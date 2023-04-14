Best Online Casinos: Top 10 Casino Sites Rated by Real Money Games, Bonuses & Reputation

Playing casino games is fun until you get stuck waiting weeks to get your payout with no support in sight because you failed to do the proper research.

We’ve searched and played and lost and won to bring you this list of the ten best online casinos offering up fantastic welcome bonuses and real money casino games.

Our crack team of experts has determined that Slots.LV is the #1 casino site thanks to a great selection of all kinds of games, plus a phenomenal welcome package and spotless reputation.

But that shouldn’t stop you from reading on and seeing how these online gambling sites all stack up.

Let’s go.

1. Slots.LV — Best Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses

Over 400 games to choose from

Spectacular live casino

Excellent mobile compatibility

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Few bonuses outside of the welcome package

Slots.LV offers up a solid slots-forward casino experience. With a great selection of games from top providers, a robust welcome bonus, and one of the best mobile-capable websites we’ve seen, it’s a perfect place for new and experienced players to settle in and play casino games.

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5

You’ll find two separate but similar welcome packages available, depending on whether you prefer to play with cryptocurrency or by credit card.

The fiat welcome package gives players a 200% welcome bonus up to $1,000 on their first deposit, with a 100% up to $500 bonus on each of their next eight deposits, for a grand total of $5,000 in potential bonus funds.

You’ll find the cryptocurrency bonus is built on the same model, with a 300% bonus up to $1,500 on the first deposit and eight 150% bonuses up to $750 after that, bringing the total potential bonus up to a whopping $7,500.

Both bonuses have a pretty standard wagering requirement that you should meet within 30 days.

Casino Games - 4.7/5

You’ll find hundreds of awesome slot titles like 777 Deluxe, Cyberpunk City, and Mythic Wolf running the range of classic fruit and 7’s style gameplay up to feature-rich progressive jackpots.

There’s also a pretty solid selection of table games, including American and European roulette, craps, baccarat, and even a few varieties of blackjack casino games, including Double Deck, Perfect Pairs, and Zappit.

Unfortunately, the video poker selection is a little light for our taste, though they do manage to have single and a couple of 10-hand games available.

There’s also a little live dealer casino tucked in there. Powered by Visionary iGaming, this casino site has about 30 blackjack tables as well as a couple of roulette, baccarat, and super 6 set up as well.

Banking Methods - 4.7/5

We found a decent array of payment options available at Slots.LV. Players can deposit by credit card or one of a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

2. BetOnline — Best Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Three welcome bonuses

Over 200 online slots and table games

Fantastic sportsbook, live casino, and poker

Live dealer bet limits range from $1 to $20,000

Accepts almost 20 forms of cryptocurrency

Cons:

Casino welcome bonus only applies to Betsoft games

One of the premier bookmakers on the market, BetOnline has also positioned itself as something of a Jack-of-all-trades, offering up not just a feature-rich sportsbook but a solid online casino, a great poker app, and not one but two live dealer casinos.

BetOnline is also stacked with enough promotions to back all that up, making it a solid choice for almost anyone.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

You’ll have an array of generous welcome bonuses to choose from, depending on what you’re most interested in.

If you’re primarily interested in the BetOnline casino games, you’ll be able to get a 100% match up to $1,000 on your first three deposits when you use the “BOLCASINO" promotional code. This bonus comes with a very reasonable 30x wagering requirement but is only usable on Betsoft-branded games.

The poker welcome bonus can be activated with the “NEWBOL" code and will get you a 100% match up to $1,000 as well. This bonus is only usable on the BetOnline poker app, and instead of standard wagering requirements, you’ll unlock the bonus funds at a rate of $5 for every $50 you earn in rake.

Finally, there is the sportsbook welcome bonus, which comes with a 50% match up to $1,000 when you use “BOL1000" when making your first deposit. This bonus is usable only on the standard sportsbook but comes with an excellent 10x wagering requirement.

Casino Games - 4.6/5

BetOnline offers slots and table games from a variety of providers but leans heavily towards Betsoft – which is great as they have some of our favorite games and are the only ones that the above casino bonus applies.

The live dealer casinos are powered by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios, which means you’ll have a nice array of blackjack (including Baltic blackjack and Latin blackjack in the Fresh Deck casino), roulette, and baccarat, as well as the baccarat variant known as super 6.

The Red Casino is geared towards lower-stakes players, whereas the Black casino accepts bets as large as $20,000 per hand on some blackjack tables.

Banking Methods - 4.8/5

Players can deposit by credit card, money orders, and wire transfer, as well as one of 18 different forms of cryptocurrency, making this not just a great casino online for players who crave betting diversity but banking as well.

