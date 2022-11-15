Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Top 5 Psychic Readers For Future Predictions & Astrology Answers Of 2022

Confused about the future? You want to know what it has in store for you when it comes to your career or when you will meet your soulmate. Those are some of the few burning questions every one of us wants to find an answer to. If only we had a crystal ball and saw all the answers.

In this situation, the only way to do so is to approach a psychic reader . However, you don't have to make your way into their house and wait for hours to be received since the psychic readings are now available online.

We present you with the most reputable platforms for online psychic reading services with years of expertise and millions of happy clients worldwide.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the best platforms on the market.

Best Tarot Card Reading Platforms Online

#1. Purple Garden : Overall Best Psychic Reading Site, Editor’s Pick

Purple Garden has gathered together the most intuitive and highly experienced fortune-telling advisors from all over the world. It holds the reputation as the most popular and reliable platform for online fortune telling services where you can gain clarity on every concern and problem you might be facing.

The platform's psychics specialize in various fortune-telling practices, including tarot card readings, palm readings, dream interpretations, horoscopes, birth chart readings, spiritual messages, etc.

Purple Garden has a strict screening process when selecting the advisor, offering a complete satisfaction guarantee in case you don't get the answers you've been seeking. Moreover, you can even get a free reading so you can make a decision if you want to proceed with the paid session or not.

Platform most notable features

The unique psychic reading experience

Purple Garden ensures that you'll have a one-time psychic reading experience with an almost similar feel to the in-person one. You can select your favorite form of contact from a number of options, including phone calls, video calls, messages, or email.

The price range is surprisingly very affordable for a reputable site like this, starting with prices as low as $0.99 up to $14.00 per minute. Moreover, you can schedule the session whenever it's convenient for you, as the majority of the psychics are accessible at any time.

Genuine advisors with specialization in psychic readings

At Purple Garden, you will find the largest category of psychic readers specializing in multiple fortune-telling practices. Every one of them has its reading style and method. Some of them deliver the readings in a more peaceful way, while others are more straightforward.

You can find your ideal reader through the platform's strict navigation criteria, where you can search through many options, including years of experience, reviews, communication methods, price range, etc.

Customer experience

According to the customer reviews, Purple Garden has real psychic experts that have been able to give them surprisingly accurate and genuine advice. Generally, the reviews are positive, and they recommend the platform for shaving expressional affordable price range.

Customers love that Purple Garden offers access to psychic readings any time, whenever they need front in the comfort of their own home.

Pros

Experienced and licensed psychics readers

Reputable platform with years of experience

A variety of communication methods are available

Free minutes for all users

All kinds of psychic readings are viable

Option to switch to another psychic

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Some of the top psychics are more expensive

#2. Kasamba : Top Rated Tarot Card Reading Platform

Kasamba proudly holds the title as one of the oldest fortune-telling sites in the domain, having the most experienced psych ch readers specializing in various fortune-telling practices. It's been recommended by thousands of users worldwide for providing highly accurate readings and spiritual guidance.

You can navigate through the detailed search criteria to find the ideal psycho according to your necessities. You can search through the mode of communication, price range, accessibility, fortune-telling practice, etc.

Kasamba's readers specialize in multiple types of tarot card readings like a psychic reading, love and relationships, career forecasts, fortune-telling, and dream analysis.

Platform most notable features

Variety of psychic readings

At Kasamba , you'll find everything from the most popular tarot card readings to aura readings, crystal readings, dream interpretations, horoscopes, astrology, etc. Kasamba's psychics mostly specialize in providing love and relationship readings and topics concerning divorce, parents and children, gay and lesbian, etc.

There are over 90 psychics to choose from that can shed light on your subconscious and provide you with the necessary guidance to find your real-life path.

Easy to navigate website with generous discounts

To use Kasamba's psychic reading service, all you need is to sign up with your email address. The platform has impressive navigation where you can search for an advisor through detailed criteria according to specialization, pricing, and availability.

Kasamba is one of the most highly rated online psychics platforms mainly because of the generous discount. You can take advantage of a 70% discount with the top-rated psychics.

Customer experience

Customers report that Ksamba's psychic generally gives very good and useful advice. According to most of the reviews, the top psychics are very accurate, providing them the life guidance they need.

They love that the platform is more affordable than the competitive sites; moreover, they cover some of the more rare fortune-telling practices.

Pros

Psychics are rigorously screened for experience

Over 20 years in the psychic reading domain

Variety of fortune-telling services to choose from

Free horoscopes

Psychics are always available to schedule a session

Generous discount offers

All modes of communication

Money-back guarantee

Cons

You might have to wait longer to schedule a reading session with the expert psychics

#3. Mysticsense : Most Popular Fortune Telling With Live Chat Options

You would never want to enter a psychic reading website that hasn't proven itself to be trustworthy; sometimes, this kind of experience can turn bad very fast. There isn't anyone around the world who has gotten their future told who doesn't know the Mysticsense platform.

ItIt has served millions of clients, offering all kinds of psychic readings like tarot card readings, dream analysis, astrology, divination, love readings, charm readings, etc. Each advisor at Mysticsense has their style and method of communication, so you are allowed to choose the one that feels the most comfortable for you.

