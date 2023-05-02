Best Adult Dating Sites To Snag a Casual Date in 2023

If you are looking to spice up your love life with a new main squeeze , we have you covered. We’ve compiled a list of the best adult dating sites for easy meetups and sexy adventures.

No need to drag yourself to the bar with this one.

From premium adult dating sites to free dating apps you can easily use on the go, the best adult dating sites offer something for everyone.

First Look at The Best Adult Dating Sites

Top Adult Dating Sites for Adult Finder, Reviewed

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Adult Dating Site Overall

Pros

Over 90 million members worldwide

LGBTQ-friendly

Excellent search function

Great magazine and Sex Academy

Fetish forums and chat rooms

Cons

Site slightly outdated

Graphic nudity and videos

Price Point

$39.95 per month

$26.95 per month for 3 months

$19.95 per month for 12 months

Adult Friend Finder is on top of the adult dating sites world due to popularity and a huge member base.It’s especially fun if you are just looking for websites for hook up, and nothing long-term.

With over 90 million members worldwide, you are never going to run out of potential matches. It’s also one of the most LGBTQ-friendly mainstream legit adult dating sites, with gay, lesbian, trans, couples and group options.

You can use the advanced search filter to find someone nearby, or anywhere in the world who shares your appreciation for that particular fetish you don’t like to mention on your family Facebook page.

Adult Friend Finder is the most hardcore of all the adult dating sites, because of members’ explicit photos and videos, and many X-rated fetish chat rooms.

Wild is the name of the game here.

The site has an educational magazine and Sex Academy onsite where you can enjoy highly entertaining articles and self-help blogs to help keep the sparks flying in your hook-up journey.

Free members have access to profiles and social feeds. However,only premium members enjoy additional perks such as unlimited texting, live chat, forums, and live stream videos of other gold members or professional models.

Additionally, premium members can send virtual gifts and tips to the video streamer, so there’s always someone to flirt with at AFF.

For a no-holds-barred experience, visit the #1 choice of our best adult dating sites, AdultFriendFinder!

2. Ashley Madison - Best Discreet Adult Dating Site for Hook Up

Pros

Discreet settings and billing

Over 70 million members worldwide

Convenient pay-as-you-go system

Women can join for free

Excellent mobile app

Cons

Every conversation costs credits

Women seeking women have to pay

Price Point

Women can use the site for free

$49 for 100 credits

$149 for 500 credits

$249 for 1,000 credits

Ashley Madison is one of the most popular legit adult dating sites for its private and anonymous connections.

It’s one of the most discreet adult dating sites out there that won’t get you busted and that’s a big deal when you’re married or dating someone.

Anonymity features include keeping profiles private, a convenient drop-down tab that quickly hides the tab from your browser, replacing the app icon with something more discreet, and also discreet billing.

You can even pay by money order!

Ashley Madison has over 70 million active members worldwide and is among the best cheap adult dating sites, as it operates on a pay-as-you-go (or coins for credit) basis.

Men seeking women and men seeking men can purchase credits to read and send messages. Women seeking men can message others for free, but they have to pay for a premium subscription.

It will cost you about 5 credits to open up a communication stream.

The Priority Man boost is a cool feature, which elevates your profile as a top priority in user listings. There is also a Travel Man function which allows users to change their geolocation settings so you can search for users in other cities.

To get started at the most discrete adult dating site out there, visit Ashley Madison.

3. Searching for Singles - Easy to Use Adult Dating Sites for Sexting

Pros

Easy & fun interface

Matching game

Starter bonus credits for new users

You can buy credits or subscribe

Safe and discreet environment

Cons

Only 310K users in the U.S .

Limited search function

Price Point

$4.99 for 5 credits

$34.99 for 25 credits

Silver membership is $12.95 per month

Searching for Singles is a dynamic adult dating site that is super simple to use.

Registration and setting up your account takes a mere few minutes, and while it follows the same principle as other adult dating sites, it just seems that much more streamlined.

The search function is slightly limited, but you can search by hair color and body type…as if those are the most important features one is looking for in a partner!

In a Tinder-like swipe system, users can swipe through photos of local members, and if they find someone they like…

Bada Bing, it’s a match!

The payment structure gives the option of a premium subscription or a pay-as-you-go credit system for a shorter trial period.

We love that you can send photos in the chat function, too and the discreet atmosphere overall.

Premium subscriptions might be the best bet. With premium, you get unlimited texting, and also get to see other users’ media galleries, who viewed your profile, and priority listings, where your profile gets boosted ahead of everyone else.

