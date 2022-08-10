2022’s Best Free Psychic Reading Websites for Real Phone, Chat & Video Readings

Looking for a free psychic reading?

Understanding more about our past can help to shape who we are in the present, which in turn forms our future.

While it’s impossible to know exactly how our future will turn out, psychics tune themselves into your frequency, drawing on your past and present to show you what’s in store for you - and how you can influence the outcome of your choices for the better.

This goes for anyone who’s thinking of changing careers, who’s working out whether the person they’re seeing is the right one for them, or who’s essentially just trying to figure out their place in the cosmic order.

Whatever your issues are, psychic advisors are on hand to illuminate your sense of self and your destiny - and they will offer you guidance along the way.

Below are our top picks when it comes to free psychic readings online today. And while these are free readings, their accuracy and reliability is 100% guaranteed.

Get a Free Psychic Reading Online - Quick Look

Kasamba − 3 FREE minutes and 70% OFF longer, detailed sessions Psychic Source − 3 free minutes and $1/minute reading (satisfaction guarantee) AskNow − 5 *free minutes with a Master Psychic Keen − Not free but very cheap: 10 minutes for $1.99 Oranum − LIVE-streamed FREE psychic readings

1. Kasamba - Best Free Accurate Psychic Reading (Any Question)

What we loved…

Flexible readings

First 3 minutes are FREE

Easy to find advisors

Convenient mobile app

Large variety of readings

What we didn’t like…

Limited filtering tools

If you’re looking for the best psychic readings online - Kasamba is for you.

Kasamba offers the first 3 minutes of your psychic reading for FREE - that includes voice or chat readings. Subsequent sessions will also give you 3 free minutes on the chat feature to help you find the best advisor for you.

Additionally, if you’re willing to spend just a little money for a more detailed psychic reading, you can take advantage of the 70% discount for new customers.

Kasamba has been around since 1999 and has continually received glowing reviews. Their platform is one of the most widely-used psychic services and is known for being accurate.

Getting Your Free Kasamba Reading: Ready to get your Kasamba reading? Follow these steps:

Create an account - you have to provide your payment information Pick a category for your psychic reading session. Kasamba recommends being as specific as possible Find your advisor. Consider your budget just in case your three minutes run out Start your free three-minute psychic reading

What makes Kasamba our top pick, other than the free minutes, are their options for readings. You can find online tarot card readings, pet psychics, spiritual healing, astrology readings, palm readings, crystal interpretations, aura readings, psychic mediums, and any other kind of free psychic reading online.

Regardless of the answers you need, Kasamba is here to help you find them.



2. Psychic Source - Compassionate Psychics for Free Psychic Medium Readings

What we loved…

Advisor’s pricing starts at $1 per minute

3 FREE minutes

Psychics vetted for credibility

Easy to use

Highly-rated advisors

What we didn’t like…

Tricky to find the ideal psychic

Are you curious about psychic reading services but not quite ready to pay for one? Then, Psychic Source may be your best bet when it comes to free psychic advice online.

Psychic Source offers a 40% discount and 3 FREE minutes on your first reading.

Getting Your Free Psychic Source Reading:

To get your first psychic reading, all you have to do is create an account to start the search for your advisor. Unfortunately, there are not as many categories of spiritual readings as there are on Kasamba - but as a first-time caller, you have more options financially.

After your free minutes, you can choose to pay $30 for 30 minutes, $20 for 20 minutes, or $10 for 10 minutes. Or, you can opt out of the service at no cost. Psychic Source also offers a 100% money-back guarantee.



3. AskNow - Best Free Online Psychic Reading Offer for Experienced Clients

What we loved…

5 *FREE minutes (with a paid reading)

Email and phone readings

Free question feature

Low introductory rates

Popular love readings

What we didn’t like…

Prices increase when your trial ends

If you have experience in the realm of psychics, AskNow should be your choice for your free psychic reading. They also have one of the best introductory deals, with rates as low as $1 and 5 free minutes to start.

AskNow is ideal if you have a specific question you need answering and you’re on a budget. However, if you’re looking for a more in-depth reading, you can expect to pay up to $13/min.

Getting Your Free AskNow Reading:

Getting your free reading on Asknow is a bit more complex than on other psychic websites. To unlock the deal, you have to:

Create an account and provide payment information If you have a debit card, you have to call customer service - credit cards preferred Choose your introductory bundle Find Master Psychics and start your FREE 5 minutes

AskNow tests and scrutinizes its online psychics to ensure that they only have the best out there.



4. Keen - Mobile App for Free Online Psychic Readings By Phone and Chat

What we loved…

First 10 minutes for $1.99

A broad range of prices fits every budget

The use of horoscopes

Great chat-based system

What we didn’t like…

No video option

Not many bilingual readers

Keen Psychics, like Kasamba, has been around since the late 90s.

Keen Psychics customer service is incredible - but more on that later. The greatest thing about Keen, as mentioned before, is its customer service. They’re available 24/7 and will credit your account up to $25 if you’re unhappy with your service.

Getting Your Free Keen Psychics Reading:

Keen is user-friendly and lets you sign up for their services in just 3 easy steps.

Create an account Add your payment method Get 10 minutes for $1.99

Keen Psychics offers several different types of readings, from horoscopes to tarot card readings. They also have Readings 101, a free guide to answer any general questions you may have about psychic readings.



