Best Backpage Alternatives for Hookups and Classifieds

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of WKBW 7 ABC.
Backpage had a good run back in the day. In addition to posting classified ads for buying or selling, Backpage users could also post dating ads. The best Backpage alternatives take it a step further, but what really happened?
Thousands used the platform for both business and pleasure!
So, when the personal ads site shut down, many were left scrambling for a better and more legit Backpage alternative website.
The best Backpage alternatives have you covered.To make things easier, we’ve gathered the best Backpage alternatives for you to use, whether you want to nab a hot date or buy your next musical instrument. In fact, there’s 26 different sites like Backpage for you to choose from below.
First Look At The Top Backpage Alternatives Websites
- Adult Friend Finder - Best Backpage alternative overall
- Ashley Madison - Top Backpage alternative for affairs
- Seeking - Top Backpage alternative for wealth dating
- Craigslist - Popular classified site with versatile listings
- Hoobly - Backpage alternative with top business listings
- Yes Backpage - Most similar to Backpage
- Penny Saver - Top Backpage alternative for manual searches
- Gumtree - Best Backpage alternative for automotives
- Kijiji - Top Canadian Backpage alternative
- Geebo - Recommended Backpage alternative for long term jobs
Best Backpage Alternatives for Online Dating, Reviewed
1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Backpage Alternative Overall
Pros
- Large pool of active members
- Live cams
- Open to all sorts of kink
- Allows couple registration
Cons
- Content leans more on the explicit side
- Outdated web design
Pricing
- 1 month gold - $19.95
- 3 months gold - $38.85
- 12 months gold - $119.40
AdultFriendFinder (AFF) is arguably the best Backpage alternative for everything adult.
Nothing is impossible on the highly-populated streets of AdultFriendFinder as you’re likely to stumble upon videos and photos of flashing models, swinging couples, and BDSM enthusiasts.
Although 80% of the content is explicit and NSFW, you can choose the ‘no nudity’ option on your profile settings.
A good number of profiles are detailed, with members stating exactly what they’re searching for.
No beating around the bush!
However, one issue with AFF that you’ll need to contend with is fake profiles. There’s a good number of scammers and bots, so you might want to keep a keen eye out for any profiles with incomplete bios and no photos uploaded.
Best Features
Live Cams
You would be forgiven for thinking AFF is more of a porn site than a dating platform as you can easily spot tens, if not hundreds, of models broadcasting simultaneously.
While these models might not attract large fan bases like professional adult models, they do add to AFF's overall appeal, especially if you're big on adult content.
Community
Adult Friend Finder thrusts you deep into the world of casual dating and hookups.
The site boasts several interactive features from blogs to magazines, chat rooms, sex academy, contests, and erotic stories. These features make AFF a safe space for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or fantasies.
>>Check out the #1 Backpage alternative, AdultFriendFinder
2. Ashley Madison - Backpage Alternative for Casual Affairs
Pros
- Highly active members
- Suitable for casual relationships
- Free for women seeking men
- Advanced security features
Cons
- Complex pricing structure
- Not free for women seeking women
Pricing
- 100 credits - $59
- 1,000 credits - $290
Ashley Madison is easily one of the most direct Backpage alternative websites you’ll find around.
Its slogan – “life is short. Have an affair" – tells exactly what to expect on the platform.
Everybody wants some fun, and no one will judge you for vibing a married hottie.
In fact, the more expressive you are about your fantasies, the better your chances of bagging a one-night stand. So, why not shoot your shot and see what the future holds?
Unlike most online dating platforms that use subscription models, Ashley Madison relies on the credit system. You’ll need to buy credits to reply to messages or take advantage of the platform’s advanced features like Priority Man and Priority Mail.
Best Features
Communication priority
Unlike Backpage, which had no unique, communication-enhancing features, Ashley Madison allows you to spice up your communication and even speed up the rate of responses.
Features like Priority Man and Priority Mail give you an edge over competition, as your profile and messages will be highlighted– but at an additional cost, of course.
Billing and app anonymity
Sure, you might end up spending more buying credits than paying a fixed monthly fee, but at least Ashley Madison is big on anonymity and will charge you discreetly.
Additionally, you can also set your profile to private or even blur your photos for that extra sense of security.