For a comfortable and fun user experience on an adult dating site, you can’t get better than Searching For Singles!

4. Passion - Best Adult Content Overall for an Adult Dating Site

Pros

Large selection of adult movies

Search by kinks and fetishes

Private chat rooms

36 million users in the U.S.

Higher than average female ratio

Cons

Reports of many fake profiles

No mobile app

Price Point

$39.95 per month

$26.95 per month for 3 months

$19.95 per month for 12 months

Adult movies: $18.95 per month

Passion is a brilliant adult dating site that offers a little more than just most websites for hook up.

The site has a vault of adult movies that feature some of the most well-known pornstars from the last decade. If you are looking for smoking hot videos, to get you in the mood to hook up, then Passion is for you.

The community is active and jam-packed full of exhibitionists and voyeurs.

These are members who show off for one another on live webcam shows. About 15 percent of the site is made up of couples who like to perform for their audience.

If you are into a specific kink, you are also in luck, as Passion has a thriving community of kinksters who love everything on the other side of vanilla.

You will also find a thriving trans and queer community, as the site is very LGBTQ-friendly.

Taking the lesser memberships will open some features like private chat. But you won’t get stuff like advanced searches, unlimited profile views, priority listings, and unlimited adult movies

There are many more women on the Passion platform than the average site. With over 36 million members in the U.S. alone, there are many profiles for you to view and match with.

For the best adult video and live cam content of all adult dating sites, visit Passion.com!

5. No Strings Attached - Best Adult Dating Site for Cougar Hook Up

Pros

Older women & younger men matching

Free chat without a subscription

Loads of sexy webcams

Kink chat rooms

Intelligent matching tool

Cons

Relatively small in the U.S.

No mobile app

Price Point

$29.95 per month

$19.95 per month for 3 months

$12.50 per month for 12 months

No Strings Attached is one of the few legit adult dating sites for cougar dating.

It has many members seeking older women and younger men affairs, casual hook ups, and secret romances.

Users can also look forward to private chat rooms. These cover themes like cougar dating sites, MILF fetishes, hot wives, married and cheating, sugar dating, and other taboos.

Unfortunately, the total membership count is a little thin on the ground in the U.S., but it is gaining traction, especially among younger men looking for cougars for casual hook up fun.

No Strings Attached even allows subscribed members to open chats with members who do not yet have a subscription. This is called “Open the Door", which is a nice feature for the trial period.

VIP members can view live-streamed sex videos, and you can see many well-known pornstars on the site doing their best impression of a cougar in heat.

For the best cougar websites for hook up, visit NoStringsAttached!

6. Alt.com - Best Adult Finder Site for Kinks and Fetishes

Pros

Huge kink and BDSM community

Many live webcams

Audio and video greetings

Fun purity test

Cons

Not super popular just yet

Very little for free

Price Point

Silver membership: $19.95 per month

Gold membership: $29.95 per month

Gold membership: $12.50 for 12 months

Alt.com is the home of all things kink, fetish and BDSM. The Alt.com community is an open-minded fantasy land of people who like to add a bit of spice to their sex life.

With just under 500K members in the US, it is not the biggest online dating site, but it is growing in popularity as it is a legit adult dating site with a lot of fun stuff on offer.

Alt.com offers live-stream webcam services as well as many awesome chat rooms on fetishes and niches that are definitely more neapolitan than vanilla.

Lots of BDSM fun!

The site also has a fun purity test that you can complete, which will indicate your level of BDSM experience.

Unfortunately, there is not much you can do on a free membership apart from browsing through some limited profiles and sending flirts.

Things get more interesting, however, once you become a Silver or Gold member. You can access full profiles (with detailed Q&As) and see recorded greetings and videos.

Silver members do get some community features but Gold members show up first in searches, and have full access to all blogs, groups, and videos.

This community is about as open-minded as it gets, and sometimes that’s what you need - to be understood!

For the best adult dating site for kinks, fetishes and BDSM, go get the candle wax and visit Alt.com!

7. Feeld - Best Adult Finder Site for Couples

Pros

Specializes in threesomes and couples dating

LGBTQ-friendly

Open-minded, sex-positive community

Ethical non-monogamy over cheating

Over 2 million members

Cons

No desktop site available

More popular in big cities

Price Point

Free texting for mutual matches

$11.99 a month for special perks

$8 per month for 3 months

Feeld is the Lamborghini of online adult dating apps for couples or singles seeking a threesome or moresome.

It is one of the free adult dating sites (free mutual match texting) with a few premium features for paying customers.

