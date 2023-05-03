Best Chat Lines With Free Chat Now for Adults

You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to turn your first conversation into a romantic date when using the best chat lines in 2023.

Phone chat lines can connect you with local singles in your area.

It’s extremely simple, with great benefits to boot!

Pick up your phone, dial your chat line provider, and say hello to your next soulmate or romantic phone buddy.

We detail the ins and outs of the best chat lines below.

First Look at The Best Chat Lines With Free Trials

Livelinks (866-951-0726) - Best chat lines Talk121 (866-838-5613) - Party chat lines Red Hot Dateline (855-382-1310) - Anonymous chat lines TangoPersonals (855-209-7872) - Find something serious FreeChatGirls (877-889-1209) - Kinky phone chat lines TalkToMe (1-800-825-5866) - X-rated and unfiltered Mega Mates (1-888-634-2628) - Best gay chat lines Masturline (1-800-750-7399) - Just phone hook ups Lavalife (1-800-747-9022) - Best chat lines app Nightline (1-877-834-4044) - 60 minute free trial

Best Chat Lines, Rated and Reviewed

1. Livelinks (866-951-0726) - Best Chat Line Overall

Pros

Available in over 1,500 cities

Free for women

Save favorite callers

Connects Google Voice & Skype

PayPal accepted

Cons

Few females

Prank callers are a menace

Pricing

10 minutes for $4.99 or 60 minutes for $9.99

Take the chance and dial up Livelinks to connect with local singles in your area - all it takes is the click of a button!

Divided into chatline free numbers for men and women, Livelinks has a personalized matching services letting you hit on singles that share the same interests as you.

On top of that, Livelinks is free for the ladies (men are welcomed with a free trial plus 50% off their first minutes package).

Sweet, right?

Since 1990, Livelinks has had a track record of safely connecting users with open-minded singles to flirt with while keeping your activity 100 percent anonymous.

This chat service will get you toll-free chatline free numbers for your potential companions in over 1500 cities in North America.

What’s more…

You can chat without ads, save your favorite callers, and even create personalized introduction messages.

Sounds like a blast, doesn’t it?

Get chatty on LiveLinks by clicking here.

2. Talk121 (866-838-5613) - Best Group Chat Lines

Pros

Amazing group phone sex lines

Over 1,500 cities supported

Unmatched phone clarity

Easy-to-navigate site

Link up with singles and couples

Cons

More male than female users

Relatively short trial period

Pricing

30 minutes: $14.99

105 minutes: $29.99

215 minutes: $44.99

While it might take a lifetime to meet your soulmate, you can at least fill the time with some steamy phone sex on Talk121. They even have party lines!

How do they work?

Talk 121’s party lines are like group chats for phone chat lines. Talk to all sorts of sensual singles and get a sample of the hottest phone sex lines available.

And guess what?

You’ll find both singles and open-minded couples down to party! Get into group phone sex calls and enchanting one-on-one chats with anyone you hit it off with.

You can even record a personalized greeting message and listen to others while deciding which angelic voice inspires your romantic side.

And if that’s not enough…

Talk 121’s phone sex lines are free to use for women. Gents can listen to greetings and receive private messages for free but they’ll need to purchase minutes to reply.

Don’t worry. All first-time members get a welcome discount and free trial to make you feel at home.

Regarding spontaneous interaction with free-spirited individuals, Talk 121 has the best free chatlines to keep you occupied and entertained for hours on end.

Enjoy its revamped call clarity from the comfort of your home (or office), and let cheerful strangers make your day/night.

Try out free chatlines on Talk 121 today

3. Red Hot Dateline (855-382-1310) - Anonymous Phone Chat Lines

Pros

Anonymous call lines

Beginner friendly

Perfect for casual flings

Great for US & Canadian residents

Double minutes offer

Cons

You need to use the same phone number

Men must purchase minutes

Pricing

$4.99 for 10 minutes or $29.99 for 60 minutes

Light up your day with people who keep things on the wild side by visiting Red Hot Dateline’s erotic phone sex lines.

