Best Psychic Phone Readings: Best Hotlines to Call to Get Your Life Back

They don’t understand you.

I’m talking about those people that tell you to “just smile, it will pass” or “don’t worry, everything will be fine”.

Like seriously… does anyone ever stop worrying just because you tell them to? That’s not how it works.

In fact, chances are this makes you feel even worse. Because you feel the “need” or the “pressure” to smile constantly, to not burden other people with your problems.

But I’m here to tell you it’s OK to feel bad. You don’t need to fake it. And no, that doesn’t make you weak. It just makes you human, like everyone else.

And as humans, we all need a hand from time to time. If you’ve been feeling down and you can’t pick yourself up, then phone psychic readings are one of the best ways out.

Below, my team and I have carefully handpicked the best phone psychic reading websites.

Not only do they offer gifted psychics that have helped thousands (and even millions) of people, but they also have introductory deals to help you make the first step.

That said, I can’t promise that a psychic reading will solve your problems…

But I can promise you this − you will at least feel understood for the first time in a long time. And from experience, this is already a huge step forward.

Best Phone Psychic Readings: First Look and Reviews

AskNow − Best phone psychics available 24/7 ( 5 minutes FREE *)

*) Kasamba − Expert love readings backed by a guarantee ( 3 free minutes )

) Psychic Source − Established psychic website for 30+ years

Keen − Accurate tarot readings over the phone ($1/minute deal)

Oranum − Modern video live chat readings (3-10 minutes for free)

1. AskNow - Best Phone Psychics Overall (1-888-815-1999)

Pros

Gifted psychics are available 24/7

100% satisfaction guarantee

$1/minute introductory offer

5 free minutes with your first purchase

Free mobile app to get help whenever you need it

Cons

You need to buy a pack to get the free minutes

AskNow prides itself on being the most trusted psychic reading service. And knowing they’ve been helping people for 17 years now wraps it all.

You’ll like the fact that as a new customer, you can make a quick phone call to a psychic for just $1 a minute; on the 10 min / 30 min package. They also have a 24/7 phone and email customer support on standby to help out.

PLUS, a bonus of 5 minutes with an Elite / Master psychic. Which are their most talented psychics. Even better, you’ll be notified when the free minutes end, so you don’t get caught out.

Well, you could still choose to have readings by phone chat, with a mobile app to help you get readings on the go. However, there are no email readings yet if that’s something you’d fancy.

But the beauty is that their website is pretty simple and intuitive, which is a sport for beginner clients.

From AskNow’s main page, you’ll instantly get an idea of the psychics available. And you can filter them by availability, reading type, advisor type, and even price to find one within your preferences.

AskNow divides its readers into three separate categories - Master Readers, Elite Readers, and Top-Rated Advisors.

The Master Readers are the highest-rated, 5-star readers who command higher fees, while the Top-Rated Advisors are the most affordable. Prices start from $3.99 per minute and go above $10 per minute for Master Readers.

You can read your daily horoscope for free each day on the AskNow website, as well as read the blog, where topics include past lives, goals, health and well-being, and dreams.

And if you’d like to stay in the loop with what’s happening at AskNow, you can subscribe to their email list for updates.

Popular Readings: Love and Relationship | Money | Career | Tarot Card Readings | Spiritual Readings | Numerology | Past Lives | Dream Analysis | Pet Readings

>> Check out AskNow to get a cheap $1/minute pack + 5 free minutes (official site) >>

2. Kasamba - Best Love Psychic Readings Over the Phone

Pros

Over 20 years of experience

Reputed love readings

Satisfaction guarantee

3 minutes free with every new psychic

Registration is very straightforward

Cons

No video readings

Do you want to improve your love life and bring happiness to your life? Then Kasamba should be the best natural choice, with over 3 million people steered to true love and happiness so far.

Kasamba has been around for more than 20 years, which makes it one of the most established psychic reading services on our list.

But despite being a well-established psychic website with years of experience, their phone psychic advisors still do everything they can to provide affordable rates.

Speaking about affordability, new customers also get 3 free trial minutes with every new phone psychic. This is really helpful when trying to figure out which advisor you have a bond with.

Better yet, you’ll get 70% off your first phone session. Plus, a satisfaction guarantee to back up your trust in them.

Not just that, but Kasamba lets you choose from a wide variety of phone readings. Their psychics boast expertise in areas like love and relationship, fortune telling, career forecasts, tarot readings, and astrology readings.

Some of the more niche subjects covered here include the paranormal and picture readings.

However, you’ll have to sign up to get the discount and your free psychic reading online. But we don’t think that gets in the way much because registration is pretty straightforward.

All you need to do is pick a psychic from the simple profile catalog. And then you’ll be walked through the registration.

