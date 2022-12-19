Best No Credit Check Loans with Guaranteed Approval from Top Direct Lenders in 2023

No credit check loans are an excellent option for borrowers with bad credit or no credit history. Direct and non-direct lenders offer these loans. Read below to see the best deals possible.

When looking for a no credit check loan, it's important to compare interest rates and terms from different lenders. You should also be aware of any fees or penalties with late payments or defaulting on your loan. By taking the time to research your options, you can find the best personal loans for your needs.

Our article for the best no credit check loans guaranteed approval from top direct lenders will show you personal lender alternatives for bad credit, much better than traditional payday loans, as well as other options like loan app with 0 interest rate (no joke, 0 interest loan for bad credit). We will also show you the best connecting services providing much more cheaper offers than predatory loans. We provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision about your options.

Best No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approved from Top Direct Lenders

ZippyLoans - Bad Credit and No Credit Check Loans

LifeLoans – Same Day, No Credit Check

Earnin – Direct Lender, Mobile Loan App

Brigit – 0% Loan App for Bad Credit, Loan App

NextDayPersonalLoan – Instant Approval

VivaLoan – Best Payday Loan Alternative for No Credit Check

FundsJoy – Fast Approval

ZippyLoan

Loan amount: $100 - $15,000

APR: 5.99% - 35.99%

Minimum credit score required: 0

Loan approval time: 5 minutes

Best for: Bad Credit and No Credit Check Loans

Check Rates

Founded in 2015, ZippyLoan is a marketplace that connects terrible credit borrowers with reliable direct lenders. Most of their lenders perform no credit check. The approval is 97% to 99% guaranteed. Once approved, you can have the money in your account as soon as the next business day.

ZippyLoan issues no credit checks loans with guaranteed approval from as low as $100 up to $15,000. In addition, the APR for loans ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%. Furthermore, ZippyLoan is one of the few lenders that don't require a minimum credit score for approval; you only need to provide proof of income and have an active checking account.

Once you fill in your information in the lender's online portal, ZippyLoan recommends the best loan offers. Best of all, you can get approved for a loan in as fast as 5 minutes.

ZippyLoan doesn't charge loan origination fees, prepayment, or late fees. However, missing out on your payment can affect your credit.

How to Apply:

To apply for a loan at ZippyLoan, you must fill out an online application with one of their lenders. After that, you must provide basic information, such as name, address, income, and bank details. After applying, you will receive an offer with all the information you need to make an informed decision.

Eligibilities:

To be eligible for a loan at ZippyLoan requires borrowers to be 18 years old or the state's minimum.

ZippyLoan also requires that you have a minimum monthly income of $800.

US citizens, permanent residents, and green card holders can apply for a loan at ZippyLoan.

To qualify, you must provide the following:

Valid personal savings or checking account.

A valid driver's license.

Recent bank statements.

Proof of residence.

Proof of income ($800 monthly).

Highlights:

Easy application process. ZippyLoan's application process is straightforward to understand. There are no hidden fees or charges associated with the application process at ZippyLoan. You only need to provide the basic requirements, and you can get approved for your loan in minutes.

Fast approval time. ZippyLoan promises to approve loans in as fast as 5 minutes, one of the quickest loan approval times offered by any lender.

Repayment terms. ZippyLoan offers flexible repayment terms, ranging from 3 to 24 months. You can choose a repayment term that best suits your budget and needs.

No Credit Check. Most ZippyLoan’s lenders perform no credit check.

Guaranteed Approval. There are not many guaranteed approval lenders. ZippyLoan’s approval is 97% to 99% guaranteed.

Pros:

No credit check, thus applying won't impact your credit.

Same day, instant funding.

Lower than payday loan interest rates of up to 35.99%.

Flexible repayment terms from 3 to 24 months.

Guaranteed approval from at least one ZippyLoan's lenders.

No hidden fees or charges with the loan.