Similar to the other platforms on our list, Mysticsense does rigorous screening to choose its professionals. Apart from that, all of them provide a guarantee to rest assured that you are getting the most reliable and accurate advice.

Platform most notable features

Cheaper than most competitors

Mysticsense's forte is that it provides the same quality of fortune-telling service as its competitors, only for significantly more affordable prices. Even though all advisors set their price range, the majority of them are especially supportive of their client's needs, offering discounts.

You can get a reading almost immediately after you sign up on the platform, and you'll be welcomed with a free give-minute reading session to test whether you and the psychic have the right connection.

Intuitive readers guide all life topics

Mysticsense's readers aren't just regular fortune-tellers; some of them have gifts in other mystical practices like energy healing. If you feel down and tired, an energy healer can help you realign your chakra and free you from the energy blockage.

You can access a variety of other experienced psychic readers to help you find your best career path and give you general guidance concerning your life purpose.

Customer experience

Mysticsense is the number one destination for many individuals seeking spiritual guidance and looking for detailed readings to better understand their situation. Mysticsense psychics can give you the necessary advice to get free of life obstacles and fulfill your life purpose.

They are naturally gifted and friendly, so you can speak with ease and tell them your deepest troubles.

Pros

Psychic advisors available round the clock

Every reader has their specialty in fortune-telling practices

Variety of communication methods

Choose according to the reading style

Readings available in multiple languages

Strict vetting system to ensure real psychics

Money-back guarantee

Free five-minute trial

Cons

Can not leave a message for the psychic readers

#4. Keen : Highly Trusted Psychic Readers For Accurate Spiritual Readings

Keen checks all the boxes regarding accessibility, ease of use, and accuracy. It provides the most reliable fortune-telling services accessible anytime and anywhere on every device with the Internet. The portal function seamlessly allows you to schedule sessions whenever you need them.

One of the most impressive features about Keen is that some psychics provide readings in multiple languages, so the chances are you are going to find a psychic that speaks your language too.

The psychic's readings at Keen are accessible via live chat, email, and phone call; the platform also has its messaging system allowing you to have immediate information whenever the reader of your choice is available.

Platform most notable features

Promotions and free trial

Any new member at Keen psychic will receive a free three minutes to test the platform and check whether they and the psychics develop the right connection. Also, the service provides 10-minute reading for only $1.99, which is the lowest price in the industry.

Also, Keen psychics provides you with a money-back guarantee so you can get a refund if you aren't satisfied with the reading experience. You can get free incentives and use them for another reading instead.

Intuitive psychics in all fortune-telling practices

Whatever ambiguity you are facing in life, the chances are you can find a highly intuitive psychic to help you find an answer. Keen psychics openly present their full psychics reading expertise where you can access all of their intimations.

Some of their most favored psychic readings are the love tarot readings, where you can get clarity on any uncertainties connected with your love and relationships. The readers also specialize in career, finances, health, etc.

Customer experience

Keen psychics offer the most accurate and real psychic advice, so you shouldn't miss having a reading with one of their advisors. The platform is accessible at any time, and according to the customers, you won't have to wait longer than a few minutes to connect with an advisor.

Customers recommend Keen psychics for the newcomer benefits, claiming that the readers have helped them gain new perceptions in their life.

Pros

Over 20 years of experience in the fortune-telling world

Variety of psychic readers specializing in multiple fortune-telling practices

Free minutes for newcomers

Affordable price range

Publicly displayed reviews

Search for a psychic according to your personal preference

Psychic readings in multiple languages

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No video call reading sessions

#5. PsychicOz : Recommended Psychic Medium To Know Your Horoscope

PsychicOz is one of the most popular psychic reading services where you can access professional advisors. It's a reputable brand with over two decades of experience.

It covers all kinds of fortune-telling practices, including spirituality, aura readings, dream interpretations, palm readings, and the most popular ones like tarot cards, astrology, and horoscopes.

It excels for having the most highly skilled readers with a specialization in their domain. You can search for a psychic based on their abilities, education, work, and relevant details. Some of them can provide readings in both Spanish and English, over the phone or via live chat.

The platform also offers a money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied with your reading, allowing you to try another from their selection.

Platform most notable features

Special psychic abilities

PsychicOz collaborates only with specialized psychic readers in the branch they provide the readings. They select the naturally gifted advisors that go through rigorous screening before they are allowed to work on their website.

You can choose from psychics specializing in tarot cards, runes, past life, love and relationships, crystals, pendulums, and much more to find out what the future has in store.

Special advantages and offers

PsychicOz is one of the few online psychic reading websites that offer readings in multiple languages. The psychics are especially friendly and know how to set the tone to make you feel comfortable when you speak about your heart matters.

Most importantly, you can access them whenever you need a reading, even on holidays, as they work round the clock.

Customer experience

Not many networks can compete with PsychicOz when it comes to customer satisfaction. A vast majority of the reviews praise the platform for its no-nonsense approach, and it sits as being straightforward and comprehensive.

PsychicOz is the first choice for thousands of people looking to get a reading any time since the psychics work on weekends and holidays too; moreover, the price range is acceptable with regular discounts and free minute offers.