Popular Readings: Psychic | Relationships | Tarot Card Readings | Fortune Telling | Career | Dream Analysis

>> Check out Kasamba to get 70% OFF and 3 free trial minutes (official website) >>

3. Psychic Source - Beginner-Friendly Psychic Telephone Readings

Pros

Over 30 years of experience

100% satisfaction guarantee

As low as $1 per minute

Easy tool to find the best online psychic for you

Free 3 minutes on a first paid session

Cons

The satisfaction guarantee only covers 20 minutes

Psychic Source is The Beatles of psychic websites.

They’re so popular that everybody knows them, and their accurate psychics have been helping people find peace and comfort for more than 30 years.

Indeed, Psychic Source was the first ever online psychic reading company. What’s more, it was also the first online psychic website to offer video readings.

But despite their stellar reputation, you won’t have to break the bank to talk to a skilled phone psychic. At an affordable $1 per minute rate, you can make that call stress-free.

Are you new to psychic readings by phone?

Don’t fret. Just answer a couple of questions on what you want, and the psychic finder tool will set you up with the best phone advisor. Just hit that ‘call me’ button and let the magic happen.

By the way, you could also talk to your online psychic reading advisor on video. Although video psychics are generally more expensive.

On the upside, you’ll get 3 free minutes with your first paid Psychic Source reading. And a 100% satisfaction guarantee for some confidence.

And when you’re not talking to a psychic reader, you can take advantage of the fun quizzes on the Psychic Source website, like the love language test, to learn more about yourself.

Popular Readings: Cartomancy | Tarot Reading | Numerology | Love | Dream | Spirituality | Past Life and more

>> Check out the famous Psychic Source and get 3 free minutes (official site) >>

4. Keen - Best Tarot Card Psychic Readings by Phone

Pros

Tailored psychic finder tool

Satisfaction guarantee

Detailed 10-minute psychic reading for $1.99

Schedule calls for later if the psychic is busy

3 free psychic reading minutes

Cons

No quick way to know if a psychic is available now

Keen is another old-timer with 20 years of experience helping out customers like you find clarity in their life.

Over those 20 years, Keen has worked with more than 35 million people, which easily makes it one of the most popular psychic reading sites on the planet.

Its reputation has been further sealed by the fact that the likes of Women’s Health and Cosmopolitan have featured it in a positive light.

It’s good that their online psychic readings are quite affordable, and you get 3 free phone minutes with every new psychic to find who you have that spark with. You can also get a more detailed 10-minute session for just $1.99 as a new customer.

Like Psychic Source, Keen makes sure you don’t have to sift through endless psychic profiles. Their tailored psychic finder feature will help you find the best psychic depending on your desired topic, method, and price.

Once you get one, just hit the call now sign. The only thing is that these online psychics don’t have an availability status, so a couple might be busy when you call.

But on the bright side, you can schedule a call back if you like them that much.

A slight downside is that video calls aren’t available. However, the phone psychics provide accurate psychic readings while still being affordable, with regular prices starting at $2.99 a minute.

And if you’re ever dissatisfied with a psychic reading, you can claim a full refund, thanks to Keen’s satisfaction guarantee.

Popular Readings: Psychic | Finances | Life | Spirituality | Love, and Relationships | Tarot | Astrology Readings | Psychic Medium

>> Check out Keen’s affordable psychics and get 3 free minutes (official website) >>

5. Oranum - Talk to a Psychic for Free (Video Chat)

Pros

Hundreds of culturally diverse psychics

Free online psychic readings via video

Free 10,000 credits for new customers

24/7 customer support

Free app for iOS and Android devices

Cons

The coin system may be a bit confusing

Oranum is one bang of a choice if you’re looking for diverse reading perspectives, as their psychics are sourced from different places and cultures in the world.

Languages spoken by the psychic readers here include French, German, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

You will get 10,000 free credits just by signing up. Which can get you up to 10 free minutes with your ideal psychic advisor.

In terms of regular prices, Oranum is pretty cool in that it lets you buy credit packages. Prices for these start out at $27.99 and you’ll be credited with free extra credits, which is a great way of saving money.

Still, I should point out that Oranum doesn't offer phone readings, but I thought their smooth live video readings were pretty cool. This could be really helpful if you're looking for a more personal touch with an advisor.

Also, besides giving you free minutes on online psychic readings (which other websites do), Oranum also lets you join a free Live video psychic reading session and gauge if their reading style fits what you want.

You can then opt to send them a private psychic reading request if they're the right match.

There’s also an Oranum mobile app that makes it easy to have a video psychic reading even if you don’t have a reliable WiFi connection.