>>Sign up for some no strings attached fun on Ashley Madison, Backpage like site
3. Seeking - Top Backpage Alternative for Wealthy Dating
Pros
- 40 million monthly users
- Verified profiles
- Background checks available
- Available in 130 countries
Cons
- No match feature—you have to search
- Expensive
Pricing
There are two membership options:
- Premium Membership—This costs $109.95 for one month or $289.90 for three-months. You can respond to messages, hide your online status and boost your profile with this option.
- Diamond Membership—The Diamond plan costs $274.99 a month and gives you access to VIP chat and video messaging, advanced search filters, and everything that is in the premium membership
Seeking is aimed at “successful and attractive" people who want to date, whether that is for hookups, a casual fling, or long-term love.
While the membership price is steep, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue if you do fall into the target audience.
The 40 million members that are currently using the site should tell you that it’s worth the money. With this many people investing in their love lives, along with the great user reviews that Seeking has stacked up, you should have no problem finding someone here.
When you join, you will be asked for your annual income. That’s really to deter people that don’t fit the bill—it doesn’t actually have a way to verify this.
Still, it is best to be truthful. If you’re here to date the wealthy, you want to be able to afford the places you might end up going.
Best Features
We particularly like the background check that the site offers. You do have to pay for this, but it will help your profile stand out from others on the site. Exactly what you want when people are searching for the one.
At only $50, it is really not going to break the bank.
There are also a stack of verification features here, which are aimed at stopping fake profiles. You can link your account to your social media accounts, request photo verification and have your ID checked. Very smart.
>>Sign up to Seeking, Backpage alternative, to enjoy discretion
Top Sites Like Backpage for Classified Ads
4. Craigslist - Best Backpage Alternative for Versatile Listings
Pros
- Large member base
- Versatile listing categories
- No geographical restrictions
Cons
- Several fake accounts
- Some categories are hard to market
Pricing
- Free to post ads
Craigslist is probably the undisputed king of online classifieds, at least after Backpage tapped out and exited the scene.
Although the Craigslist Personals subsection was taken down for the same reasons as Backpage, Craigslist’s other sections remain active and are widely used across the world.
Creating ads on Craigslist is pretty forward, and you can post in a wide range of categories from jobs to services, community, housing, for sale, and gigs.
Be warned that getting responses on Craigslist can be a hard ask; exactly why it’s best to post detailed ads.
Keep your descriptions short and relevant, and you’ll probably find an interested party.
>>Click here for Craigslist Backpage alternative
5. Hoobly - Top Personal Ads Site for Business Listings
Pros
- Easy to post/ report ads
- Informative listing details
- Large member base
Cons
- Limited categories
- Full of sponsored ads
Hoobly is a legitimate free classified ads platform, especially when it comes to job and business ads.
While the number of jobs posted on the online classifieds aren’t as many as those posted on Backpage (before closure) or Craigslist, getting responses is somewhat easier due to a dedicated user base.
Most members are active and respond to job posts, making Hoobly a great hunting ground for short-term jobs.
You can also use Hoobly to post ads about major appliances and a variety of goods and services.
Sure, the ads on the homepage can be annoying, but at least you’re likely to find a short-term gig in your local area using the classifieds site.
Pricing
- Free to post ads
>>Check out Hoobly as Backpage replacement
6. Yes Backpage - Most Similar Site to Backpage
Pros
- Neat layout (by location)
- Free to post classifieds
- Designed to mimic Backpage
- Dating services
Cons
- Several scammers on board
Pricing
- Free to use
Yes Backpage, as the name suggests, is one of the few Backpage alternative websites designed to mimic Backpage and absorb its former clients.
A quick look into Yes Backpage’s layout, and you’ll notice just how similar it is to Backpage.
In addition to posting services, products, and job opportunities, Yes Backpage allows you to post free ads for adult services like body rubs, escorts, dominatrix & fetish, as well as search for strippers in your area.
You can also use Yes Backpage to post ads for dating services, whether gay or straight.
Be warned that you’re likely to stumble into scammers looking to make a quick buck, so it’s best to tread cautiously.
7. PennySaver - Best Backpage Alternative for Manual Searches
Pros
- Advanced search function
- Easy to use
- Wide range of categories
- Products on the cheaper side
Cons
- Difficult to sell expensive items
- Site design not the neatest
Pricing
- Free to post personal ads
Think of Penny Saver as an online garage or yard sale where you can sell or buy a wide range of ware.
Perhaps Penny Saver’s best feature is its ease of use. The search button is right above the home page, allowing you to make quick searches without scrolling through categories.