It’s important to note that some deposit methods come with fees, so make sure you read all the fine print.

3. Cafe Casino — Best Casino Online for Jackpots

Pros:

Up to $2,500 welcome bonus

350+ slots and table games

Live casino games

Great selection of progressive jackpot games

Free games and game guides

Cons:

Bland website design

You have to go through the FAQ before reaching a support member

Cafe Casino brings a lot of what we love about Slots.LV to the table while still managing to stand on its own. We are big fans of the robust welcome bonus and a broad selection of progressive jackpot slots, bingo, and casino poker available.

The one complaint we have about Cafe Casino is that you have to go through the FAQ section first before you’re assigned a real customer support member to help you out. But we’re just impatient – it may not be an issue for many of you at all.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

Like many legit online casinos, Cafe Casino offers two separate welcome bonuses, depending on whether you use credit cards or cryptocurrency.

The credit card – or fiat – welcome bonus is a 250% match bonus up to $1,500 on your first deposit, while the crypto deposit will get you a 350% match up to $2,500 instead.

Besides the welcome offers, Cafe Casino will give you a random reward each Thursday in your account dashboard if you’ve been an active player during the past week.

Casino Games - 4.7/5

Cafe is serving up a solid selection of top-notch games from providers like RTG and Rival Gaming, so you’re sure to find some of your favorite games like Lady’s Magic Charms, Golden Buffalo, Mystic Elements, and many more.

The table game selection is in line with Slots.LV as well, which is to say a great variety, but a little light on video poker games. But fans of blackjack, roulette, craps, and baccarat should be quite happy.

Where we feel Cafe Casino knocks it out of the park, however, is the selection of over 35 progressive jackpot games. You’ll find a few progressive jackpot bingo games, Caribbean hold ’em, Caribbean Stud, and loads of progressive jackpot slots.

In fact, not only do they offer progressive jackpot mainstays like Cyberpunk City and Shopping Spree (which is sporting a jackpot of well over half a million at the time of writing this) but a solid selection of Hot Drop Jackpot slots, which feature three different must-drop jackpots. So there are plenty of ways to win at Cafe Casino.

Banking Methods - 4.6/5

You can make a deposit by credit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

It’s also important to note that while crypto withdrawals are always free, there are fees for checks by courier and some Visa debit card withdrawals. However, your first Visa withdrawal each month is free.

4. Ignition — Best Online Casino Site for Poker

Pros:

Up to $3,000 welcome package

Over $2 million in weekly poker tournaments GTDs

Over 150 slots and table games

Great live dealer casino

Cons:

Doesn’t accept e-wallets

Little bit short on classic slots

Ignition’s amazing poker app has made it the preferred online casino for a lot of card fanatics, and it makes sense.

Even if that’s all Ignition Casino did, it would be worth checking out – but this phenomenal online casino has a fantastic welcome bonus, a great game selection, and possibly the best customer service we’ve found anywhere.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5

Where BetOnline makes you choose between their poker and casino when claiming your welcome deposit match bonus, Ignition Casino asks a very important question: Why choose?

New players can claim two 100% match bonuses on their first deposit of up to $1,000. The first 100% match is good on Ignition’s stellar selection of casino games and comes with a very nice 25x wagering requirement.

The second deposit match is good only on the poker app and is actually unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles you earn by earning rake while playing poker.

Even better is if you make your first deposit using cryptocurrency, as you’ll receive two 150% bonuses up to $1,500 each instead.

Casino Games - 4.4/5

Ignition features a decent selection of online slot games – including some seriously massive progressive jackpot titles.

You’ll find many of the big names in slots like Reels & Wheels XL, A Night with Cleo, and 777 Deluxe, as well as a bunch of lesser-known – but still fantastic – games like Pirate’s Pick and Rumple Thrill Spins.

It’s Ignition’s online poker app that really cements its position on this list. The app works beautifully on mobile devices and PC and makes finding a table for your preferred poker variant a breeze.

Plus, you’ll have access to a huge variety of cut-throat poker tournaments like the bounty-collecting Knock Out tournaments and a neat little jackpot sit-and-go.

Banking Methods - 4.5/5

We found Ignition’s accepted payment methods to be pretty on par with everyone else on our list, barring its fees on credit card deposits.

You can deposit by credit card, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litcoin. You can also load up your account by buying vouchers, but there is no direct way to deposit via e-wallet, which is a shame.