Pros

New users get rewarded with free five minutes

Rigorous screening for psychics' skills and experience

Available on the phone app

Reputable psychic reading platforms

Refund policy for customers that aren't satisfied

Informative blog section

Psychic readings are available on holidays

Reading via phone call, live chat, and email

Cons

No video call readings

How We Created The List Of Psychic Reading Websites?

You are probably aware that you cannot simply put your trust in the first online psychics' site on your google search since not all of them are trusted.

To save you the trouble, we researched for you to find the best platforms where you can rest assured that you'll find answers to all your burning questions.

Customer reliability proof

The most reliable way to determine whether an online psychics platform works with real psychics and provides genuine advice it's to read the customer experience.

We have gone through all the customer reviews on the platform's most notable advisors to get a general idea about their practice.

We have also checked other reviewing sites and forums and looked for user videos on youtube that shared their thoughts on this service.

Platform credibility

Another important factor when considering psychic reading sites is the quality of the experience they are providing. We avoided recommending sites with outdated navigation sites and unreliable payment methods.

We have only recommended the sites that are well known on the internet and have been operating for long years now.

Satisfaction guarantee

When we researched the best online psychics reading sites, we noticed that not many of those platforms work with certified psychics and don't provide any guarantee for the users to rest assured their money won't go to waste.

This is why we have selected the platforms that provide customer assistance at any time of the day. Most importantly, they provide a refund if clients aren't satisfied with the experience.

Attested advisors

As we have mentioned before, not everyone who claims they are a psychic is real, and since online psychic readings have become so popular, tons of individuals want to take advantage of your trouble.

This is why we checked for the advisor's identity, communication skills, and certification to determine whether they can offer helpful service to the users looking to get their fortune told online.

Beginner's Guide For Those Seeking Online Tarot Reading Services

These are the most important things you need to pay attention to when choosing an online psychics website.

Free trial period

One of the most advantageous features of every great psychic readings website is the free trial minutes. This feature allows you to get a sense of the experience of what kind of advice the selected psychic offers.

It will also ensure that you are engaging with a real psychic reader, assisting you in how the entire session is performed.

Methods of communication

Of course, one of the essential features of online psychic readings is the methods of communication. The website we have reviewed offers all types of communication options, including live chat, video calls, phone calls, and emails.

This allows you to choose the preferred mode that provides you with the most comfort and ensures that you will feel at ease while speaking about your heart matters.

Psychic's experience

The psychic you should trust needs to have at least several years of experience in the online psychics' domain. Not everyone can become a skilled psychic reader overnight, and as much as it is a natural gift, it requires a lot of practice and a good understanding of how things work.

You should always check the reader's bio and how long they have provided the readings, and choose those with the longest years of experience.

FAQ’s: Psychic Reading

Q1. What can I expect while having an online psychic reading first?

Online psychic readings differ from one session to another; they aren't the same for all individuals since everyone has a different expectation and set of questions they want to answer.

When you are approaching an online psychic for the first time, you can expect them to get to know you for a moment or two by asking you general questions to make you feel more comfortable and relaxed.

Every psychic reader has a different energy, so you should allow them to connect with you spiritually. Most importantly, you should feel nervous or anxious as that might interfere with the accuracy of your reading.

What's going to happen next depends on what type of reading you are acquiring. For example, if they connect with spirit guides to convey your messages, you might need to provide some information regarding the issues you want to find answers to. That might be your love life, career, finances, etc.

No matter the type of reading you are taking, you should always take it lightly and not get concerned if anything doesn't sound the way you've expected. Remember, nothing is set in stone.

Q2. Which form of psychic reading is the most effective?

There are a lot of psychic readings that these sites provide; however, we cannot state for sure which type is the perfect one for you as every individual has different necessities.

However, when it comes to the methods of communication, it is always best to choose the readers that provide the readings via phone call or, even better, via live video chat. These are the methods to give you the closest experience to the one in person.

If you are still thinking about which online psychics would be ideal for you, you can access the live readings that these sites provide and see the advisor performing so you can get a better idea of what you can expect.

Q3. Can I get scammed by online psychic readers?

As with anything that can be done online, you can surely be scammed by online psychic readers, too, only if you go to unreliable platforms. This is one of the main reasons we have done our article, to provide you with the best online fortune telling platforms available where you can be a hundred percent sure that you are getting genuine service from real skilled psychic readers.

One of the most important things to keep in mind when choosing an online psychic is to check whether they possess a license for the services they offer. The skilled fortune-telling practitioners have years of experience in this domain, with over hundreds of satisfied customers to testify to their success.

Real psychic readers often offer free trial minutes so you can get to know them and ensure that you aren't wasting your money on a fake one. Most importantly, they offer a money-back guarantee, so in case you aren't satisfied with the reading, you can choose another psychic instead.

Concluding On Best Astrology Sites For Psychic Reading

Remember before you approach these online psychic reading websites that nothing is actually set in stone, so it's important for you to stay calm and follow through with what your advisor is telling you.

It's all about the fun, after all, and who knows, you might find some answers you've been searching for a much longer time.