Cons:

Not available in the state of West Virginia, Oregon, New York, and the District of Columbia

LifeLoans

Loan amount: $100 - $40,000

APR: Varies

Minimum credit score required: 0

Loan approval time: 5 Minutes

Best for: Same Day, No Credit Check

Check Rates

LifeLoans is a trusted lender that provides no credit check loans with almost guaranteed approval. It's well known for its competitive rates and fast loan approvals. The lender offer loans of amounts ranging from $100 to $40,000 and approve borrowers with minimum credit score of 0. Best of all, you can get approved for the loan in less than one business day and get fund on the same day.

Once you fill in the application form with your basic details, you will get approved for a loan and receive the money in your bank account as soon as the next day.

LifeLoans doesn't charge any origination fees or prepayment penalties but does impose late fees if you fail to make timely payments.

How to Apply:

To apply at LifeLoan, you must fill out an online application with one of the direct lenders. After that, you must provide basic information, such as name, address, income, and bank details. Once submitted, you will receive an offer with all the information you need to make an informed decision.

Eligibilities:

To qualify at LifeLoans, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a monthly average income of $1,000.

Be at least four weeks employed.

Provide proof of your residence.

Have a valid bank account.

Highlights:

No Credit Check. LifeLoans lenders are no credit check.

Guaranteed Approval. LifeLoans approval is 96% to 99% guaranteed.

Fast approval time. LifeLoans guarantees quick loan approvals in less than one business day, so you can quickly get the money you need.

Flexible repayment terms. LifeLoans offers different repayment terms, ranging from 3 to 36 months. You can choose the one that best suits your budget and needs.

Competitive rates. LifeLoans provides competitive interest rates for no credit check loans of up to $40,000.

Pros:

No credit check, thus applying won't impact your credit.

May personal direct lenders, offering of up to 35.99% APR.

Flexible repayment terms from 3 to 36 months.

Quick and easy application process with fast approvals in less than one day.

Guaranteed approval – 96% to 99%.

Instant approval

Cons:

They have limited repayment terms of up to 36 months.



Earnin

Loan amount: Up to $100/Day or $750/Period

APR: 0%

Minimum credit score required: 0

Loan approval time: 1 - 2 business days.

Best for: Direct Lender, Mobile Loan App

Check Rates

Earnin is a mobile cash app, a great payday loan alternative.

Founded in 2012, Earnin is a loan app that offers guaranteed no credit check loans with no fees or charges. The loan amounts range from $100 to $750 per day or period, depending on your income and payment schedule. Best of all, the app doesn't require any credit score to qualify for a loan.

Earnin thoroughly scrutinizes your emails, bank accounts, working hours, and other financial documents to calculate the loan amount you can qualify for. Best of all, with this loan app, the loan approval process is fast, taking only 1-2 business days.

While Earnin doesn't charge any APR, the loan app charges up to $3.99 for same-day funding.

How to Apply:

To apply for an Earnin guaranteed no credit check loan, you must download their app and complete the application form with your basic details. After filling out the form, you will receive your loan amount in 1 - 2 days with no fees or charges.

Eligibilities:

To qualify for an Earnin no credit check loan, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a steady source of income.

Have a valid bank account and email address.

Be able to verify your working hours or income sources.

Highlights:

No credit checks. Earnin doesn't require any credit check, so you can apply for the loan without worrying about impacting your score.

No fees or charges. Earnin doesn't require you to pay origination fees, prepayment penalties, or late payment fees.

Fast approval time. The loan approval process is quick and straightforward, taking only 1-2 business days.

Guaranteed no check check loan for bad credit. 95% to 99% approval rate.

Pros:

No credit check is required so that applying won't affect your credit score.

Earnin does not charge fees or charges, such as origination fees, prepayment penalties, or late payment fees.

Quick and easy application process with fast approvals in 1-2 business days.

Cons:

Limited loan amounts of up to $100/day or $750 per period.

Same-day funding at Earnin costs up to $3.99.