Premium features include the ability to hide your profile, the ability to see who wants to connect with you, and you can see when someone was last active on their profile. We especially like the extensive search filters on a premium subscription.

There are over 2 million Feeld users in the U.S. alone, which isn’t amazing, but the site is growing every day. There is a 40 percent female to 60 percent male ratio and up to 60 percent of the members are part of a couple, which is a pretty good average.

It’s also one of the most progressive dating apps we’ve seen.

The site has over 20+ gender identities, making it one of the most inclusive adult dating apps out there. There is a two-way verification process as you register, but this is brilliant at eliminating all those fake accounts and bots that blight other adult dating sites.

We especially love the chat rooms on Feeld as they are full of active members who engage in many hotly debated and interesting topics.

For the best couples and threesomes adult dating sites, get Feeld up in the best way possible!

8. Tinder - Best Free Dating App for Adults Hook Up

Pros

Free to use

Quick and easy registration

For casual hook ups & relationships

Easy swipe-right matching feature

Over 75 million users

Cons

No desktop site available

Many spam profiles

Price Point

Free adult dating sites but with premium features

Tinder plus: $17.99 per month

Tinder gold: $26.99 per month

Tinder platinum: $35.99 per month

Tinder is the universal go-to adult dating site for single (or married) people looking for a bit of fun. Whether you want a one-night stand or a serious relationship, it’s free to swipe and free to text.

There are a few premium subscription options that include a number of cool features.

It’s nice to change your geolocation so you can search for potential matches in other cities. The ability to go back on profiles you accidentally swiped left on is another. You can also see who likes you on a premium subscription.

Member activity is high, and most users are between the ages of 18 and 35, making it an app popular with younger people - just beware all the spammy profiles that are promoting Instagram pages.

Does anyone remember the Tinder Swindler?

Tinder has become so popular because it is easy to use, and there are many potential matches, no matter where in the world you are from. Incidentally, the U.S. has over 108 million Tinder users, making it arguably the most popular of legit adult dating sites.

For the most popular of all free adult dating sites, take Tinder for a swipe.

9. Zoosk - Best Matchmaker Adult Dating App

Pros

Matchmaking algorithm

Also, carousel swiping & Who’s Online

Can connect your social media accounts

Can send virtual gifts

LGBTQ genders & orientations

Cons

Many inactive users

Messaging requires membership

Price Point

$29.95 per month

$19.98 per month for 3 months

$11 per month for 6 months

$7.50 per month for 12 months

Zoosk is one of the best cheap adult dating sites because of its ability to match users together or let you swipe on your own.

If you enjoy a no-frills experience, then Zoosk is the online dating site for you because it has a simple but fun interface, and the ability to create detailed profiles.

The cliffnotes-type profile page is a lot of fun.

You can get a quick glance of a person’s personality with bullet points for easy reading.

Zoosk also has a great search function, and filtering out your preferences is easy.

Standard members can send other users smiles and hearts, but messaging is strictly reserved for premium members. There are several other premium features, such as the ability to see who has viewed your profile and you can choose to browse in incognito mode.

But Zoosk's behavior-matching tool called Smart Picks is what sets it apart.

Smart Picks introduces you to profiles that are similar to the ones you have already liked.

Zoosk is known as one of the better websites for hook up but there have been many instances of successful long-term relationships starting out on Zoosk.

And that’s probably because of the intelligent matchmaking system.

For one of the better cheap adult dating sites offering matchmaking and swiping, try Zoosk!

10. Hinge - Top Adult Dating Site for Long-Term Adult Dating

Pros

Best for long-term relationships

Awesome voice recorded and video greetings

Excellent search functions

One of the free adult dating sites

Moderated profiles

Cons

You only have 8 likes a day

“Didn’t I already swipe left on him?"

Price Point

Free to use with premium options

$9.99 per month

$6.66 per month for 3 months

$4.99 per month for 6 months

Hinge claims it is the dating app that is designed to be deleted.

The aim is to meet your forever match, but for those of us that prefer a little more of a casual view, Hinge can also accommodate you, as one of the most trusted websites for hook up.

The app is very well-designed and has a modern look and feel. We especially love the questions and answers sections which help you to get to know a match a little more. The voice greetings are also a nice touch, since you can tell a lot from a stranger’s voice.

Hinge is free to use, which is cool.

Some people don’t realize that you can use the basic free version of Hinge. It’s just that the free version has a few limitations, like limited likes per day, the ability to see full profiles, and seeing who has liked your profile.

