Best Sugar Daddy Sites and Apps To Meet Sugar Babies

If you’re interested in the sugar lifestyle but unsure where to begin, we understand the apprehension. The best sugar daddy sites offer a legitimate, and possibly thrilling, solution to your sugar cravings.

Our team ranked legit sugar dating sites based on user variety, pricing, and their general atmosphere.

If you’re wondering how to get a sugar daddy (or sugar baby), our experts hold the keys to the kingdom.

You’ll find our reviews below.

First Look - Top Sugar Daddy Websites in 2023

Best Sugar Baby and Sugar Daddy Sites, Reviewed

1. SugarDaddyMeet – Best Sugar Daddy Sites Overall

Pros

6.9+ million active users

5:1 ratio of women to men

Stringent verification process

Launched back in 2007

Cons

Very basic set of features

No “online-only" SBs allowed

SugarDaddyMeet launched in 2007, and they’ve been a recognized name in the sugar dating business for upwards of 15 years. Nowadays, they’re known for having the best gender ratio possible – for every one SD, there are five sugar babies ready to offer their companionship.

With 6.9+ million active users and counting, to say that men are spoiled for choice would be a criminal understatement. Better still, SDM takes their members very seriously. Best-in-class verification procedures ensure that only real people make it through the vetting process.

Additionally, SDM’s minimal features make it clear that they don’t promote “online-only" relationships. You can search for compatible profiles and message other users, but they lack the free features available with a site like AdultFriendFinder.

They’re more interested in connecting SBs and SDs for IRL encounters. To drive this point home, SDM is among the best free sugar daddy dating sites for women!

SB’s can explore their options and interact with established male professionals without paying for the privilege.

Pricing

Gold Membership – $50/month

3 Months Gold – $30/month

6 Months Gold – $24/month

Find your dream sugar baby on SugarDaddyMeet

2. Secret Benefits – Best Sugar Daddy Websites With Free Sign Up

Pros

20+ million monthly visitors

Free sign-up across the board

50/50 ratio of men and women

Only pay for what you use

Cons

No video chat functionality

With new hopefuls and long-time sugar daters flocking to the platform in droves, Secret Benefits is among the best sugar daddy sites for sugar babies. They attract upwards of 20 million visitors every single month, and they boast a 50/50 mixture of men and women.

Unlike other sugar daddy sites for sugar babies, Secret Benefits is far from a sausage fest. Every new user can get started for free (yes, this includes sugar daddies). If you’d rather explore your dating options before making a financial commitment, you can do so here!

Secret Benefits is one of the many free sugar daddy sites for attractive women, and interested daddies only have to pay for what they use. Before sending or receiving any messages or viewing explicit pictures, men will have to purchase credits in bulk.

Conversations and risque photo galleries can be “unlocked" for 10 credits, which works out to approximately $3.00 per partner. Not a bad deal, huh?

Pricing

Introductory – 100 credits for $59

Elite – 500 credits for $169

Best Value – 1,000 credits for $289

Sign up for free on this top sugar daddy site today

3. SugarDaddy.com - Best Sugar Daddy Site for Anonymity

Pros

Fast sign-up

Upload public or private pictures

Video verification

Professional, high-quality website

Cons

No income verification

Only available in 4 countries

SugarDaddy.com is 100% geared towards the sugar lifestyle, so you won’t find anyone here that isn’t looking for a sugar date. But despite that, it’s not all about the money. Members are genuinely interested in connections and romance, but with a mutual agreement.

You’ll find plenty of wealthy men and attractive women here, all looking for some fun and romance, and unlike some sugar sites, most profiles seem to be real and active, probably due to the video verification system that the site has implemented.

It’s easy to sign up. In fact, it will take you less than two minutes to set up your account. Once you are set up, you’ll only need to pay for conversations you want to have because the site offers a credit package system rather than a membership subscription.

With over 7 million monthly users, there are plenty of people to pick from. You can even use the anonymous browsing feature if you want to go incognito for a while. And if you can’t decide, SugarDaddy.com offers a matching service, so you don’t even have to spend time searching.