Red Hot Dateline lets you voice your fantasies and desires - all with guaranteed privacy over their uncensored phone chats.

Don’t wait…

Try out Red Hot’s instant connections that are available round the clock with one of the best chat line trials for men.

And get this…

When your trial ends, you’ll be eligible for a double-the-minutes offer on your first purchase.

Can it get any better than this?

Covering over 1500 cities, there’s no shortage of singles you can share your fantasies with. If you run out of people, you can easily try singles in different cities.

With no online profiles, your caller ID will remain anonymous unless you disclose it to your new friend.

And who knows, you might find your next hookup, friend-with-benefits, or date. Even if you don’t, there’s no shortage of sex phone action to enjoy.

Get on the Red Hot Dateline chatline ASAP

4. TangoPersonals (855-209-7872) - Best Chatlines for Real Dates

Pros

Live matching system

Great for long-term relationships

Anonymous calling

Responsive support desk

Free-to-access voicemail

Cons

Free trial is only 10 minutes

Not the best option for phone sex

Pricing

$4.99 for 10 minutes or $29.99 for 120 minutes

TangoPersonals is a great place to find your perfect match and it’s one of the more popular chat line services for long-term relationships.

That said…

You can also connect with users looking for no-strings-attached phone sex or x-rated naughty talk with strangers.

Using a one-of-a-kind voice response system, TangoPersonals makes it easy to connect with users who share similar interests or desires as you.

Tango’s best chat lines cover over 1,000 cities, giving you a large pool of singles to meet and connect with.

Call them up and get a 10-minute free trial to test the waters. From my experience, these 10 minutes pass by quickly. Luckily, TangoPersonals is one of the most affordable chat lines.

Again, ladies get treated to free chat lines, while the dudes have to spend a few bucks to stay in the chase.

Whether seeking a romantic or platonic relationship, you can go through the greeting messages to help you find your best match.

Fear not – Tango’s private phone chat lines keep your identity out of the picture, so you are free to unleash your best pick-up lines with no pressure.

In case any hitches arise, hit up their reputable customer support team - available 24/7.

Get dialing on TangoPersonals' best phone chat lines.

5. FreeChatGirls (877-889-1209) - Find Kinky Phone Chat Lines

Pros

Kink and fetish friendly

Free trial available

Free lines for men

Women always chat free

75 bonus minutes with first purchase

Cons

Free trial is only 10 minutes

Not great for serious relationships

Pricing

Offers start at $4.99 for 10 minutes

Everyone has that one fetish that brings out the beast within. If you sympathize with this idea, and want to explore your kinky side, visit FreeChatGirls’ best chat line numbers.

To start your experience on FCG’s fantastic phone sex lines, grab your 10 minute trial offer and dial your local chat line number.

Even though the trial offer can change abruptly, you can receive up to 75 free bonus minutes when you purchase your first minutes package

Your options are plenty.

Skid through fetish chat lines to connect with others burning who share the same desire to explore their wild side.

Aside from that…

You can meet various call girls who use the platform to advertise their services - and who knows - you might even get lucky if you play your cards right.

That said…

You can also browse the site’s educational blog for everything you need to know about the kinky chat line numbers, including the best chatline free numbers available.

Get your freak on by signing up here today and free chat now

6. TalkToMe (1-800-825-5866) - Best Chat Lines With Pro Call Girls

Pros

Multiple communication channels

LGBTQ+ friendly

Sex video chat options

See photos of the girls you chat with

Cons

Expensive calls

Unsuitable for platonic relationships

Pricing

Calls range from $0.99 - $2.99/minute

Instead of leaving the choice of chatmates to an algorithm, TalkToMe is a phone sex line for those who prefer to see who they’re chatting with before connecting.

You can choose between making calls, having a sex video chat on Skype, or engaging in x-rated chatline sexting.

Tempting, right?!

In addition, you can filter users by body type, gender, personal interests, and several other criteria.

Oh! TalkToMe also runs one of the best gay chat lines and is among the best chatline numbers if you’re looking to connect with hot hunks, and twinks.

But there’s more in store…

Call girls have profiles on TalkToMe and they list their price/minute upfront - letting you find the right match for your budget.