The app is a little confusing to use at times, though. There is no profile “like" option but rather, you like particular photos or answers on a person’s profile.

Sometimes, you will even find people you already swiped left on reappearing in your feed.

That said, Hinge is definitely the friends-with-benefits finder, because it’s more about relationships (even short ones) than just hooking up for a night.

For the best long-term relationship adult dating app, try Hinge.

11. Bumble - Best Adult Finder Dating App for Women

Pros

Women get to message first

Bumble BFF for platonic friends

Bumble Bizz for business networking

Approximately 37-42% female population

Quick and easy registration

Cons

Matches expire after 24 hours

Men can’t start a conversation

Price Point

Free to use with with premium options

$3.49 per day

$13.99 per week

$29.99 per month

Bumble is a new breed of online dating app that lets women make the first move.

We are not really sure what the fuss is about (since women only have 24 hours to respond to mutual matches), but we suppose that it does stop women from getting lots of unwanted attention.

And after a long day, that’s a good thing.

Bumble has two other sections attached to the site: Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz for platonic relationships and business connections, which is great for meeting new people, whether to date or just take to the movies.

Bumble is free to use but premium features include extended matches beyond 24 hours, seeing who swiped right on your profile, and re-matching with users you may have overlooked before.

SureSwipe has an additional “hearts added to a swipe" button to let the person know you are “super interested."

Why not try meeting new people on legit adult dating sites, like Bumble?

Tips for Using The Best Adult Dating Sites Near You

Always remember to be yourself and use a recent photo

Say something funny or talk about an exciting hobby

Never complain about the opposite sex in your profile - it’s a turn-off

Remember confidence is attractive

A positive attitude is sexy

Don’t complain about the state of world affairs on your profile

Don’t give your personal details out to someone you just met

Use good judgment - don’t give anyone money

Ask your date to verify who they are before a meeting

Tell someone where you’ll be going and stay in contact

How To Use The Best Adult Dating Sites FAQ

How do I choose the best adult dating sites?

Choosing the best adult dating sites for you comes down to a question of personal choice, but many people like Adult Friend Finder for its diversity.

The site has everything a cool person like you could want, from a great adult dating site with matching and advanced search filters, as well as chat rooms, forums, cool magazines and live webcams.

Are adult dating apps safe to use?

Adult dating sites are perfectly safe to use as long as you take the right precautions. Use your better judgment if you feel threatened, or like you’re being scammed.

Never give out your residential address or other personal information unless you are sure you trust your date.

Try to verify who you are talking to as soon as possible. Voice conversations and video calls will help with this, and are available on apps like Bumble and Adult Friend Finder.

And no, working on an oil rig is no excuse for not being able to verify who you are!

Which best adult dating site is completely free?

Tinder is the best adult dating site that is completely free. You can swipe right and text a mutual match.

But Tinder also limits how many free swipes you get per day.

Which affair dating site works best?

Ashley Madison is the best affair dating site, though it has members of all ages.

But everyone agrees Ashley Madison is the best of the websites for hook up and one-night mistakes, since it stresses cheating, affairs, and keeping secrets.

Silver Singles, Match.com, Zoosk, and OurTime are also known as senior-friendly sites for relationships or at least short-term friends-with-benefits.

Do escorts or “working girls" use casual dating sites?

Yes, escorts or “working girls" use casual dating sites but they are pretty easy to spot and will usually ask you for a cash incentive before you go on a date.

What are some safety tips for using legit adult dating sites?

Some safety tips for online dating are as follows:

Verify who you are talking to as soon as you can. Ask the other person to send a voice note or for a video call as soon as you feel comfortable.

If someone is genuine, they will not object to a voice note or video call. Never give out your address and meet in public for the first time.

How do cheap adult dating sites show up on my bill?

It depends on which of the cheap adult dating sites you’re using.

Usually, you will find the dating site under a discreet name on your bill, such as AMDA for Ashley Madison.

Sometimes you will find the name on your bill not so discreetly, as you would with Tinder.

Best Adult Dating Sites in Conclusion

The merry-go-round of adult dating is a fun way to meet new people and enjoy casual adult dating fun.

The best adult dating sites, such as our top pick Adult Friend Finder, offer users the chance to meet sexy like-minded individuals for some once in a lifetime, toe-curling hot affairs.

True, not every match turns out that hot…but that’s why you gotta stay persistent and keep swiping until you find a really good match!

While it is always a good idea to be as safe as possible online, there is no reason why you should not take a chance, have some fun with consenting adults, and try a site like Adult Friend Finder today.