Pricing

Both sugar daddies and sugar babies can join the site for free—there isn’t a traditional membership subscription here. Instead, credits are sold in bulk, which can then be used to unlock conversations and buy photos. Prices are:

$59 for 100 credits

$169 for 500 credits

$289 for 1000 credits

Be anonymous among sugar babies and daddies on SugarDaddy.com

4. Ashley Madison – Best Sugar Dating Site for Discretion

Pros

75+ million active users

Meant for homewreckers

Best-in-class privacy features

No fake profiles or spam

Cons

Was the victim of a serious data breach

After occupying the mainstream spotlight nearly 8 years ago; Ashley Madison is back and better than ever in 2023. They’ve implemented best-in-class privacy features that include heavy-duty encryption and insanely strict verification procedures.

As a result, you won’t find any fake profiles or scammers occupying this site, one of our very top hookup sites this year.

If you’re looking for a little something on the side, Ashley Madison is no tattle-tale. They’re home to 75+ million verified users and counting, and many of them are actively hunting for a lifestyle partner.

Ashley Madison is meant for homewreckers and discreet daddies through-and-through. Furthermore, their double-ended pricing scheme for men improves the overall quality of your sugar dating pool.

As it stands, they’re one of the best free sugar daddy sites for women.

Men only pay for the credits they use while exchanging messages. Of note, springing for their “Elite" package gives you 24 hours of free chat and puts your name much higher in Ashley Madison’s search results.

Pricing

Member-Initiated Contact fee – $29.99/month

Basic – 100 credits for $59

Classic – 500 credits for $169

Elite – 1,000 credits for $289

Find beautiful sugar babies with ease on Ashley Madison

5. AdultFriendFinder – Largest Number of Potential Sugar Daddies

Pros

90+ million members

Advanced search filters

Affordable monthly pricing

Tons of free features

Cons

Not designed for sugar dating

Having launched in 1996, AdultFriendFinder is one of the largest dating platforms on the Internet. In the present-day, 90+ million users from 120+ countries call this site home!

While they’re not designed exclusively for sugar daters, advanced search filters make it easy for sugar daddies and sugar babies to connect in short order. You can sort by physical attributes, location, shared sexual interests, gender, and more.

In addition to being one of the best free sugar daddy sites for women, they’re among the best gay sugar daddy sites and sugar daddy dating apps by virtue of their humongous member count.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a sites like Omegle platform with more variety to choose from.

Better still, there are tons of free features that can whet your appetite for what’s to come. Their NSFW live cams and adult chat rooms won’t cost you a penny. We also found boatloads of erotic fiction stories that you can preview before making the action happen for real.

Pricing

Gold Membership – $39.95/month

3 Months Gold – $26.95/month

Annual Gold – $19.95/month

Enjoy this adult megastore that hosts many sugar daddies

6. Miss Travel – Designed for Long-Distance Sugar Dating

Pros

Enjoy first-class dating

680,000+ active users

Free for sugar babies

High ratio of men to women

Cons

Luxury flights cost money

Not as much user variety

Miss Travel is one of the best sugar daddy sites to make money indirectly – instead of splurging on lavish international getaways, attractive sight-seers can have their daddies foot the bill!

It’s no surprise that so many sexy sugar babies advertise their wares right here.

Of course, it’s also one of the best free sugar daddy dating sites for women and sugar babies. Successful professionals will pay a standard monthly fee that unlocks unlimited messaging, connections, and luxury vacations with beautiful people.

Because the sole focus of Miss Travel is long-distance sugar dating, you’ll have to fork over quite a bit of cash before securing a liaison with one of their 680,000+ members.

Because there’s a high ratio of men to women, it’s also not one of the best gay sugar daddy sites.

Even still, if you have money to burn and luxury flights to book, Miss Travel promises a swath of unique opportunities for everybody involved!

Pricing

Premium Membership – $59.99/month

3 Months Premium – $54.99/month

6 Months Premium – $49.99/month

Earn that dreamy jet setting sugar baby and sugar daddy lifestyle here

7. Elite Singles - Best for Established Sugar Mommas and Daddies

Pros

Great for older users

12.5 million users a month

Uses intelligent matchmaking

Easy-to-use website

Cons

Not just for sugar dating

Fairly expensive

EliteSingles is not an exclusive sugar dating site, but you will find plenty of sugar daddies and sugar babies on here.

Aimed at more mature, wealthy professionals, you are unlikely to find anyone under 30 here.

Of course, this has many plus points.