Popular Readings: Love | Clairvoyant | Astrology | Dreams | Career | Fortune Teller | Numerology | Tarot card readings

>> Check out Oranum’s video-based platform and get 10,000 free credits >>

6. Mysticsense - Cheap Psychic Phone Readings Online

Pros

5 free minutes for the first reading

Satisfaction guaranteed

4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot

Psychics are available online 24/7

Cheap phone readings from $1.00/minute

Cons

Not as established as other sites

Mysticsense makes it here as one of the best psychic reading sites for people on a budget, with psychic readings by phone starting at only $1.00/minute (without any offer). It comes with online psychics of diverse ages to give you a broad view of life.

Better still, psychic readings are available 24/7, so you can hit that call sign at your convenience, with great filter tools to narrow down and find your ideal advisor.

And yes, − like other online psychic reading websites, Mysticsense gives you 5 free minutes on your first psychic reading. Although you’ll have to deposit $10 to your account to get those free call minutes.

On the bright side, Mysticsense also offers chat and video readings if you want to get something closer to an “in-person” psychic reading.

That said, it’s worth mentioning that MysticSense is the newest online psychic reading platform on our list. It was launched in 2020 and therefore isn’t as established as some sites.

However, it’s already secured 600 reviews and an impressive 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot, while many of its professional phone psychics have 5-star ratings. This means that, despite MysticSense being a new psychics site, it’s already one that we trust.

Popular Readings: Love | Psychic Mediums | Career | Energy Healing | Intuition Readings | Astrology and more

>> Check out Mysticsense’s cheap but accurate psychics (5 free minutes) >>

How We Chose the Best Phone Psychic Reading Sites

Thorough Screening Process

To ensure that all these online psychic services offer accurate readings, they all put their psychic advisors through a rigorous screening process.

If a psychic reader doesn’t have the necessary abilities and gifts, they don’t make the cut.

Some companies, such as Kasamba, even charge their psychics a registration fee to further establish their credibility.

Free Minutes and Introductory Deals

Free minutes and introductory deals are the best way for you to test-drive a psychic reader before you make a financial commitment.

As such, we added psychic sites that give free psychic readings with their best psychics, for at least a few minutes.

Money-Back Guarantee

Sometimes you can have a full psychic reading online and then realize that you didn’t get the answers you were looking for.

If this happens, you can claim a full refund at all the psychic websites we chose, with each one offering a 100% money-back guarantee.

Specialties On Offer

Whatever type of reading you’re looking for, from love readings to tarot readings, astrology readings, and spiritual readings, there’s every chance you’ll find it at these 6 sites.

This is because we chose the best online psychics that offer a wide variety of specialties. In fact, many of their experts are well-versed in numerous categories and don’t alter their prices according to reading type.

Average Price Per Minute

We understand that wisdom, advice, and guidance shouldn’t break the bank. Therefore, we picked phone psychic reading sites that are home to expert psychics who charge reasonable fees, with some charging just $1.99 per minute for an accurate psychic reading.

Contact Methods

All of the online psychics on our list let you contact them via phone. But for the times when you want to try a different method, some of them are available via live chat, while some even offer video readings.

Different Types of Psychic Reading Over the Phone

Clair Powers

Clair-gifted psychics have enhanced senses and perception to gain information on a person and help give a psychic reading on their future.

These online psychic readers can either be Clairaudients - they hear voices, Clairvoyants - see images, Clairsentients - sense energy, or Claircognizant - use intuition.

Cartomancy

In cartomancy, psychic readers attempt to give insight into someone's future using a deck of cards by interpreting the cards’ images, symbols, patterns, mystic creatures, and more.

Cartomancy can include:

Tarot card readers - Tarot readers give direct messages about what the universe has in store for you.

- Tarot readers give direct messages about what the universe has in store for you. Angel card readers - Angel card readings send messages from a mystic being (Angels) to help you figure things out.

- Angel card readings send messages from a mystic being (Angels) to help you figure things out. Oracle card readers - Like tarot cards, oracle cards are used to give future and past life readings.

Psychic Medium

Psychic mediums have the unique gift of being able to connect the living with their dead loved ones. If you need closure after a loved one passed away, psychic mediums are the most suited to do that.

Astrology

Astrologer psychics have a divine power to offer online psychic readings in regard to the movements and positions of celestial bodies like the moon, the stars, planets, and more.

Numerology

Numerologists are psychics that believe that everything can be interpreted in numbers. So by interpreting numbers associated with someone's names, likes, family, letters, and more, they can find some information on a person.

Cheap Psychic Phone Reading vs Video or Chat Readings

Phone psychic readings are a popular way of getting advice, wisdom, and guidance from a psychic advisor. They’re low pressure, and the psychic can tap into your frequencies and energies to learn more about you.

Because these psychic readings happen in real-time, they can better receive your energy, which can boost the accuracy of the reading.

A video reading is even more personal and intimate because you can see each other. This can further improve the accuracy of the reading because the psychic is able to feed off your energies and vibes.

Video readings are especially useful for online tarot readings and palm readings but they’re more expensive than phone readings.

