan, you'll get 5 minutes of free service. It's excellent that the tariffs have been cut to as little as $1 per minute.

At this stage, you even can talk with one of the Master or Elite phone psychics if you desire to do so. ‌

Once your free trial with Elite Psychic Consultants ends, you can continue your service with them or switch to another reasonably priced psychic reader with comparable ratings.

The site's biggest flaw is not allowing consumers to get readings through email or live video chat.

However, they provide the best online psychics around the clock, which is a great bonus.

Services Available

AskNow is a medium through which you may contact your spirit guides and the spirits of loved ones who have gone on for guidance.

Here is a rundown of some of the best accessible online psychic readings;

Past lives

Dream analysis

Spiritual guides

Numerology

Tarot readers

SMoney and finance

Careers and goals

Astrology readings

Love and relationships

>>Get 5 FREE* minutes with Master advisors

Readings We Like

AskNow's love readings are popular among their clientele since they give an in-depth evaluation of the client's love charts and compatibility.

Pros

A special phone line only for readings

Complimentary five minutes of reading

Rigorous screening procedure for psychics

Have been working in the field for over 18 years

Verified psychics online readings over the phone

Cons

Dated website

No access to psychics via video chat or email

5. Psychic Source - Personalized Readings

Since its inception in 1989, Psychic Source has been a pioneer in the field and an excellent choice to get a psychic reading online. The themes of life and love permeate the bulk of the selections.

How Does It Work?

You may contact a psychic reader through phone, email, chat, or video. If you want to learn more about online psychics, you can always read the many articles on the platform’s blog. ‌

If you aren't satisfied with your initial reading, you may have as many further readings as you'd like at no additional cost.

Their "customer satisfaction guarantee" makes it feasible for them to do so.Services Available

Psychic Source's "Find a Psychic" option makes getting the help you need on the internet much easier. ‌

The fact that their best online psychics are available whenever you need them is also a huge plus.

Moreover, all online psychics have thorough background checks to ensure they are not frauds.

When you're ready to book a reading with a psychic, choose from the following choices.

Chakra healing

Dream analysis

Numerology

Astrology readings

Love readings

Aura readings

Cartomancy

Spirituality

>>Get $1/min readings

Readings We Like

Like its main competitor, Keen, this one specializes in tarot card readings.

You may learn something about yourself and your future through this reading.

In addition, Angel Card Readers at Psychic Source are among the best in the business.

With their help, you may communicate with your guardian angels and get their guidance.

Pros

The minimum charge is $! per minute

They have an interesting blog

3 FREE minutes

Handy A "Find a Psychic" tool

Video, chat, and phone psychic readings

Cons

Some psychics are expensive

6. Oranum - Best Live Online Psychics

Oranum has been around for a long time, and its trustworthy readings have brought in a sizable clientele base throughout the years.

Their website for online psychics may seem a little old-fashioned, but it's quite user-friendly.

How Does It Work

Oranum's video readings are a selling factor since they provide legitimacy to the service.

Even if they exclusively offer their services through video, you can disable it.

Oranum does not use minute-based billing. Credits are what they provide their customers instead, which may throw some people off at first.

Users who sign up for the site for the first time get 10,000 free credits to help them acclimate as quickly as possible.

It's a shame that consultations can't be done over the phone. Although this may be an inconvenience to some, most Oranum users still choose live video chat with their psychic.

Services Available

Although there are the best psychics online, narrowing down your possibilities may take longer than on other sites. ‌

Nevertheless, in addition to tarot readings, sound baths, and consultations about your pet's future, other forms of readings from psychics online are also accessible.

Here are some of Oranum’ psychic reading services;

Palm reading

Crystals

Dream interpretation

Healing

Mediumship

Runes

Crystal ball

Clairvoyance

Energy work

Tarot

Numerology

Astrology

>>Get 10,000 FREE coins

Readings We Like

The use of video has increased the popularity of online psychics and psychic readings, the most popular kind of which is palm readings.

A palm reading may help you understand your life's purpose and possible future directions.

Pros

Several types of online psychics

Real-time video readings available

Online readings at no cost

New users get 10,000 free credits

Readings by experts offered in many languages

Cons

The credit system is confusing

Video streams may sometimes freeze

7. Mysticsense - Beginner-Friendly Psychic Website

More than 10 years ago, Mysticsense began providing the best online psychics and readings. They put their customers first and give the best readings for love from online psychics.

They're excited to offer their consumers accurate readings from psychics online at the lowest possible rates.