Most people are looking for a longer-term relationship, no matter what kind of dating they are into. But to search for sugar arrangement just be specific in your bio and on your personality questionnaire when you sign up.

Because the site uses intelligent matchmaking, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding someone to enter into a mutually agreeable relationship with.

With 12.5 million users, there will be plenty of people here for you to choose from.

What we particularly like about this site is the verification checks that it makes when you sign up, and the extensive personality questionnaire that you have to fill in. While it might take you a little longer, it helps the site to match you with people, so you don’t have your time wasted.

Smart.

You can expect to be presented with three to seven matches a day. Definitely a plus when you are looking for a sugar relationship.

PricingElite Singles is not a cheap site to use, but, the longer you sign up, the cheaper it becomes. Costs are:

$99.95 for one month

$158.85 for three months

$197.70 for six months

$275.40 for 12 months

Be among professionals on this sugar dating website, Elite Singles

8. What’s Your Price – Best Sugar Daddy Websites for No-Frills Action

Pros

Sugar babies set the bar

Dates are virtually guaranteed

No monthly subscription fee

5.1+ million users and counting

Cons

It definitely gets expensive

Men have to purchase credits

Generally, members at What’s Your Price secure a hot date just 3 days after joining – it’s also one of the best sugar daddy sites to make money for women. Sugar babies can auction their time for cash-in-hand, and sugar daddies are all but guaranteed immediate companionship.

Although most sugar babies charge between $50 and $200 for a date, the average offer made at What’s Your Price is $126.

Of course, it would be criminal for WYP to charge a monthly subscription fee on top of all this.

Still, it can get expensive rather quickly, especially because sugar daddies are forced to purchase credits before making their date offer or striking up a conversation.

Then again, sugar daddies who don’t have time for games (and sugar babies looking for some cold, hard cash) occupy WYP with hopes of meeting in the middle. 5.1+ million members call WYP their home, and 1 in 5 messages result in new connections.

In our opinion, it’s well worth the cost!

Pricing

100 credits for $50

500 credits for $150

1,000 credits for $250

Head to What’s Your Price for a unique sugar daddy experience

9. Established Men – Best Sugar Daddy Site With Mature Audience

Pros

Women sign up for free

Men have their pick of the litter

50,000+ active weekly users

Attracts a mature audience

Cons

No mobile app to download

Women fight to get noticed

Established Men gives it all away in the name – they pair mature and successful professionals with flirty and beautiful women. They attract 50,000+ users on a weekly basis, and the vast majority of users are sugar babies.

Men are spoiled for choice without a doubt.

A big reason behind this gender imbalance is financial. Established Men is among the best free sugar daddy dating sites for women, who can send messages and browse their options without paying anything out-of-pocket.

Of course, the cards tell a different story for successful men.

There’s no credit-based pricing system here! Once you splurge on any of their subscription plans, you’ll unlock all the premium features Established Men has to offer. Unlimited messaging, a built-in incognito browsing feature, and routine profile boosts are just a few of their perks.

Unfortunately, sugar babies will fight amongst themselves to get noticed by the high-quality singles at Established Men. If you have what it takes to stand out, we’d suggest taking the chance of a lifetime.

Pricing

$79.99 per month

3 Months – $49/month

Annual – $25/month

Visit Established men of top notch sugar mommas and sugar daddies

10. SugarDaddie – Best Gay Sugar Daddy Dating Apps

Pros

Founded 20+ years ago

5+ million global users

Strict verification procedures

Affordable subscription pricing

Cons

Ancient user interface on desktop

No mobile app for iOS or Android

Even with an equivalent ratio of men to women, SugarDaddie stands out among gay sugar daddy dating apps. Unlike many of the other gay sugar daddy dating apps listed here, attractive men seek each other’s companionship in droves at SD!

All you have to do is specify your preferences upfront or use their basic search filters to find that perfect person. Trust us – their ancient user interface hasn’t seen a single update since 2002, so there’s no learning curve for newbies to worry about.

At the same time, SugarDaddie takes an old-school approach to profile verification. You’ll have to answer real questions about yourself and present a photo ID before gaining access to 5+ million active users on their site. Once you’re in, you’re in.

Just keep in mind that you’ll have to renew your subscription manually each month!