Some users have media galleries, stacked high with spicy photos and clips - something you won’t find at other chat line services.

Create your profile, grab your beginner bonus with $10 worth of minutes, and get chatting with local singles or call girls.

Click here to chat free now with TalkToMe.

7. Mega Mates (1-888-634-2628) - Best Gay Chatlines With Free Chat Now

Pros

Amazing free interaction

Gay chat lines available

Hands-free access

Free messaging

Cons

Not for kinky phone sex chat

No mobile app

Pricing

Unlimited talk time from $19.99/week or $49.99/month

Mega Mates operates the best chatlines for meeting local gay men. You’ll also find a popular Lesbian-only chat line in play.

(The service is also used by straight men and women, btw).

Thousands of men and women access Mega Mates daily to connect with local singles all over America.

What’s more, Mega Mates is the first phone chatlines service that supports hands-free operation.

Damn right.

You can use the site’s advanced speech recognition system to navigate your way through the phone chat lines with ease.

And on top of that, users can send prepaid priority messages to select users that have caught their attention.

Interestingly, all voice messages can be accessed and listened to free of charge (both guys and girls).

Get started on Mega Mates today.

For more gay chat lines, click here.

8. Masturline (1-800-750-7399) - Uncensored Free Chat Line for Women

Pros

Dirty talk welcomes

Free for women

Secure and anonymous

100% anonymous

AI matching

Cons

Poor free trial (5 minutes)

Shady contacts present

Pricing

$9.99 for 10 minutes or $39.99 for 120 minutes

Welcome to Masturline, the best phone sex line for those who enjoy satisfying their sexual urges over the phone.

Dedicated to self-pleasuring phone sex, it won’t take long until you come across a willing partner.

A five-minute trial period is available for men, letting them sample Masturline’s best phone sex chatlines. As you may have guessed, the service is 100% free for women (and there’s no shortage of sensual ladies who love helping a guy bust a nut or two)

And I agree…

Such a valuable service should be available to everyone. That’s why Masturline is accessible all over the US.

You’ill also be glad to know that you can call anonymously. This ensures your information is kept safe and your identity private.

To find a jerking mate, simply head over to their website, enter your area code, and receive the chatline number that corresponds to your area.

In case of any issues, their dedicated customer support is always online to get you back on track.

Click here to create your anonymous profile on Masturline chatline

9. Lavalife (1-800-747-9022) - Best Chatlines Mobile App

Pros

Fun, interactive messaging

Geared for dating

Conversation ice breakers

Dedicated mobile app (Android and iOS)

Cons

No free chatline numbers

Mostly accessible via app

Pricing

$29 for 90 minutes or $74.50 for 700 minutes

Lavalife is a volcano of singles sitting in the palm of your hands, just waiting to erupt on cue.

The chat line app is the perfect fit for anyone looking to get back on the dating scene and offers exciting conversation prompts to steer you in the right direction.

That’s right.

You can take all the fun with you on Lavalife’s phone chatlines mobile app, available for download for both Android and iOS smartphones.

In addition to that…

The Lavalife mobile app operates on a heaven-sent matching system that recommends users based on their interests. This ensures you only get the best chat line matches to minimize failed conversations when shooting your shot.

If you are in doubt, set up your free profile on the lucid chatline dating app, create your tantalizing profile with your most compelling photos, and explore other users’ profiles to see who fits your profile.

Once you’ve set up and connected with a few users, check out the new ‘In Common’ compatibility feature to see what you share with different users that might draw you to their inbox.

Finally, Lavalife’s in-app messaging tool is social-media quality and you can share photos, text messages, and emojis to add a little spice to your phone sex game. You’ll even get notified if you have new friends to call or messages in your inbox.

How exciting is that!?

Try the Lava lifestyle for chatlines on your smartphone today.

10. Nightline (1-877-834-4044) - Best Free Trial for Chat Lines

Pros

Packed with active users

Well grouped categories

Free mobile app

60-minute free trial

Cons

Premiums charge by the minute

Ad prone

Pricing

10 minutes - $9.99

60 minutes - $49.99

420 minutes - $99.99

Nightline, America’s hot cake phone chatlines service, is here to dish out free chatlines pillow talk to enthusiastic phone sex hedonists.

