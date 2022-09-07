Best Cheap Psychics Online: Psychic Readings by Phone or Video ($1/min Rates)

Want an accurate psychic reading at a price you can afford? This is where cheap psychics prove useful.

Our mission was to find the best cheap psychic reading websites that carefully screen their psychics so that anyone - no matter their budget - can enjoy a reading that gives them answers and insights to their biggest questions.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the 5 best websites to get cheap psychic readings online.

We’ll be reviewing each one in-depth, highlighting their pros, cons, and prices so that you can decide which one is the best for you.

Let’s start.

Cheap Psychics − First Look and Reviews

Kasamba : Best cheap psychics overall (70% OFF)

: Best cheap psychics overall (70% OFF) Psychic Source : Accurate video readings at $1/minute

: Accurate video readings at $1/minute Keen : Large variety of readings (10 minutes for $1.99)

: Large variety of readings (10 minutes for $1.99) Oranum : Cheap readings in many languages (10,000 free coins)

: Cheap readings in many languages (10,000 free coins) AskNow: Ask a free question + $1/min introductory offer

1. Kasamba - Best Cheap Psychics by Phone and Chat

Pros

First 3 free minutes free

70% off your first session

Easy-to-use website

Advanced search filters

290+ expert readers

Cons

No video readings

Kasamba was created in 1999 and has been providing guidance to more than 3 million satisfied customers for over 20 years.

It’s home to hundreds of psychics who are well-versed in matters like love, careers, finance, and tarot reading, and all new psychics have to pay a $50 registration fee in order to validate their accounts.

This, along with a strict screening process, has helped Kasamba retain its position as one of the industry-leading psychic websites for the last two decades.

Psychic Network

As mentioned, Kasamba employs hundreds of psychic advisors. These are split into several categories, including general psychic readings, love readings, tarot readings, fortune telling, career guidance, spiritual guidance - and more.

Some of the more niche readings include numerology, the paranormal, and picture readings.

There are also 100+ readers who excel in dream analysis at Kasamba. To find a reader, you just need to click a category - such as “love psychics” - and then apply filters.

Key Features

Kasamba is an easy-to-use website, thanks to advanced search filters that make it a piece of cake to find a psychic that might be right for you. For example, you can search according to price (low-to-high) to find the best cheap psychics in seconds.

For free, anyone can read their daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes on the website, and these are all written by experts.

You can also access Kasamba’s vast archive of blog articles for free, where the topics range from love and relationships, tarot readings, astrology - and more.

Cheap Psychics, Deals, and Prices

As a new customer, you can enjoy your first 3 minutes free with any psychic advisor at Kasamba.

If after your first 3 minutes you aren’t happy with your psychic reading, you can disconnect and try again with another psychic reader, where your first 3 minutes will still be free.

Kasamba also offers 70% off your first full session as a first-time customer, as well as a full refund if you’re not happy with your reading.

Prices for the cheapest psychics here start out at $2 per minute ($0.70/min after the discount).

>> Get 3 free minutes and a 70% discount on your first reading on Kasamba >>

2. Psychic Source - Best Cheap Online Psychics for Video Readings

Pros

First 3 minutes free

Chat with a reader for $1 per minute

270+ psychics

30+ years experience

Video calls available

Cons

Video readings aren’t the cheapest reading type

Psychic Source is the oldest psychic reading platform on our list. It was launched in 1989, and as well as being the oldest psychic service, it was also the first to add video readings.

Nowadays, Psychic Source is owned by the highly-esteemed reader Angela Marks, and a membership rewards program is one of the best ways to save money on readings in the long run.

Psychic Network

One of the best things about Psychic Source is that their psychics use numerous tools to assist their readings. This helps to improve accuracy and it also makes their readings more visual, which is especially useful for video readings.

At Psychic Source, you can connect with a wide variety of psychics, from love psychics to mediums to clairvoyants.

You’ll also find empaths here, as well as energy healers, astrologers, and pet psychics. Their psychics are available via live chat, phone, and video.

In total, there are 270+ psychics at Psychic Source.

Key Features

We found the “Find a Psychic” tool invaluable. Essentially, it asks you a few questions - such as what specialties you’d like a psychic to have - before listing suitable psychic readers based on your answers.