Pricing

Premium – $22.49 per month

Find a sugar baby on SugarDaddie today

11. Elite Meets Beauty – Top Sugar Daddy Site for Finding Partners

Pros

Quick and easy registration

Great search function

Nearly 3 million users

Operates in 40+ countries

Cons

Fairly expensive

Some inactive profiles

Elite Meets Beauty isn’t a sugar dating website - but that doesn’t mean you won’t find sugar daddies and sugar babies here. As a dating site for the rich and successful, you’ll find a mix of people here, including people who are looking for love, flings, and sugar relationships.

It’s an incredibly secure platform, as you would expect a site dedicated to wealthy dating to be. Members go through several verification processes when they sign up, and the platform says that as a result 100% of the users on here are real.

Of course, you will still find some inactive profiles, like you do on any dating site. But, with almost 3 million users worldwide, there are plenty of people for you to choose from.

The site has apps available on both Android and iOS, making it incredibly easy to use on the go.

Because the site caters for all dating, you will need to specify what you are looking for in your bio. That means you won’t have your time wasted chatting with people looking for different things.

One of the things we like the most about this site is the ability to hide your photos and stay incognito. It’s a great privacy feature to include, especially for wealthy people looking to find some companionship.

Pricing

One month—$39.99

Three-months—$89.99

Six-months—$119.99

One year—$179.99

Enjoy the features of this sugar daddy site upon sign up

12. Sudy - Best for Younger Sugar Daddies

Pros

4 million users

Verified IDs

Available worldwide

Live chat and forum

Cons

Fairly expensive

The mobile app crashes occasionally

Sudy is one of the newer sugar websites. It launched in 2015, and has steadily built up a monthly user base of 4 million people worldwide.

It’s popular with younger attractive women and middle aged wealthy men, all looking for a long-term mutually beneficial relationship.

The site itself is easy to use. Even a complete newbie could find their way around the site without too much effort. It also offers an app on both Android and iOS, which definitely has its advantages.

You are encouraged to upload an introductory video of yourself when you create your account, which is kind of cool.

Firstly, you’ll be able to put yourself across and attract a sugar daddy or a sugar baby easier, and secondly, it helps to stop fake accounts and scammers. Sudy also uses a number of verification processes to keep people safe. We like that.

Where Sudy differs from other sugar dating sites, is that it operates a sugar ranking board, which is updated each week. Based on virtual gifts that have been given/received, it places the sugar daddies/babies with the most on the board.

While it isn’t everything, you are here for the sugar lifestyle, so it is worth a look at who makes it onto the list. You’ll then be able to communicate easily with them, and hopefully come up with a mutually agreeable arrangement.

Pricing

You can join Sudy for free and look around, but you’ll need to upgrade to do much on this site.

It’s slightly cheaper for sugar babies. Costs are:

Sugar Babies

$14.99 for one month

$34.99 for three months

$49.99 for six months

Sugar Daddies

$69.99 for one month

$169.99 for three months

$249.99 for six months

Go to Sudy for your sweet sugar daddy experience now

How To Get a Sugar Daddy With Sugar Daddy Websites in 2023

1. Pick Your Favorite Sugar Dating Site & Make A New Account

While you can’t go wrong with any of the best sugar daddy sites, you’ll have to play favorites when getting started. Pick your favorite sugar dating site from our list and make a new account!

Sugar babies can get started for free with Secret Benefits, but daddies will have to commit to a payment plan before interacting with attractive folk on the site. Still, everyone can view their local and international options without paying a dime.

2. Construct Your Unique Dating Profile

Once you’ve made a new account, it’s time to construct a unique dating profile and advertise your personality to the world. Sugar daddies might want to include a bit about their hobbies, interests, career field, and yearly income.

Sugar babies should stick to the basics – if you’re wondering how to get a sugar daddy online, risque photos, a sultry bio, and a pretty smile will take you further than you might imagine!

3. Connect With Millions of Sugar Daters Online!

Now that you’re ready and raring to go, it’s time to meet other sugar daters online. Sugar babies can sit back and relax, since the messages will come rolling in regardless. The onus is on sugar daddies to branch out and impress their potential partner with a flirty pickup line or virtual gift.

Most importantly, don’t try to be someone you’re not. The best sugar daddy sites for sugar babies thrive on authenticity, and our top sugar daddy sites facilitate connections between beauty and success.

Try to have fun, relax, and keep your options open!