The platform is a community-driven, user-friendly website where you may get the best psychic reading online.

From what we can see, Mysticsense knows that well-informed clients make happy customers. The "About Psychic Reading'' page on their website is a perfect example.

It gives you all the information you need for your next psychic reading online.

They have detailed explanations of readings, warnings against falling for scams, and contrast between online and traditional readings.

In addition, following the first session, prospective customers may request a refund for the first five minutes of their paid psychic consultation.

The hourly fee of the online psychics will be used to determine the refund amount on your psychic reading online.

>>Get 5 FREE minutes on Mysticsense

Pros

A decade or more of experience

Free five minutes

Reasonably priced online love readings

Easy-to-use filters to refine search results

Various forms of media, including articles

Cons

Comparatively low levels of expertise

8.Lifereader - Cheapest Sessions With Online Psychics

In 2008, a New Zealand company named Lifereader launched an online platform for psychic readings.

Lifereader attracts hundreds of new users every week due to its stellar reputation as a reliable service for online psychics offering accurate readings.

Even if video readings are unavailable, Lifereader distinguishes itself from other firms since it offers phone psychic and chat reading services.

The website's homepage highlights a few of the top accessible online psychics in a clean, straightforward design that's easy to navigate.

The best online psychics often charge between $4.5 and $6.5 per hour.

New customers may save $0.19 per minute on their first 10 minutes of an accurate online reading from online psychics. With this exclusive deal, you may speak with any of the psychics online currently working at the venue.

If you take advantage of Lifereader's free four-minute offer, you will get a free reading from one of their online psychics for four minutes through chat.

In addition, Lifereader provides tarot readings, horoscopes, spiritual guidance, and assistance with interpersonal conflicts and romantic partnerships.

The site also offers free horoscopes, including astrological forecasts for each zodiac sign.

>>Save $0.19 per minute on your first 10 minutes

Pros

Free horoscopes

Psychics accessible via phone or online chat

Tarot card predictions online

Amazing discount for your first online consultation

Cons

Video chat feature not available

9. Meet Your Psychic - Best for Spiritual Healing

Since 2009; you can access the best online psychics at affordable rates by choosing to get a psychic reading from Meet Your Psychic through phone, text, or live chat.

Therefore, we have moved them to the top of our recommended resources for online psychics.

Meet Your Psychic has a great welcome incentive that provides new clients a 20 minute session for just $1 per minute.

There will be also be no charge for the first three minutes.

The online psychic readers at Meet Your Psychic cover many topics, but love and relationship difficulties, including zodiac compatibility, take up most of their time.

If you're not interested in spending money on the best online psychics, you may find a free Zodiac love compatibility tool online.

Meet Your Psychic also offers professional services for self-affirmation. With enough optimism and determination, one may utilize affirmation to make your dreams come true.

You may apply this procedure on your own, but it may be far more effective if you consult a genuine psychic.

>>Get $1 per minute readings

Pros

Minimum charge of $1 per minute

Good options for love psychics

Free psychic resources

Cons

No readings via email or video

Not many options to refine your search

Getting Your First Psychic Reading - Buyer’s Guide

Here are the most important things to know before you opt for a psychic service online.

Are Free Minutes Available?

Many people know that certain psychics online hit closer to home than others.

To determine whether or not a specific reader is a suitable match, you must conduct a brief screening process.

The full price of this venture may be reduced by a substantial margin if free or cheap minutes were available.

How Do You Get in Touch With a Psychic?

Everyone who pays for the best online psychics has their idea of how the session should go.

While a phone call could be more comfortable for some, others might feel more at ease communicating digitally.

Consider how you want to speak with your psychic when choosing different online services.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase on Purple Garden

What Psychic Services Do They Have?

Like other experts, the best online psychics typically outline their competence areas.

Some of the most obvious skill areas are reading tarot cards, interpreting dreams, and dealing with love and loss.

Before choosing a proofreader, you should find out whether they have experience with your specific needs.

How Many Years of Experience?

Although natural ability is the most critical aspect of a psychic's success, practice and training are equally essential.

We don't believe you should automatically rule out new psychics online, but you should give weight to their track record.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase on Purple Garden

What Do Other Customers Say?

A psychic's track record, which can be established from client feedback, may indicate a lot about the quality of their work, just as it would in any other profession.

Does It Come With a Satisfaction Guarantee?

Check the website's guarantee to determine whether you are entitled to a complete refund or a free reading if you are not happy with the findings of your reading.