What’s more, you can use the tool to find the cheapest psychics.

Fun quizzes, meanwhile, are free to use, and they’re a great way to learn more about yourself.

Cheap Psychics, Deals, and Prices

New customers can grab an introductory package, which treats you to your first 3 minutes for free. As well as this, you can also talk to any psychic for just $1 per minute for up to 30 minutes.

Considering some of the best online psychics charge $10-$20 per minute, this is equivalent to a 90-95% discount.

After this first-time offer, prices start out from $4.99 a minute, while loyal customers can claim bonus dollars each month.

>> Get a cheap, $1/minute reading on Psychic Source (90-95% discount) >>

3. Keen - Best Cheap Psychic Reading Service for Variety

Pros

First 3 minutes free

10 minutes for $1.99

Wide range of reading types

100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No video readings

Keen is now into its 20th year as an established psychic website. It has a 3.9 TrustPilot rating, thousands of positive customer reviews, and over the years it’s provided a service to more than 35 million satisfied customers looking for guidance.

Keen has also been covered in the mainstream media, with the likes of Women’s Health and Cosmopolitan casting their affordable online psychics in a positive light.

Psychic Network

Like Kasamba and Psychic Source, Keen goes deep when it comes to their psychic network, employing 300+ online psychics who specialize in a wide variety of fields, topics, and niches.

As well as the usual love psychics, career psychics, tarot card readings, and astrology readers, you’ll also find psychics who are experienced in the likes of Vedic astrology, aura cleansing, and Feng Shui.

All of Keen’s psychic readers are available for phone psychic readings and chat readings, but video readings aren’t available here.

Key Features

Keen’s greatest feature is arguably its usability. For instance, you can easily toggle between prices on the homepage just by dragging your mouse (or finger if you’re accessing the site via your mobile device) along the screen.

We also like the blog, which is updated regularly with all kinds of helpful content, with topics ranging from psychic-based material, such as spirituality, to general life advice.

Daily horoscopes are available for free and there’s an in-depth FAQ on the homepage.

Cheap Psychics, Deals, and Prices

As a new member, you can talk to any psychic reader at Keen for free for 3 minutes. Even if you disconnect after 3 free minutes, you can start a new conversation with another psychic reader for the first time and again won’t be charged unless you go beyond 3 minutes.

Keen also offers customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with your first reading, then you can just get a refund, no questions asked.

Finally, if you feel a connection after your first 3 minutes, you can get a longer, detailed 10-minute psychic reading for the low price of $1.99.

>> Check out Keen to get a detailed 10-minute reading for $1.99 >>

4. Oranum - Cheap Psychic Readings Online in Many Languages

Pros

10,000 free credits for new customers

Readers available in numerous languages

User-friendly mobile app

Video readings available

Cons

Lack of advanced search filters

Oranum is especially useful if you’re looking to chat with a psychic reader in a different language.

Indeed, Oranum’s readers come from many countries and speak many languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian - and many more.

And the best thing is that most of Oranum’s gifted and talented psychic readers are available at affordable prices.

Other than that, Oranum has been around for 9 years, video readings are available, and many of its accurate cheap psychics have 5-star ratings.

Psychic Network

Oranum offers good variety when it comes to their reading types. Here, you can have a love reading, you can discuss your career, and you can connect with clairvoyants, tarot readers, astrology readers, and fortune tellers.

There are also cheap readers who are well-versed in the fields of dream interpretations, astral predictions, and numerology.

Other types of readers include energy healers and palm readers, the latter of which is particularly useful if you have a video reading.

You can connect via online chat readings and video readings.

Best Features

A standout feature at Oranum is the Oranum app. This is free to download for everyone and it means you can get a reliable video reading wherever you are, as long as you have a decent WiFi connection.

Meanwhile, some of the online psychics at Oranum perform a Live stream on the regular. This gives you the chance to ask them a question in real-time via Live chat for free. A cool aspect of this feature is the fact that you can watch the live stream for free as a guest before creating an account.

Oranum’s website is also packed with free videos created by expert psychics who discuss general life stuff.

Cheap Psychics, Deals, and Prices

Oranum will automatically credit your account with 10,000 free credits when you create an account and add your payment method.