It’s also nice that the personal ads platform focuses more on budget shopping, meaning you’re likely to find cheaper products than on most other Backpage alternative sites.
>>Check out Penny Saver, easy Backpage replacement
8. Gumtree - Best Backpage Alternatives for Automotives
Pros
- Users can favorite ads for later viewing
- Alert function
- Neat web layout
- Advanced search function
Cons
- Most ads are charged on the higher side
- Rating system can be misleading
Pricing
- Free to post personal ads
Gumtree stands tall above its competition when it comes to web layout and user experience.
The buttons on the homepage are neatly arranged, with a search button strategically positioned at the top.
In addition to services, jobs, and property listings, Gumtree also boasts a wide range of car and vehicle listings at competitive prices.
It's also impressive that the classified site allows you to manage your ads and rate other users.
While it's advisable to transact with users boasting high ratings, using due diligence is highly recommended regardless of a seller's on-site status.
>>View what’s for sale in the classifieds on Gumtree
9. Kijiji - Top Canadian Backpage Alternative Website
Pros
- Wide variety of categories
- Easy to make searches
- Intuitive app version
- Ad-promoting tools available
Cons
- Not suitable for hookups
- Listing fee required for some categories
Pricing
- Free to post less than 2 ads at a time
Kijiji is probably one of the top Backpage alternative websites in Canada, and for a good reason, too.
You can access a wide range of personal ad listings ranging from jobs, services, real estate, cars, pets, and even vacation rentals.
Plus, the site’s pretty easy to use as you can also make manual searches and find ads on just about anything.
For friendship, random dates, activities, and events, you can check out the community category, which is frequented mostly by Canadians looking for companionship.
Don’t get your hopes up if you’re after casual encounters on the classified ads site, as most people are looking for friends to network and socialize with – nothing more!
Although Kijiji allows members to post up to 2 free ads, you’ll need to pay a service listing fee for posting in categories like real estate, automotive, financial & legal, and moving & storage
>>Take a look around Kijiji for a legit Backpage replacement
10. Geebo - Best Backpage Alternative for Long Term Jobs
Pros
- Recommended for job hunts
- Neat basic layout
- Wide range of categories
- Safer than most classifieds sites
Cons
- Not the best for online communities
- Some users tend to over price items
Pricing
- Free classified ads
Geebo is among the best Backpage alternative websites when it comes to user safety.
The platform is regularly monitored and also boasts a dedicated scams and shams section to guide users on how to transact safely.
But what stands out the most about Geebo is its services and job listings, which mostly advertise long-term opportunities.
We’d recommend Geebo if you’re on the hunt for a job and want to match with a serious employer.
>>Check out the job listings on Geebo like Backpage
11. Bedpage - Best Backpage Alternatives for Dating Classifieds
Pros
- Easy to post ads
- Well organized (location-based searches)
- Suitable for casual hookups
Cons
- Highly competitive
Pricing
- Free to post ads
You’ll find Bedpage useful if you’re big on casual dating, networking, and friendships that can lead to something serious.
And the fact that Bedpage boasts one of the most organized layouts for multiple categories only adds to its overall credibility.
Just choose your location and post your personal ad. Remember to keep it as catchy and direct as you would on Backpage.
You can also post or go through classifieds in a wide range of categories, from real estate to buy or sell, rentals, and jobs.
It’s pretty much a one-stop shop for everything, much like Backpage in its heydays.
12. Want Ad Digest - Best Backpage Replacement for Used Car Ads
Pros
- Used cars are a popular category
- Easy to place ads
- App version available
Cons
- Not the most attractive site
- Pop up ads can be annoying
Pricing
- Free to browse ads
- Prepaid - $15 (15 day listing)
- Monster ad - $25 (30 day listing)
- Featured ad - $40 (45 day listing)
Sure, Want Ad Digest might not be among the best Backpage alternative websites, but the personal ads website holds its own when it comes to used car ads.
It’s probably one of the best places to search for cheap used cars online within your area of residence.
But used cars and trucks aren’t all you can post or search on the platform as you can also check for items like boats, heavy equipment, and Camping & RVs with just a click of a button.
>>Find a car for sale on Want Ad Digest
13. Free Ads Time - Best Backpage Alternative for Quick Searches
Pros
- Multiple categories
- You can search just about anything
- Not too many fake profiles
Cons
- Outdated site design
- Full of ads
Pricing
- Free to use
Free Ads Time is miles behind Backpage in a lot of areas. From web design to categories and even popularity, you really can’t compare the two.