Online Psychics vs. Local Psychics

Do you still need guidance in picking between in-person and the best online psychics?

Let's take a look at a few things you need to consider.

Online Psychic Readings Are Safer

Overall, getting a reading online is safer than seeing a psychic in person. You could be fooled, but at least you won't be hurt in the process.

You may be sure that your readings from psychics online will be held in the strictest of confidence since your reader will not be able to see or hear you.

Online Readings Are Cheaper

Online psychic readings cost less than in-person consultations. Paying for an hour-long session on a website is unnecessary if you just have a simple question that can be answered in a few minutes.

Many websites offering readings from psychics online provide free trial periods or introductory rates (such as 60 seconds) to attract new customers.

When you join up with Kasamba, for instance, you'll get 3 free minutes and a 50% discount.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase on Purple Garden

Online Psychics Are Easier to Find

You might use any accessible websites to find psychics online who can focus on your particular area of interest.

A good psychic reader may give you a reading in any area you choose, whether it is numerology, tarot, past lives, spiritual enlightenment, or anything else.

Online Psychics Are More Convenient

This may sound obvious, but it's crucial to remember.

The vast majority of online psychic reading services are accessible 24/7 without the need to leave your home.

Online Psychics Have More Reviews

Getting a psychic reading in person is usually something you undertake on the recommendation of a close friend.

While this is useful, it pales in comparison to the hundreds of reviews written by experts throughout the web.

We’ve recommended the best online psychics based on a rigorous screening process and feedback from previous customers.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase

Getting an Online Psychic Reading - FAQ

If you’re still curious about online psychics, here are the most commonly asked questions about online psychics and their services.

What Is Psychic Reading? Types of Psychics Explained

You can get various online psychic reading services from online psychics. Here are some of the popular options;

Numerology reading : uses your complete name and date of birth to compute important statistics about your life that may be applied in the here and now. This can be done by using your full name and birth year.

: uses your complete name and date of birth to compute important statistics about your life that may be applied in the here and now. This can be done by using your full name and birth year. Empaths : Intuitive beings who can assist in releasing painful emotions caused by past or present hardships.

: Intuitive beings who can assist in releasing painful emotions caused by past or present hardships. Cartomancy uses a deck (such as oracle cards, tarot cards, or angel cards) to access spiritual energy to bring insight into a person's psychic inquiries and present condition.

uses a deck (such as oracle cards, tarot cards, or angel cards) to access spiritual energy to bring insight into a person's psychic inquiries and present condition. Clairaudients : may be able to hear what might be interdimensional transmissions.

: may be able to hear what might be interdimensional transmissions. Astrology : By utilizing the date, time, and location of your birth to generate an in-depth astrological chart, online psychics have the potential to discover a great deal about you as well as your future.

: By utilizing the date, time, and location of your birth to generate an in-depth astrological chart, online psychics have the potential to discover a great deal about you as well as your future. Clairvoyants can decipher the hidden meanings of life's symbols and signs.

can decipher the hidden meanings of life's symbols and signs. I Ching is an ancient Chinese technique for constructing a hexagram by randomly choosing coins. The lines of the hexagram may then be read to reveal hidden meanings.

is an ancient Chinese technique for constructing a hexagram by randomly choosing coins. The lines of the hexagram may then be read to reveal hidden meanings. Mediums : Get the answers you need by communicating with your spirit allies or the spirits of loved ones who have passed on.

: Get the answers you need by communicating with your spirit allies or the spirits of loved ones who have passed on. Clairvoyants : Visions and symbols, when interpreted by clairvoyants, may provide insight into the secrets of existence.

: Visions and symbols, when interpreted by clairvoyants, may provide insight into the secrets of existence. Clairaudients: may be able to hear what might be interdimensional transmissions.

Phone Psychics vs. Chat Psychics - What’s the Difference?

The only real distinction between a chat and phone psychic reading is the level of perceived accuracy.

Live readings may occur over the phone, via video chat, or in person.

Clients and psychics are better able to communicate during live readings. Hence, the preference might be attributed to the strengthened link between the two parties.

Chat readings cannot match the accuracy of in-person consultations, even in real-time. Nonetheless, many people prefer chat readings because of how convenient they are.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase

Are Online Psychic Readings Accurate?

While readings from online psychics have a high percentage of accuracy, you need to trust your instinct.

Like any other service, a psychic reading online is only as good as the reader providing it, so be sure to select from the best psychic reading services online.

Another option for finding genuine psychics online is to use a large, well-known site like Purple Garden or Kasamba.