And if you’re wondering how much those free credits are worth… Well, you could get a free psychic reading for up to 10 minutes if you go for a cheap psychic that charges 1000 credits/min.

Also, while this credit system does seem confusing, it’s actually a good way to control your expenses as you always have to buy credits first before getting a session. So you’ll never get charged more than you’re willing to spend.

>> Check out Oranum to receive 10,000 free credits >>

5. AskNow - Cheap Phone Psychics + Free Question

Pros

Ask a free question as a new customer

Readers neatly divided into 3 main pricing categories

Prices start from $1 per minute

25 years experience

Cons

Not as much variety when it comes to reading types

AskNow has been online since 2005. Over the years, it’s added a repertoire of heavily-screened psychic readers to its roster, many of which offer affordable rates, and many of which have more than 25 years of experience.

You can start by asking an expert psychic reader a free question, there are advanced search filters to help you find what you’re looking for and a strong matching process enables you to find a suitable cheap psychic.

Psychic Network

To find a psychic at AskNow, you will need to apply filters. This is because, unlike some other sites that offer cheap psychic readings, AskNow doesn’t separate its psychic readers into different categories.

However, many of their psychics are experienced in multiple categories. For example, it’s not unusual to connect with a reader who excels in tarot reading, money matters, spiritual guidance, career advice, and matters of the heart (love).

Their psychics list their credentials on their profile, too, and these include channel writing, energy expert, clairvoyant, clairsentient, and angel cards.

Best Features

AskNow’s readers are available via phone readings and live chat readings.

Video readings are absent but there are a plethora of helpful videos on the website that cover key questions, such as “Who Gets a Psychic Reading?” and “Why Should I Get a Psychic Reading?”

We think these will prove useful to anyone who isn’t yet sure whether or not they need psychic advice.

You can also opt-in to daily emails for updates and more guidance, and there are free daily horoscopes on the website.

Cheap Psychics, Deals, and Prices

At AskNow, you can begin by asking a free question to a psychic advisor. You can do this as a guest but you will need to add a valid email address (you’ll receive your answer via email).

As a registered member, you can try AskNow for just $1 a minute for as many as 30 or 20 minutes (depending on the introductory package you choose).

The great thing about this deal is that you can access any reader at this price, including the expensive Master Readers that normally charge $20+/minute.

On that note, AskNow divides its readers into three categories: Elite Readers, Master Readers, and Top Rated Advisors. If you want cheap psychic readings, we recommend you to go with a Top Rated advisor once you’ve used your introductory offer, since these are the cheapest.

>> Check out AskNow to get a $1/minute reading with a Master Psychic >>

Video vs Chat vs Phone Readings

While all websites offer phone and video readings, only a handful - including Psychic Source - let you have cheap psychic readings by video.

So, which is better?

Online chat psychic readings are generally the cheapest psychic readings available. However, they can sometimes lack accuracy because the psychic can’t see or hear you. They are, however, very convenient and they’re ideal for those who are perhaps a bit shyer.

A phone psychic reading is usually a little bit more expensive than a chat reading but they’re also generally more accurate. This is because the psychic is able to hear you, and therefore they can connect with your wavelength and frequencies better.

Psychic phone readings are especially useful if you don't have a reliable WiFi connection for video, but you're confident enough to talk on the phone with a reader.

Video psychic readings, meanwhile, are typically more expensive than both chat and psychic phone readings but they’re also the most accurate type of readings. The online psychic can see and hear you, and this allows them to get a better understanding of who you are.

Video readings, however, only work well when you have a reliable WiFi connection. They’re especially ideal for tarot readings and palm readings.

How to Choose the Right Cheap Psychic Readings Platforms

To help us choose the best online psychic reading sites, we applied 5 key benchmarks to each one:

Screening Process

Cheap psychic readings online can be just as accurate as expensive ones, as long as you go to reputable websites.

As such, we made sure to only add the best online psychic websites that put their psychics through a thorough screening process.

To ensure this was the case, we checked out the screening process for ourselves. And as a result, many of the psychics at our online psychic reading websites have decades of experience, as well as 4+ star ratings.