However, Free Ads Time has gained some traction over the past couple of years and can cement itself as one of the best Backpage alternative websites if it improves its layout and overall categories.
The good news is you can make quick searches by keying on the search button. But you’ll have to contend with the countless ads that keep popping up.
Other Backpage Alternatives For Dating Online
14. Alt - Best Backpage Site For Alternative Lifestyles
Pros
- Enthusiastic user base
- Purity test (to determine level of kink)
- Location-based searches
- Video chats
Cons
- Several fake profiles
- Free accounts can’t do much
Pricing
- 1 month silver - $19.95
- 3 months silver - $35.97
- 12 months silver - $99.97
- 1 month gold - $29.95
- 3 months gold - $59.97
- 12 months gold - $149.97
One Backpage alternative that’s guaranteed to turn the heat up is Alt.com, an industry heavyweight that’s been attracting millions of sex-hungry users over the years.
Rest assured, no one will judge you’re sexual fantasies – whether foot fetishes, anal bondage, or nylon fetishes, at least not on ALT.com!
If anything, you’ll feel right at home - or in bed - while browsing through profiles of thousands of BDSM amateurs, swingers, and horny couples on the site.
With Alt, you get to choose between Gold and Silver memberships. The 12-month Gold membership offers the best value as you get full access to all ALT.com features while also appearing at the top of search results before silver and free members.
Sign-up is real quick, and you can even set up your profile like a personal ad.
Just state your wildest fantasies and upload your sexiest photos and see tens of sexy babes (or couples) swarm your profile – it’s that easy!
>>Sign up for Alt, our favorite Backpage alt replacement
15. Feeld - Best Backpage Alternative for Swinging
Pros
- Create single and couple accounts
- Inclusive of all fetishes and sexualities
- Location-based matching
- Sending messages is free
Cons
- Facebook registration only
- 65% of members are men
Pricing
- 1 month majestic - $11.99
- 3 months majestic - $23.99
Feeld is among the most sexually inclusive Backpage alternatives on the internet.
One main difference with Backpage, however, is that you can only find dates via the app as Feeld doesn’t have a desktop version.
Other than that, you can search for profiles using a variety of filters ranging between submissiveness, BDSM, threeway, casual, and all sorts of kink.
Be warned that a free Feeld account has limited features, so you might have to upgrade to enjoy some premium action.
>>Find a swinger on Feeld for chat now
16. Hinge - Best Dating App Like Backpage
Pros
- Members required to upload photos
- Most profiles are detailed
- Active member pool
- Feature rich
Cons
- Large number of members post fake photos
- Not the most responsive customer care team
Pricing
- 1 month - $9.99
- 3 months - $20.97
- 6 months - 29.94
Hinge gives you a balance of casual encounters and potentially serious relationships.
It’s a great Backpage alternative if you want a more consistent, no-strings-attached type of relationship.
Most members are below 25 years and highly active, which increases your chances of finding a like-minded match.
But to make any positive stride on the platform, you’ll need to be responsive and upload your best photos, as Hinge is mostly about judging the book by its cover.
>>Sign up to Hinge for Backpage alternatives
17. Yumi - Best Backpage Alternative for Random Matching
Pros
- Unique matchmaking technique
- Video chat
- Intuitive interface
Cons
- Not the most popular app
- Not ideal for fast hookups
Pricing
- 1 month Yumi plus - $19.99
- 3 months Yumi plus - $39.99
- 6 months Yumi plus - $59.99
Yumi is definitely not as popular as Backpage or any top alternatives we’ve discussed so far, but it’s still a legit platform to try out online dating.
Chatting is free for all members, but you’ll need to upgrade to access advanced features like translation and video chats.
In addition to posting your best photos, you’ll need to maintain a high level of consistency to make any positive strides on the platform.
18. Tinder - Best Backpage Alternative With Advanced Features
Pros
- Location-based matching
- Suitable for casual hookups
- Large and active member pool
- Free account can send messages
Cons
- Limited features for free account
- Costlier than other apps
Pricing
- 1 month Tinder plus - $17.99
- 6 months Tinder plus - $53.99
- 12 months Tinder plus - $71.99
- 1 month Tinder gold - $26.99
- 6 months Tinder gold - $ 80.99
- 12 months Tinder gold - $107.99
- 1 month Tinder platinum - $35.99
- 6 months Tinder platinum - $107.99
- 12 months Tinder platinum - $134.99
Tinder is probably one of the trendiest Backpage alternatives out there. With features like boost, rewind, passport, and message before match, getting laid on the hookup app is not as hard as it could be on most other sites.