5. Red Dog — Best Bonuses of All Casinos Online

Pros:

240% match bonus + 40 free spins

Over 200 slots and video poker games

Massive selection of bonus codes available

No fees on any transactions

Cons:

Poor table game selection

Only one software provider

Locking in the last slot on our top five list is Red Dog Casino. One of a line of online gambling sites that limits itself to one software provider but makes up for it with an abundance of bonuses.

And we aren’t kidding. There are enough bonuses available to keep you neck-deep in free play for a long, long time.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

While there are a couple of different welcome bonus codes you could choose from, Red Dog’s “ADORABLE" promo code is about as good as it gets. Use this code while making your first deposit to get not only a 240% deposit match bonus (good for up to $2,400 in bonus funds) but 40 free spins on the super-cute Spring Wilds slot game.

The max payout is capped at 30x your initial deposit for this bonus.

If you don’t feel intrigued by this offer (we highly doubt that), you can explore over 20 other online casino bonus codes when you sign up for an account.

Casino Games - 4.4/5

Red Dog only has one casino game provider under its belt, but you won’t hear us complain – it’s a good one. RealTime Gaming puts out some of the best slots and table games you’ll find online, with most of them having a very nice 96% RTP rating.

Whether you’re looking for exciting Norse mythological slot games like Asgard or exciting high-fantasy games like Goblins: Gluttony of Gems or Doragon’s Gems, you’re sure to find something great.

There are also several fun progressive jackpot games, though none of them are as massive as what you might find at Cafe Casino – but we didn’t see any slots at Cafe Casino starring Jackie Chan.

So there’s that.

Banking Methods - 4.5/5

One of our favorite things about Red Dog is that they don’t charge any additional fees on your transactions. Aside from that, they accept a fairly decent range of payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Flexepin, and Neosurf.

The only downside is that the minimum you can withdraw is $150.

How We Chose Our Best Online Casino Sites

Welcome Bonus:

One of the online casino industry’s biggest draws to new players is the free play bonuses, so we’ve made sure to take every welcome bonus into heavy consideration when reviewing these top online casinos. We made sure our list had a nice mix of hearty deposit bonuses and reasonable rollover requirements.

Casino Games:

While there are online gambling sites out there with thousands upon thousands of games to choose from, we made sure every gambling site on our list had balanced options. Whether you’re looking to play slots, video poker, online poker, sports betting, or just looking for some massive jackpot games, we’ve got you covered and have scored each casino appropriately.

Banking Methods:

With so many ways to transfer funds these days, it’s no surprise that each casino’s banking options are different from the next. From crypto to vouchers to debit and credit cards, we look at all of that. We also paid attention to transaction fees and mentioned them so you are aware.

Why is Slots.LV the Best Online Casino?

At this point, we’ve proven that there are at least 10 great online casinos you could join right now, but you might be wondering – why Slots.LV? What makes that gambling site the best? Here’s why we feel it deserved the #1 spot:

Casino Game Selection: With over 400 top slots and table games – not to mention some great specialty games like bingo, keno, and some other specialty games – the fun doesn’t stop. With top-tier providers like Rival Gaming, RTG, and Betsoft, you’re sure to find a few games that hit just right.

Live Dealer Games: Slots.LV’s live dealer casino is packed with over 30 blackjack tables priced for recreational gamers and high-rollers alike. You’ll also find a solid selection of roulette, baccarat, and super 6.

Mobile Compatibility: While most real money online casinos are built to support mobile devices these days, not all of them offer a better experience on the phone than they do on the PC. We feel Slots.LV does.

Why Should I Play Real Money Casino Games Online?

While a land-based casino still has its charms, online casinos are becoming increasingly popular as time goes on. While we’re not casinologists, we can think of a few reasons why:

Game Selection:

Land-based casinos are confined by physical space. You can only fit so many slot machines, tables, and people in one space. Online casinos don’t have this issue. Not only do online casinos have hundreds – even thousands – of games to choose from, but there is no limit to the number of players each game can support (barring certain live games).

Bonuses:

Sure, some brick-and-mortar casinos might offer up free drinks now and again, but online casinos offer new and returning players exactly what we want: Bonuses. From robust welcome bonuses to exciting reload promos and free spins, players have a wealth of ways to increase their playtime.

Convenience:

New online casinos are a fun and convenient way to enjoy games of skill and luck. You don’t need to put on clean pants or shoes or even leave the house. Players have access to top-notch games from their home computers or even their phones or tablets.

Guide to Playing at Top Online Casinos

Are online casino sites safe?

Online gambling is a fairly safe activity to undertake, so long as you stick to licensed and reputable online casino sites – like the ones we’ve reviewed for you here.

Such trusted online casino sites are safe in terms of keeping your personal information secure and providing fast payouts, but it’s important to keep in mind that even the best encryption won’t protect your bankroll from a run of bad luck, so you should always wager responsibly.