No long repayment period. You have to give the money back within a month.

Brigit

Loan amount: $250

APR: 0%

Minimum credit score required: 0

Loan approval time: 60 seconds

Best for: 0% Loan App for Bad Credit, Loan App

Check Rates

Brigit is a mobile app, a great payday loan alternative.

Founded in 2017, the Brigit loan app is the best option for building your credit without a credit check. The loan app offers no credit check loans up to $250 with 0% APR and fast approvals within 60 seconds. Best of all, you can use the loan to build your credit score and improve your rating over time.

Brigit doesn't require any paperwork or documentation to apply for the loan. Best of all, you can apply for a loan anytime, night or day. Best of all, the mobile app doesn't charge any fees or interest on their loans. However, the app charges a monthly subscription cost of $9.99.

How to Apply:

To qualify for no credit check loan, download and complete the application form with your basic details. Best of all, you will get an instant decision on your loan within 60 seconds.

Eligibilities:

To apply for a Brigit no credit check loan, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid bank account at least 60 years old and an email address.

Maintain a balance of over $0.

Have at least three recurring direct deposits from your employer.

Have a Brigit score of at least 40.

Highlights:

Stress-free banking. Brigit is an excellent option for people who struggle with budgeting, as it helps you create and stick to a budget.

Builds your credit. The loan app is an excellent way to boost your credit score.

Fast funding. Brigit offers quick loan approvals within 60 seconds.

Guaranteed approval: 97% to 99%.

Pros:

Fast approval time with instant decisions within 60 seconds.

Helps build your credit score over time with regular use.

No fees or interest on the loan and no paperwork or documentation are required.

Cons:

Limited loan amount up to $250.

Requires a Brigit score of at least 40 and 3 recurring direct deposits from your employer.

A monthly subscription fee of $9.99.

Give back the money within a month.

NextDayPersonalLoan

Loan amount: $100 – $40,000

APR: 5.99% – 35.99%

Minimum credit score required: 0

Loan approval time: One business day

Best for: Instant Approval

Check Rates

NextDayPersonalLoan is an online lender that offers loans up to $40,000. Best of all, they provide fast approvals in one business day and competitive APRs between 5.99% – 35.99%. Best of all, you don't need a minimum credit score to qualify for the loan.

Like ZippyLoan, NextDayPersonalLoan connects borrowers with direct lenders and makes it easier to get an online loan. Best of all, the borrower's privacy is protected as NextDayPersonalLoan doesn't require a credit check or any paperwork, and the application process is fast and secure.

NextDay offers a repayment period of between 61 and 180 months, giving borrowers more time to repay the loan. However, NextDay charges an origination fee of $100 to connect borrowers with top direct lenders.

How to Apply:

To apply for a NextDayPersonalLoan no credit check loan, visit the website and complete the application form with your basic details. After that, NextDay reviews your application and shares with you direct lenders that fit your profile. You can select your preferred lender and sign for a loan, after which you receive the loan in one business day.

Eligibilities:

To apply for a no credit check loan at NextDayPersonalLoan, you must:

Be 187 years old.

Not a resident of New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Washington.

Not an active service member.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Highlights:

Flexible payment terms. NextDayPersonalLoan offers flexible repayment terms ranging from 61 to 180 months.

Bad credit accepted. They don't require a minimum credit score to qualify for the loan and don't do a credit check.

Fast funding. You can get your loan in just one business day.

High Amonut Loans: Up to $40,000.

Pros:

Bad Credit is OK.

Offers personal loans for bad credit, capped at 35.99%

Fast approvals.

Flexible repayment terms of up to 180 months.

Competitive APRs between 5.99% – 35.99%.

No hidden fees.

Cons:

An origination fee of $100 to connect borrowers with direct lenders.

Not available in New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Washington.

Not available to active service members.