Reading extensive bios and customer reviews will help you choose the right psychic reader for your requirements and protect you from scammers.

What Questions Should I Ask an Online Psychic?

We recommend asking open-ended questions during your session with online psychics. Here are a few prime examples:

Should I look for another job? Where?

What can I do to fix our relationship?

What will my finances look like in the future?

What should I know about my partner?

What should I do to find my soulmate?

As you can see, simple yes/no responses do not apply to these questions. The psychic will thus provide you with a wealth of knowledge and, in many circumstances, a comprehensive strategy for resolving your issues.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase

Why Should You Get in Touch With a Psychic ?

It might be quite beneficial if you can find a reliable psychic online - someone who is both knowledgeable and experienced.

The following are examples of some of the most significant advantages you get from consulting accurate online psychics:

Healing: Regardless of the source of your emotional suffering – the death of a loved one, romantic betrayal, or something else entirely — an excellent psychic reading online may offer you with the answers you seek and the peace of mind you need to continue living. Certainty: Sometimes, we are offered hints that might help us make better decisions. Nonetheless, it may be challenging to interpret these signals, prompting many to seek the assistance of clairvoyant psychics online. Clarity: When traditional treatment methods and mainstream psychology fail to reduce uncertainty, a psychic reading from a good psychic is usually effective. Dream interpretations: Do you experience recurring dreams for which you have no idea what they mean? If so, a genuine reading from a trusted psychic online might illuminate their significance for you. Guidance: Whether it's a potential change in one's career trajectory, the loss of a relationship, or an existential crisis, having a sounding board may be helpful while navigating the intricacies of life.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase

Why Should You Get a Reading From a Psychic Online?

Easy Payment Options: You may easily pay for your online appointment using a credit card or a payment processor that is provided by a third party. These are both simple and convenient payment options. Satisfaction Guarantee: If you aren't satisfied with your reader or reading, any of the best online psychics services will give you a full refund. Live psychic readings almost seldom come with a money-back guarantee. Convenience: A reading with an internet fortune teller may be scheduled at your earliest and latest convenience. The time and distance of any two people meeting face to face are always constraints. Reliability: You can trust that genuine online psychics will give your reading since every reputable psychic service carefully checks its readers. You may also lodge a complaint with the website if the psychic engages in questionable behavior or otherwise tries to misrepresent themselves.

How Much Does It Cost?

Depending on the psychic's expertise, popularity, preferred tactics, and more, a one-minute reading may cost anywhere from $0.99 to $20 or more.

We realize that for some people, this price may be prohibitive. While you may not be able to find free online psychics, we encourage you to check out Kasamba, where new customers get three free minutes in addition to a 50% discount.

Doing so gives you the financial means to consult with genuine psychics online.

How Should You Prepare for a Psychic Reading?

Once you've located a psychic reader online, you should prepare for your reading.

Step 1 - Think About Your Questions

First, write down anything that has confused you and that you need to be clarified. Put them in order of importance.

Following these steps will give you the information you need to answer the most critical questions before time runs out.

Step 2 - Make Your Questions Open-Ended

Once you have a prioritized list of questions, you can tweak the language to make it more specific or general.

Don't ask yes or no questions; probe for a deeper understanding of the subject.

Step 3 -Be Open-Minded

Don't misunderstand; we're not advocating blind faith. Skepticism is acceptable.

A positive and receptive frame of mind will help your sessions with online psychics smooth. If not, the psychic reader won't be able to pick up on your energy.

In that case, you’ll have wasted your time and money.

Step 4 - Relax

Spend the last five minutes before the session unwinding and becoming comfortable. One technique to find inner peace is to take time alone and focus on deep breathing.

The psychic will have a better sense of rapport with you if you do this.

>>Get $10 off your first purchase

Best Online Psychics - Wrapping Up

If you're struggling to let go of the past or move on with life, a reading with a psychic online might be the answer. Whenever we have questions about our past, present, or future, we turn to our spirit guides for answers.

If you're looking for trustworthy online psychics, Purple Garden is your best bet. The best online psychics have been hand-picked, and their prices are very reasonable.

Second place goes to Kasamba. In addition to offering unique services like dream interpretation and past life readings, they boast a large pool of accessible online psychic specialists.

The third spot goes to Keen, another great site to get readings from online psychics and use tarot cards.

However, ultimately, finding the right psychics online requires trusting your instincts and being clear on the information you hope to get.

Best of luck!

>>Get $10 off your first purchase