Lastly, chat readings are the cheapest option. Everything is done online in a text box and you can’t see or hear the reader. Live chat readings can be accurate too, but they can lack clarity. Misunderstandings can easily arise.

What to Avoid During a Telephone Psychic Reading

Avoid being impatient

No matter how talented a psychic reader is, it can take them a while to get to the root of your issues. This is because they need to learn more about you and understand your unique circumstances before they’re able to draw out insights.

It’s therefore important that you don’t rush a psychic or get stressed. Doing so will only upset your equilibrium, which can make it even harder for the psychic reader to gain insights.

Have reasonable expectations

Following on from the above, online psychic readings can’t predict the future or completely change your life.

What they can do is give you guidance, answers, and advice while casting more light on some of the cloudier issues in your life.

Keep an open mind

A psychic advisor might say something that you disagree with at first. That’s totally fine - but we advise that you keep an open mind and remember that perception is key.

If you do this, you’ll be better prepared to listen to a psychic reader’s advice and insights, absorb them and interpret them in a way that’s applicable to your life, and which allows you to make the right changes.

Think about it this way: if you already knew the answers, you wouldn’t need any online psychic reading services to begin with.

Ask questions but go with the flow

You should always ask questions that are important to you during a phone psychic reading session.

At the same time, let the psychic reader guide you and try not to disrupt their flow too much. They’re the experts for a reason, and it’s always better to let them do their thing and direct the psychic readings online.

Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone: FAQ

How Do I Recognize a Legitimate Phone Psychic Reading Site?

There are a couple of ways to recognize a legitimate phone reading site.

But your best bet to get the best psychic readings online and avoid dodgy online psychic reading services would be to check their customer reviews on public online forums.

This way, you can determine their reputation and the quality of their psychic community.

How Accurate Are Telephone Psychic Readers?

Telephone psychic readers are largely accurate, especially if from reputed and well-known psychic reading websites.

These online psychic reading sites thoroughly screen their online psychics to ensure each psychic reader is genuine and gifted before putting up their services on their psychic websites.

Can You Get Free Psychic Reading Over the Phone?

Yes, you can get free psychic reading on some of the best psychic reading websites like AskNow, Kasamba, and more. Such platforms give new clients free psychic readings by phone or reward points that can be redeemed for free readings.

Can You Get Tarot Readings Over the Phone?

Yes, you can get tarot readings over the phone on many online psychic reading sites, such as Psychic Source and Kasamba.

Good to know: psychic readers will always advertise on their profile if they do phone readings or not.

How Much Do Phone Psychics Charge per Minute?

Phone psychics charge between $1 to $20 per minute, depending on the services offered. Generally, the more experienced phone psychics charge more.

When Should You Call a Psychic Hotline for Guidance?

You should call a psychic hotline for guidance when you have questions that no one can seem to answer or when you feel like things aren’t going as you had planned. Psychic readings online can help you gain more insight into life’s questions.

Love

Love readings are perfect if you’re dating someone new and want to learn more about them, or if you’re going through a breakup and need advice.

Love readings also cover topics like divorce and soulmates.

Health

Worried about your health? Concerned that something might go wrong?

While psychic readings by phone must in no way replace a trip to the doctor’s, they can give you a better understanding of both your physical and mental health so that you begin to understand your mind and body better.

Life Decisions

If you’re the kind of person who struggles to make life decisions - big or small - online psychic readings can give you clarity and direction so that you’re able to decide which route to take.

The best online psychics are experts at getting to the heart of the matter. They’re able to weigh up your options and show you what may happen if you take a particular path.

Money

Money issues can be a real drag. Talking to online psychics can help to alleviate your stress but it’s important to note that psychic readers can’t replace a financial advisor if you have deeper money concerns.

However, the best psychics can sometimes foresee what’s around the corner for you when it comes to money matters, and for some customers, this can go a long way to helping them manage their finances better - and do the right things that yield big money gains.

What Should You Know Before Calling a Psychic Phone Number?

The main thing you should know before calling a psychic phone number is that you should stay calm and focused, and let the psychic guide the reading session.

This makes it easier for you to seek clarification while giving you the chance to get a more accurate reading.

Verdict - What Are the Best Psychic Phone Readings?

Phone psychic readings are a fast way to get insight into your life and general spirituality in real-time while still maintaining some privacy.

And the good thing is you can access them with just a click.

AskNow seems to have a really solid foundation to get phone readings, with skilled 24/7 advisors, a wide selection of spiritual readings, and a satisfaction guarantee.

Still, Kasamba and Psychic Source are also worth their salt if you’re looking for accurate love readings or affordable phone psychic services, respectively.

That said, by now you should have realized that online psychic services all have different strengths.

Therefore, you should always go for one that’s in tune with what you want and how you feel, as opposed to what we tell you.

Related Articles