The trick with Tinder, however, is to upload your best photos.
Users have alarmingly short attention spans, and you’ll need your absolute best photos to avoid a left swap.
>>Swipe right for Tinder a familiar app like Backpage
19. FetLife - Backpage Alternative Best Suited for XXX Chat
Pros
- Large community of open-minded members
- Promotes sex chats and sex-positive conversations
- Easy registration
Cons
- Several fake profiles
- Easy to get scammed
Pricing
- 6 months - $30
- 12 months - $60
- 24 months - $120
- Lifetime - $240
Even on its peak days, getting immediate responses to ads on Backpage wasn’t straightforward.
But not with FetLife, as this casual dating app’s main goal is to create a Facebook-like community.
Once you sign up, you’ll get to access steamy pics and videos, but upgrading to premium will give you unlimited access to exclusive content.
As you try your luck on FetLife, be sure to keep an eye out for fake profiles, as they seem to be increasing by the day!
>>Indulge in sex chat on Fetlife
20. BeNaughty - Recommended for Naughty Adults Only
Pros
- Ideal for casual dating
- Straightforward member registration
- Free communication features for women
- Healthy male female ratio
Cons
- Most profiles aren’t detailed
- Several fake profiles
Pricing
- 1 day - $0.99
- 1 month - $28
- 3 months - $48.60
BeNaughty is one of those Backpage alternatives designed exclusively for hookups.
Of course, getting laid on BeNaughty won’t be a walk in the park, but at least all members are there for the same thing – casual flings.
Registration should take you slightly under 5 minutes, but you’ll need to be prepared for stiff competition as most members are men searching for women.
21. Reddit Swingers R4r - 100 Free Backpage Site With No Signup
Pros
- Backpage-like ads
- Suitable for casual hookups
- Free
- Open to both singles and couples
Cons
- Relatively hard to get responses
- Might not be best for fast hookups
Pricing
- Free to use
Reddit Swingers R4r is arguably one of the best free platforms to try getting laid.
The problem with this free Backpage alternative, however, is the level of competition.
Oh, and it can also take some time to get responses to an ad, especially for males seeking couples.
But if you’re looking to spice up your sex life with your babe, then you might be in luck and find that perfect fit on Reddit Swingers R4r.
>>Check out Reddit R4R for Backpage sites
22. Plenty of Fish - Backpage Alternative With Detailed Profiles
Pros
- Many detailed profiles
- Users can add catchphrases to profiles
- Questionnaire based matchmaking
- Strict verification
Cons
- Lengthy signup
- More male than female profiles
Pricing
- 3 months - $59.99
- 6 months - $89.99
- 12 months - $119.99
In search of your better half? Then it’s time to dive into the deep end with Plenty of Fish (POF), one of Backpage’s most reliable alternatives.
While your odds of bagging a one-night stand are relatively slim on POF, chances of finding your long-lost soulmate are high due to the detailed nature of the profiles.
Expect a lengthy sign-up process as you’ll need to fill out a questionnaire.
The good news, however, is you get to add several photos on your profile and even set up a catchphrase to woo those babes – pretty rad, ey?
>>Browse who is on Plenty of Fish
23. Her - Best Backpage Alternative for Lesbian Hookups
Pros
- Niche site for lesbian women
- Location-based matching
- Active, enthusiastic members
Cons
- Not recommended for long distance relationships
- App might lag at times
Pricing
- 1 month - $14.99
- 6 months - $60
- 12 months - $90
Just like Backpage, Her allows its members to pursue their wildest fantasies.
The main difference, however, is that Her is exclusively targeted toward lesbian, bisexual, queer, and straight women looking for deeper connections in a non-judgmental environment.
With Her, there are no two ways about photo uploads as members are required to upload photos from their socials. While this might be a turn-off for some members that prefer anonymity, it sure does help limit the number of fake accounts.
>>Find a connection on HER, a female centric Backpage replacement
Related reading: Best gay chat sites
24. Zoosk - Best Backpage Alternative for Serious Dating
Pros
- Recommended for serious relationships
- Large member pool
- Superior matchmaking algorithm
- Easy signup
Cons
- Free accounts can’t do much
- Not recommended for casual flings
Pricing
- 1 month premium - $29.95
- 3 months premium - $59.95
- 6 months premium -$74.99
- 12 months premium - $149.95
You'll know an online dating site means business when it integrates advanced algorithms to streamline the matchmaking process.