VivaLoans

Loan amount: $100 - $5000

APR: 5.99% - 35.99%

Minimum credit score required: 0

Loan approval time: 2 minutes

Best for: Best Payday Loan Alternative for No Credit Check

Check Rates

Viva Loans is a loan-finding service best known for supporting borrowers who apply for no credit check loans and guaranteed acceptance options through them, regardless of whether they have excellent credit or not.

Direct lenders on the Viva Loans panel are well-known, dependable, and trustworthy, so you can rest easy knowing your money is in excellent hands. You can apply for a no credit check loan amount ranging from $100 to $5,000, with payback terms ranging from 5 to 24 months on Viva Loans.

In addition, the lenders on the platform are personal. They charge an APR of 5.99% to 35.99% for bad credit. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to approve the loan so you can get your money fast.

How to Apply:

Applying for a no credit check loan with Viva Loans is easy. All you need to do is visit the website and enter your basic details. After that, Viva Loans will connect you with direct lenders that fit your profile. You can select your preferred lender and sign for the loan, after which you receive the loan in no time.

Eligibilities:

To apply for a no credit check loan at Viva Loans, you must:

Be 18+ years old.

Earn an average monthly income of $1,000.

Be a US citizen or a resident alien.

Three months bank statement.

Have proof of address.

Have your three latest payslips.

Have an active US bank account.

Highlights:

No credit checks. Viva Loans doesn't require a minimum credit score to qualify for the loan and doesn't do a hard credit check.

Fast approvals. The approval process takes just 2 minutes to get your money quickly.

Loans from personal direct lenders for bad credit. Legit personal loan lenders charge APR of 5.99% to 35.99%.

Pros:

Bad credit is OK.

Fast approvals and funding.

Flexible repayment terms of up to 24 months.

Competitive APRs between 5.99% – 35.99%.

Cons:

An origination fee of 0.5% - 5% for connecting borrowers with direct lenders are charged.

Some of their lenders performs credit check.

FundsJoy

Loan amount: $200 - $5,000

APR: 4.99% - 450%

Minimum credit score required: 0

Loan approval time: 10 minutes.

Best for: Fast Approval

Check Rates

FundsJoy is an online lender network specializing in no credit check loans and guaranteed acceptance options. Depending on the borrowers' requirements and budget, they offer loan amounts ranging from $200 to $5,000. The APR of FundsJoy starts at 4.99% and can go up to 35.99%.

FundsJoy has the most straightforward application process out of all lenders on our list. Applying for the loan only takes about 10 minutes, and you can get approved in no time. However, FundsJoy charges a loan origination fee of between 1% and 5%.

How to Apply:

Applying for a no credit check loan with Funds Joy is easy. All you need to do is visit the website and enter your basic details. Afterward, FundsJoy will connect you with direct lenders that fit your profile. You can select your preferred lender and sign for the loan, after which you receive the loan in no time.

Eligibilities:

Since Funds Joy is simply a lender network, the eligibility requirements vary based on the lender. Luckily, the marketplace is pretty diverse, allowing you to pick the lender with the most reasonable criteria.

Funds Joy is a lender network. Thus the eligibility requirements vary based on the lender.

Highlights:

No credit checks. Funds Joy doesn't require a minimum credit score to qualify for the loan and doesn't do a hard credit check.

Fast approvals. The approval process takes just 10 minutes to get your money fast.

Direct lenders. FundsJoy has lenders for various loan amounts, repayment terms, and APRs from different direct lenders.

Pros:

Bad credit loans.

Fast approvals and funding.

Diverse direct lenders to choose from.

Cons:

An origination fee of 1% - 5% for connecting borrowers with direct lenders.

What are No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval?

No credit check loans with guaranteed approval are a type of loan that doesn't require a credit check to qualify. This makes it an ideal option for people with bad credit or no credit history.

Most no credit check loans with guaranteed approval come from direct lenders, meaning you'll likely have to pay an origination fee. However, the APR is usually much lower than you find with a traditional loan.

To qualify for a no credit check loan with guaranteed approval, you typically need to be 18 years or older, have a steady income, and be a citizen or resident of the United States. You also need to have a bank account and provide proof of address.