Top Sugar Daddy Apps and Sites – FAQs

What Exactly is Sugar Daddy Dating?

Sugar daddy dating is meant to connect people who enjoy the finer things in life. Although attractive women and successful men are most likely to find companionship here, there are plenty of gay sugar daddy sites that facilitate M4M relationships.

Our top sugar daddy sites make room for sugar mamas, daddies, and babies in all their beautiful forms. No matter what you’re looking for here, all you have to do is be yourself – the best sites to find a sugar daddy will handle the rest!

Are Sugar Daddy Dating Sites Legal?

Yes, our top sugar daddy sites are 100% legal and safe to use.

We only review legit sugar daddy sites that go out of their way to eliminate sex workers, scammers, and catfishers from the dating pool. There’s nothing illegal about real people connecting with real people.

Are Sugar Daddy Dating Sites Expensive?

Our top sugar daddy sites are only expensive for daddies, but they’re not prohibitively priced.

If you’re a successful and established professional, you won’t have to pinch pennies. You get what you pay for, and daddies who bite the cost of signing up will enjoy a premium dating experience.

On the flip side, sugar babies can connect with successful men and women for free.

It’s a win-win situation for everybody involved! If you’re wondering how to get a sugar daddy online, all you have to do is create a new account and make your preferences known.

Different rules apply for gay sugar daddy sites and gay sugar daddy dating apps. If you’re on the receiving end of things, odds are that you won’t have to spend money before getting started.

How Do Sugar Dating Apps Work?

Legit sugar daddy sites work in the same way as conventional dating apps. They facilitate a safe and welcoming environment that connects sugar babies with sugar daddies in rapid-fire fashion.

The best sites to find a sugar daddy generally allow users to swipe and match with compatible partners. Alternatively, sites like AdultFriendFinder and Ashley Madison adopt a grid-style approach that gives you total control over your dating experience.

Once you’ve decided on a handful of potential partners, it’s on you to send the first message.

How Much Money Do Sugar Babies Really Make?

Let’s face it – lots of women occupy sugar daddy sites to make money in exchange for companionship. As for how much bread you can make, there’s no hard-and-fast answer.

It all depends on the generosity of your sugar daddy, how many daddies you have, and your willingness to set the bar high. However, we can give you some general statistics. According to Seeking Arrangements, the average sugar baby is 25 years old and makes $2,800 per month.

Of course, if you’re willing to expand your horizons, there’s always room to make more money.

Are Sugar Daddy Sites & Apps Free for Women?

If you’re wondering how to get a sugar daddy when you’re looking to get paid, don’t worry. Legit sugar daddy sites for sugar babies are completely free for women. This means you can use sugar daddy sites to make money with no strings attached.

Of course, if you’re a sugar mama, you’ll have to spoil your cub with gold and riches.

If you’re looking for free sugar daddy sites regardless of your gender, we’d have to recommend Reddit. It’s much like the old Craigslist Personals, and you can find a partner without spending a dime.

What is the Best Sugar Dating Website?

Secret Benefits is the best sugar dating website in 2023.

Unlike other sugar daddy sites for sugar babies, Secret Benefits offers 100% free sign-up for men and women alike. Before you sink money into their platform, you can get a delicious taste of the impending action.

They attract over 20 million visitors on a monthly basis, so you’re almost guaranteed to find someone you’re interested in seeing. Plus, you only have to pay for what you use. Instead of a standard monthly fee, you’ll unlock provocative conversations with pre-purchased credits.

In addition to being one of the best sugar daddy sites to make money, they’re one of the best sites to find a willing sugar baby. Talk about a win-win!

Final Thoughts About the Best Sugar Daddy Sites

If you’re tired of Googling “how to get a sugar daddy" with no results; do yourself a favor and check out the best sites to find a sugar daddy.

The best sites to find a sugar daddy are 100% above-board, filled with millions of like-minded people, and comparatively affordable!

You can even take a gander at free sugar daddy sites like Reddit. No matter who you are or what you’re looking for, you’ll have the best chance of finding that perfect match with verified and legitimate sugar dating sites.

We’d highly recommend Secret Benefits to anyone who’s on the fence, but let’s keep it real – horny, successful men and beautiful, promiscuous women are everywhere in 2023.

Related reading: Best OnlyFans girls