What types of games are available at top online casinos?

While the types of games available vary from one casino to another, it’s fairly safe to assume you’ll be able to find a variety of slots, some table games like blackjack and video poker, and in many cases, a variety of live dealer games. Many of the best online casinos will also offer instant win scratchers, bingo, keno, and so forth.

All of these games are available to play for real money at Slots.LV.

How do online casino bonuses work?

The most common casino bonus is the deposit bonus. The online casino will match a percentage of your deposit up to a certain amount. For example, if you are offered a 100% deposit bonus up to $500, any deposit you make up to $500 will get an equal amount of bonus cash added to your account for playing games.

These bonuses usually have wagering requirements attached, meaning you must play through the bonus amount a certain number of times before you can withdraw the winnings as cash. We find that a 30x wagering requirement is a pretty standard rollover, but they can vary from there.

Ignition’s $3,000 bonus comes with low 25x wagering requirements, making it the best one on our list.

Can I win real money when I play online casino games?

You can win real money by playing casino games – though it’s not always easy. That’s why we recommend players gamble recreationally and for fun and never bet money they can’t afford to lose.

Can I play casino games on my mobile device?

Yes! Many online casinos at this point have even gone so far as to build instant-play apps into their mobile websites, so you don’t need to download any cumbersome apps to do so. All of our listed online casinos are fully mobile optimized, with Slots.LV offering the best experience.

How do I know which online casino is right for me?

To pick the perfect online casino for you, you need to know what you’re looking for. Here are a few things to look at when choosing a casino:

Bonuses: What sort of promotions does the casino offer? Will they be usable on your preferred games? How high are the wagering requirements?

What sort of promotions does the casino offer? Will they be usable on your preferred games? How high are the wagering requirements? Game Selection: You want to make sure you can play the games you like to play. It doesn’t make sense to sign up for a casino that only offers online slots if you’re a die-hard video poker fan.

You want to make sure you can play the games you like to play. It doesn’t make sense to sign up for a casino that only offers online slots if you’re a die-hard video poker fan. Customer Support: In the unfortunate event that you need help, it’s important that the casino offers easy access to its customer support team.

We used these benchmarks and many more to gauge the quality of each online casino on this page, and we chose Slots.LV as our top pick because it received the highest scores.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Online Casino Sites

Slots.LV: Slots.LV ran away with our top space easily thanks to its great selection of slots, stunning live dealer selection, and top-notch mobile compatibility. You can claim up to a $5,000 regular welcome package that goes all the way up to $7,500 for crypto deposits.

BetOnline: Known primarily for its amazing sportsbook, BetOnline also offers a solid casino filled with slots, poker, and live dealer games. You can get up to a $1,000 welcome bonus for casino games, sports, or poker – the choice is yours to make.

Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino offers one of the best selections of progressive jackpot games we’ve found anywhere. Players can sign up here and claim a 350% crypto bonus on their first deposit or a 250% match bonus for credit card deposits.

Ignition: While Ignition Casino has a perfectly good selection of online slots and table games, it’s the feature-rich poker app that makes it a top-five candidate. Sign up and claim up to $3,000 split between the poker app and casino games.

Red Dog: The little casino with a big bite, Red Dog offers a great selection of RealTime Gaming slots and video poker and more bonuses than you could shake a stick at. Use the “ADORABLE" promo code to claim your 240% welcome bonus and 40 free spins.

How to Register at the Best Online Casinos

With so many great online real money casinos to choose from, we all sometimes face decision paralysis. So we’ll start you off with a softball pitch and walk you through signing up at our pick for the best online casino – Slots.LV.

Step 1: Make Your Way to Slots.LV

Follow this link to make it to the Slots.LV landing page and click the “Join" button at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Fill out the registration form. You’ll not only be providing your personal and contact information, but you’ll be creating a unique password so you can log in to your account. Check the box to verify that you’re old enough to be gambling, and click “Register" at the bottom.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus

Once you’re logged in, you can click the profile icon at the top of the screen and click the “Deposit" option. From there, you’ll choose your preferred deposit method as well as your preferred welcome bonus. Once the payment has been processed, your bonus funds will be credited directly to your account.

Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos for Real Money?

Online gambling is a great way to pass time, so long as you’re playing at safe and trustworthy online casinos – like the ones on our list here.

While we feel that Slots.LV is the overall best online casino, you’d do well to sign up with any one of the casinos we’ve outlined. Heck, sign up for a couple of them and claim each and every bonus they offer.

Just remember to always play to have fun and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some online gambling sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