The approval process is usually very fast so you can get your money within minutes. And, because no credit check is involved, you don't need a good credit score to get approved.

Technically, there are no guaranteed approval loans. The companies we listed above have approval rate of 97% to 99%. Your changes are times better, because they are networks that contains thousands of lenders. So, when you apply with one of them, your details will be sent to thousand of lenders instantly.

No credit check loans with guaranteed approval are a great way to get the money you need without worrying about your credit history.

How No Credit Check Loans Works?

No credit check loans provide loans without a credit check. The lender will assess your income and other financial information to determine your eligibility for the loan.

Once approved, you can receive the money in as little as 24 hours, depending on the lender. You then have to repay the loan on time under the agreed-upon terms.

Because no credit check loans don't involve a credit check, it can be more accessible for people with bad credit to get approved. However, remember that this type of loan usually comes with higher interest rates and fees than traditional personal loans. The lender takes on more risk by not doing a credit check.

In this article we have you the best and cheapest options.

Pros and Cons of No Credit Check Loans

Pros:

No credit check.

Quick approval and funding.

Flexible repayment terms.

Cons:

Higher interest rates and fees than traditional loans.

Potential for predatory lenders.

Do Guaranteed Loans Exist?

Yes. The lenders in our list have an approval rate of 97% to 99%. In brief, there should be more than a serious problem with you to not get approved.

With the lenders above, bad credit is okay because some are no credit checks. So the lender doesn't know your credit. In addition, the lenders also guarantee that you will be approved.

How to Choose the Best No Credit Check Loan with Guaranteed Approval?

When looking for a no credit check loan with guaranteed approval, it's important to compare your options. Not all lenders offer the same terms and conditions, so it's essential to find the one that best suits your needs.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when comparing lenders:

The APR. This is the loan's annual percentage rate, and it's essential to compare it between different lenders. The lower the APR, the less you'll have to pay in interest over the life of the loan. Personal direct lenders are capped at 35.99%. If you can’t be approved on them, there are other options, cheaper than payday loans.

The loan amount. Some lenders offer no credit check loans for smaller amounts, while others offer larger loans. Finding a lender that provides a loan amount that matches your needs.

The repayment terms. Lenders offer different repayment terms, so it's essential to find one that fits your budget. Some lenders offer shorter repayment terms, while others provide more extended periods.

The eligibility requirements. Lenders have different eligibility requirements, so it's essential to ensure you meet the needs of the lender you choose.

Once you've compared different lenders, choosing the one that best suits your needs is essential. Remember to read the loan agreement carefully before signing it.

In addition, it's important to remember that no credit check loans with guaranteed approval are short-term solutions. It's best to use them only in emergencies and pay off the loan as soon as possible. This will help you avoid getting into debt and improve your credit score.

Additionally, always check the lender's legitimacy and read reviews to ensure they are reputable.

How to Apply for A No Credit Check Loan?

You can fill out an online application with the lender to apply for a no credit check loan with guaranteed approval. The process is usually fast and easy.

You will need to provide your personal information, such as name, address, income, and bank account details. You may also be asked to provide proof of identification and payment.

Once your application has been approved, the money will usually be deposited directly into your bank account. The funds are generally available as lit.

Will Applying for No Credit Check Loan Affect my Credit Score?

No credit check loans don’t perform a credit check, so your credit will not be affected.

Another risk is that these loans often have high-interest rates and fees. So, you'll want to make sure you can repay the loan on time. Otherwise, you could pay more interest and fees than you originally borrowed. Missing your payment could also hurt your credit.

Before applying for a no credit check loan, ensure you understand the risks and are confident you can repay the loan on time.

How to Boost my Credit Score Fast?

You can do a few things to boost your credit score fast.

One of the best ways to improve your credit score is to pay your bills on time. This includes credit cards, car loans, and mortgages.