After signing up, you must first select a category of users you prefer to interact with.

Afterward, you can flirt and share your wildest, kinkiest fantasies with other active users without fear of judgment.

While the name Nightline suggests a night service, it is usually packed with local users from the top 40 cities in America and beyond every time you log in.

In addition to that…

Nightline takes strict measures to keep a keen eye on its systems by constantly monitoring the chatline for your online security. Report any catfishing and/or spam calls and their support will pull the cord on these offenders ASAP.

For new users, Nightline is free to use. And that’s not all…

You can also enjoy a 50% bonus on your first purchase - a nice welcome into the Nightline party.

Download the free app to send messages to loads of singles ready to chat with you. Do this back and forth until you are comfortable enough to get into the calls.

Take control by downloading the chatline app today.

Best Chat Lines for Adult Chat - Runner-Ups

Want to check out a few other options before you decide upon the best chat lines for you? Consider these options as well!

There you go, an exhaustive list of the best chat lines in operation!

Best Chat Lines Including Chatline Free Numbers FAQs

What Are Chat Line Numbers?

Chatline numbers are phone numbers you can call to connect with singles and strangers from all over the US and Canada.

They have been around since the 90s and continue to be a popular alternative to online dating.

You can flirt or have fun conversations to pass the time with users in your area code or start relationships over the phone with your new-found friends.

Do Phone Chatlines Actually Work?

Yes, Phone chatlines actually work by connecting callers with local singles. It’s also a popular option for those in search of x-rated phone sex.

Users must pick out desired matches based on their unique tastes and preferences before establishing a new relationship. Want further help? The best hookup sites have some of the same.

Is It Safe to Use the Best Chat Lines?

Yes, it is safe to use the best chat lines so long as you don’t give out your personal information to strangers.

Some of the best chat lines, like Red Hot Datelines and Masturline, ensure that your privacy stays protected by hiding your identity through features like anonymous browsing.

Many outfits, like FreeChatGirls, also actively monitor their lines to keep suspicious crooks out.

Can I Use a Sex Chatline for Free?

Yes, you can use the best chatlines for free by taking advantage of the free trial offer available through services like Livelinks and Talk121. Of course, nearly all the top chat lines let women chat for free.

Free trials last for specified times.

For example, a sixty-minute trial on Masturline lets you make free calls for a maximum of five minutes daily.

Afterward, you must subscribe to a premium plan to continue enjoying the service.

Can I Ask the Chat Line Operator for Photos or to Meet Up?

No, you cannot ask the chat line operator for photos or a meet-up since that will breach most of these sites' guidelines.

However…

If the chat line is not restrictive and you find the operator’s voice attractive, go ahead and shoot your shot. But you best go through the guidelines first to avoid getting booted out of the platform.

Can I Bring Up My Fetishes to the Chat Line Operator?

No, you shouldn’t bring up your fetishes to the chat line operator unless it’s part of the site’s process when matching you with other users.

Otherwise…

Bringing up your fetishes to the chat line operator puts them in an awkward position, which could be unprofessional and sometimes impolite.

So you might want to save them for people who are actually interested in hearing them in the phone sex lines.

Are Sex Chats on a Phoneline Cheaper Than Dating Apps?

Yes, sex chats on a phone line can be cheaper than dating apps - especially when you use a service with unlimited messaging packages like MegaMates.

What Are the Best Chat Lines for Phone Sex?

The best chat lines for phone sex are Talk121 and Redhot Dateline. FreeChatGirls is also a good option.

Which Best Chat Line Will You Choose for Free Trial Today?

Take the sting out of your loneliness by connecting with local singles through the best chat lines.

Who knows, you might get lucky and go on a date with someone you meet on a platform like Livelinks.

If you prefer phone sex or group calls, then Talk121 is your best bet.

Straight chatlines, gay chatlines, party lines – you name it...

Your options are limitless. Our top picks will surely give you the experience of your life.