Some online psychic websites, such as Kasamba, go the extra mile and require their psychic readers to pay a $50 fee to validate their accounts.

Usability

We know how frustrating it can be to find psychic readings online if you simply can’t navigate the website.

We therefore carefully vetted our online psychic readings for their usability. We made sure that it was easy to apply filters and search for the ideal psychic reading, we tested the site speed and the mobile apps, and we were satisfied that all of our top picks are extremely user-friendly.

Discounts, Deals, and Prices

Naturally, we made sure that you can get cheap psychic readings that are flexible when it comes to discounts, deals, and prices.

Discounts we looked for included free psychic readings, a percentage off your next reading, bonus credits, and free questions.

We also made sure to only add online psychic reading services that are home to expert psychics whose prices start out at the $1-$3 per-minute ballpark.

Variety of Readings

From spiritual readings to past life readings, psychic readings by phone to live chat - and more!

We added online psychic reading platforms that each offer a wide variety of reading types so that you’ve got a better chance of finding what you’re looking for.

For example, our top pick Kasamba offers psychic mediums, tarot card readings, fortune telling, love readings, career readings, astrology readings, and many, many more.

Features and Tools

We firmly believe that the best psychic reading websites go further than most when it comes to their features and tools.

This is why our top psychic reading services include free daily horoscopes, quizzes, in-depth blog and video content, advanced search filters, apps, and FAQs.

Best Cheap Psychic Readings: FAQ

How Can the Best Psychic Readings Change Your Life?

High-quality and accurate psychic readings can give you the guidance, insights, and answers you need for the biggest questions you're currently facing.

They can give you clarity of thought so that you make better decisions, clear away the mist in your life, and help you to understand your purpose so that - among other things - you get your life back on track.

Why Do Online Psychics Offer Cheap Readings?

The best psychic reading online services know that wisdom, guidance, and advice should be available to everyone. For this reason, they make sure that, while they might also be home to premium psychics, they offer online psychic readings that those operating on a budget can afford.

That said, some of the best online psychics offer cheap and even free psychic readings to attract customers to their sites.

Are Cheap Psychic Readings Just as Good as Expensive Ones?

Yes, cheap psychic readings are just as good as expensive ones, but this obviously depends on the specific psychic you choose.

Most online psychic services let you see at a glance the star rating and customer reviews of all their psychics, which will help you find affordable and accurate psychics.

That said, you should keep in mind that sometimes the cheapest psychics only offer chat readings, as phone and video readings tend to cost more.

How to Avoid Fake Psychics?

The easiest way to avoid fake psychics is to sign-up to a legit online psychic reading website, such as Kasamba or Keen. These psychic services have strict screening procedures in place that ensure they avoid fakes.

You can also read the customer reviews for any psychic you're considering, as these will draw your attention to any red flags.

Can You Get a $1 Psychic Reading Session?

Yes, you can get a $1 psychic reading session on some of the best psychic reading sites like Psychic Source and Kasamba. However, $1 sessions are generally part of an introductory offer, and prices will be higher afterward.

Are There 100% Free Psychic Readings?

Yes, there are 100% free psychic readings in the sense that top online psychic reading sites let you connect with their psychic mediums for a few minutes for free.

There are also other websites where you can get a free psychic reading for free, but those are not real psychic websites. They use automated software to give random predictions, which are about as accurate as rolling dice.

Where to Get Cheap Psychic Readings Online: Final Thoughts

These are the top 5 places to get affordable psychic readings right now.

Not only do these psychic sites offer cheap psychic readings, but we’ve made sure that their psychics are experienced and legitimate.

That said, we do have a strong preference for Kasamba. Not only is the website easy-to-use and safe, but their best psychics have 10,000+ reviews from verified customers. Additionally, you get 3 free minutes and 70% off your first reading.

Although if you want a video reading, Psychic Source is a great alternative. You can choose between 270+ gifted psychics and your first reading will only cost $1/minute.

Finally, before you commit to any online psychic reading services, it's important that you do your own due diligence first. So while we've outlined the top picks, we advise that you take the time to test out each site and get a feel for their vibes before connecting with the readers.

Whatever you decide to do, we wish you the best of luck and hope that you get the answers you need to move forward.