Put simply, Zoosk suggests profiles based on member preferences, which in a way, increases the chances of matching with like-minded singles.
Most Zoosk members are in search of their better halves, so you’re better off trying Backpage alternatives like Adult Friend Finder if you’re on the hunt for casual flings.
>>Find a casual fling on Zoosk
25. Silver Singles - Best Backpage Alternatives for Senior Dating
Pros
- Targets seniors in search of true love
- Personality test
- Detailed profiles
- Large member pool
Cons
- Only for 50+ dating
- Lengthy sign up
Pricing
- 3 months premium light - $68.85
- 6 months premium classic - $83.70
- 12 months premium comfort - $143.4
Silver Singles (SS) is a Backpage alternative for seniors looking for their long-lost soulmates.
Due to its target market, it’s great that SS doesn’t incorporate flashy features that can take away from the overall senior dating experience.
But you’ll still need to fill out a personality test for Silver Singles’ algorithm to recommend the most suitable profiles.
>>Find a silver fox on Silver Singles, like Backpage
26. Bumble - Best Backpage Alternatives for Women
Pros
- Women initiate chats
- Easy registration
- Simplistic interface
- Suitable for serious and casual dates
Cons
- Connections expire fast
- Bit too complex for non-tech savvy users
Pricing
- 1 month - $ 29.99
- 3 months - $59.99
- 6 months - $99.99
- Lifetime - 149.99
Bumble is an online dating app that puts ladies firmly in the driving seat.
Unlike Backpage and other dating sites where men mostly kickstart communication, Bumble only allows women to initiate conversations.
Men, on the other hand, have 24 hours to respond to messages lest the connections expire.
Bumble works best for active members that don't mind logging in every few hours. Otherwise, you might end up losing tons of connections if you're the occasional flirt.
Best Backpage Alternatives Websites FAQS
What Is Backpage?
Backpage was arguably one of the most popular personal classified platforms for finding online dates and buying or selling properties. Unfortunately, Backpage was seized by federal authorities due to trafficking-related charges.
What Are The Popular Backpage Alternatives on the Internet?
Some of the popular Backpage alternatives on the internet include AdultFriendFinder and Ashley Madison due to their large (and highly active) member bases.
Getting started on these Backpage alternatives is also straightforward, while the chances of securing dates are high if you set up detailed profiles with quality photos.
Is Backpage Better than Craigslist?
Backpage isn’t better than Craigslist per se, as both online classifieds platforms have their unique pros and cons. Unfortunately, while Backpage had to close shop indefinitely, Craigslist shut down the Craigslist Personals section to comply with new anti-trafficking laws.
Related reading: Sites like Omegle
Is It Safe to Use Backpage Alternatives?
Yes, it is safe to use Backpage Alternatives that integrate advanced, industry-standard security features. However, it’s best to avoid sharing your personal details even when using top-rated Backpage alternatives like AdultFriendFinder.
What Backpage Alternatives Are Free?
Examples of free Backpage alternatives include AdultFriendFinder, Ashley Madison (female members), and Reddit Swingers R4R. Personal classifieds sites like Kijiji, Craigslist, Yes Backpage, and Penny Saver are also free and ideal for job posts and buying & selling services.
Can I Use Backpage Replacement Sites As An Alternative to Craigslist Personals?
Yes, you can use Backpage replacement sites as an alternative to Craigslist Personals.
Both Backpage and Craigslist Personals were mostly used for casual encounters and online dating, meaning sites like AdultFriendFinder, Seeking, and Ashley Madison can make great alternatives.
Best Backpage Alternatives – The Takeaway
Backpage was undoubtedly one of the best places to search for products, jobs and even dates online. Fortunately, there is no shortage of Backpage alternatives to help you fulfill your unique needs.
We’d recommend AdultFriendFinder if you’re in search of an inclusive, feature-rich Backpage alternative, as most members are open-minded and ever willing to mingle.
For classified ads, you might want to try out sites like Craigslist, Yes Backpage and Hoobly as they tend to attract thousands of users and are known to be safe.
Whatever Backpage alternative you opt to use for dating, it’s best to package yourself in the best way possible. For classifieds, we strongly advise that you keep your posts short and highlight the key features for your ad to stand out.
Remember to avoid sharing your personal details when posting on classified or chatting on dating sites.
Good luck, champ!