Another way to improve your credit score is to keep your credit utilization low. This means using less than 30% of your available credit at any given time.

You can also improve your score by adding positive information to your credit report. This could include paying off old debts, maintaining a good payment history, or having a high income.

Finally, you can try to dispute any negative information on your report. If you can prove that the data is inaccurate, the credit bureau will have to remove it from your account.

What are Mobile Cash Apps?

Cash or mobile apps are a new way to send and receive money. They allow you to quickly transfer money between friends and family without going through a bank.

Some cash apps offer money. Most of them offer no credit check loans, typically up to $500. Most of them are 0 interest rate apps. These loans are small amount of cash, so you have to give them back within a month.

What is great for mobile apps is that you get approved via your mobile phone online. Loan apps are a great payday alternative.

Are The Companies in This List Direct Lenders or Not?

Some are direct lenders. Others connect people with direct lenders. We highly recommend them because when you apply, your information will get sent to thousands of lenders.

In addition, these lenders offer no credit check loans with guaranteed approval. This is great because you don't have to worry about your credit score is a factor in the loan process.

By working with direct lenders, you are more likely to get approved for the amount of money you need and receive it quickly.

Additionally, we recommended direct lender networks because you can easily compare rates from different lenders. This allows you to find the best rate possible for your financial situation.

What are High-Risk Lenders?

High risk lenders offer loans to high risk borrowers. A high risky borrow is one with low credit score or low income. We call this high risk lending. The risk is to both parties. Borrowers typically don’t receive a lot of money, if approved at all. Their APR are higher that personal loans. Lenders worry that they won’t receive their money. These borrowers are proven to be bad payers.

The companies at this list are alternatives to high risk lending. We tried to find the best bad credit lenders that are not payday lenders, but personal lenders.

How Do We Make our List?

To come up with the best no credit check loans with guaranteed approval, we looked at direct and non-direct lenders that offer no credit check loans. We ensure they meet specific criteria, such as being a secure and reliable lender.

We also look at each lender's terms and conditions to ensure they offer competitive rates and fair repayment terms.

Finally, we look at customer reviews and feedback from existing customers to ensure the lender provides excellent customer service.

By doing all this research, we can provide our customers with a list of the best no credit check loans with guaranteed approval from top direct lenders.

We also included direct lender networks, which have thousands of reputable direct lenders. This ensures you have access to the best loan terms and rates available.

FAQs

What is a No Credit Check Loan?

A no credit check loan is a type where the lender does not perform a credit check. This means the borrower does not have to worry about their credit score impacting the loan process.

Can I Get a No Credit Check Loan if I'm with Bad Credit?

If you have bad credit, you may still be able to get a no credit check loan. Some lenders are willing to work with borrowers with less-than-perfect credit scores. However, the interest rate may be higher than with a traditional loan.

Compare rates from different lenders to find the best deal possible.

What are the Easiest Loans to Get Approved for?

There are a variety of loans available to consumers, but some are easier to get approved for than others. The most accessible loans to get approved are typically no credit check loans with guaranteed approval. This means the borrower does not have to worry about their credit score impacting the loan process.

How Can I Get No Credit Check Loans Instantly?

No credit check loans can typically be approved and funded within 24 hours. However, this depends on the lender. We recommend working with direct lenders or a direct network for the fastest approval times.

These networks have access to thousands of lenders specializing in no credit check loans with guaranteed approval. This ensures you have access to the best loan terms and rates available.

What is the Difference between Direct and Non-Direct Lenders?

Direct lenders are the actual companies that lend money to borrowers. They are responsible for approving and funding loans directly. You can get your loan approved and funded quickly by working with direct lenders.

Conclusion

No credit check loans with guaranteed approval are an excellent option for those who don't want their credit score to impact the loan process. Best of all, they can be approved and funded quickly if you work with a direct or direct lender network.

We have compiled a list of the best no credit check loans with guaranteed approval from top direct lenders. This ensures that you have access to the best terms and rates available.