5. Oranum - LIVE Streamed Free Psychic Sessions

What we loved…

9.99 in credits just for signing up

Free public chat psychic readings

What we didn’t like…

No satisfaction guarantee

No phone psychics or email chat

Are you interested in tarot readings? Oranum has got you covered. They offer various online psychic reading services, including tarot cards and psychic readings 24/7 via video chat.

Oranum is great for those curious about the psychic world as there are plenty of free options available, ranging from free chats with experts to free videos about what being psychic entails. This platform also offers private sessions and subscription tiers.

Getting Your Free Oranum Reading:

Creating an account and getting free content is the easiest on this site by far. All you have to do is enter your name and basic information, and then you’ll have access! In addition, you do not have to provide any payment information when you make an account.



6. Mysticsense - Five-Minute Free Tarot Card Reading

What we loved…

5 minutes of your reading are FREE

24/7 access to psychics

Plenty of psychic advisors

What we didn’t like…

Need to deposit $10 before reading

No free horoscopes

Want to get a reading, but you’re also interested in learning more about the psychic world? Mystic Sense has an archive of thousands of articles explaining readings, definitions, and even supernatural occurrences.

We love this psychic reading platform because it has so many options. You can get a reading or find out more about almost anything in the spiritual realm - crystals, astrology, you name it!

Getting Your Free Mystic Sense Reading:

As listed on their website, it just takes 3 steps to get your FREE minutes:

Create an account Deposit at least $10 - $15 before your reading Choose a psychic and arrange a session

Even if you decide not to pursue further readings, you can always return to the site and study up on all things spiritual.



7. LifeReader - Best Free Psychic Reading Chat Room

What we loved…

Low introductory rate

Broad range of services and psychics

4 FREE minutes

What we didn’t like…

No refund policy

Difficult to leave a review

If going on a video chat or an audio call isn’t your thing, then LifeReader is your soulmate with the most reputable chat psychics.

You get 4 FREE minutes during your first chat with your advisor. After that, their introductory rate is about .19 cents/minute.

The lack of a refund policy may not matter to you if you love your reading and want to continue using this service, but if you hate your psychic reading - you get what you get.

Getting Your Free LifeReader Reading:

LifeReader requires 4 steps to get your free minutes!

Make an account with your basic information Fill out more detailed information about yourself Search for a psychic Get peace of mind with your 4 free minutes

LifeReader and its convenient chat psychics will make your spiritual journey much less stressful. In addition, you don’t have to worry about what you look like or anything; simply click and go.



What Tools Do Free Psychics Use During Readings?

Psychics use different reading tools, which gives customers a chance to choose their preferred psychic reading method. Here are the main reading tools used by psychic readers:

“No Tool” Psychic

No tool, psychics do not use any physical psychic tools during their readings. Instead, they tap into their heightened perceptive abilities that get insight into what the normal human senses cannot perceive.

No tool psychics usually have the 4 main Clair powers: Clairaudience - Ability to hear voices, Clairvoyance - Ability to see images, Clairsentience - Ability to recognize and sense feelings. Claircognizance - Ability to get direct knowledge.

Tarot Cards

Tarot readings and Tarot cards have been used for divination ever since the mid 18th Century. Tarot card readings involve tarot cards that come in a pack of 78 cards and are divided into two major parts;

The Major Arcana - Greater Secrets; which has 22 cards, and The Minor Arcana - Lesser Secrets; which has 56 cards.

These cards have images of certain figures from European mythologies that can be interpreted by a psychic to give you insight into the past, present, and future.

Angel Cards

Angel cards work on the idea that everyone has a guardian angel tasked to look after them.

Angel card readings work similarly to a Tarot reading; only Angel cards have images of angels on them with motivational or inspirational words and phrases that are assumed to be a direct message from your guardian angels.

These messages are then used by the psychic reader to give you guidance and insight into your questions.

Oracle Cards

Oracle cards are a deck of cards that are used to help in self-reflection. Unlike the more popular tarot cards, which come in 78 cards, Oracle cards can come in as many as 100cards.

Also, Oracle card messages tend to have a more hidden meaning than other cards. Hence, give a more in-depth meaning to give detailed divination on self-reflection and your future and even past.

Crystal Balls

The art of psychic reading using crystal balls is known as Scrying.

Crystal balls are based on the idea that images can be seen in the form of crystals. And that these images can be read into information that can then be broken down into meaningful information to a subject to help them make informed decisions on their love lives, careers, travel, finances, family, and more.



How We Chose the Best Free Psychic Reading Sites

Screening Process

Obviously, you should always go for online psychic readers that are thoroughly vetted.

This is especially true when it comes to getting a free psychic reading, as many online psychic reading websites may lure you in with fake or self-proclaimed psychic mediums.

This is why all the online psychic reading platforms we’ve included in this article thoroughly test their psychics’ abilities as well as kindness, professionalism, and honesty.

Specialties

Not everyone has the same problems.

This is why we made sure to include online psychic reading sites that offer free psychic love readings as well as career advice and psychic mediums (to speak with departed loved ones).

Additionally, our recommended websites have psychic readers that use several divination methods such as tarot cards, astrology, numerology readings, and more to provide their psychic predictions.

Verified Customer Reviews

You know when you find a site with great offers, a modern design, and psychic readers that look top-notch?

Then you try to google it and you can’t find any actual user reviews, but you still want to give them a try.

Well… you probably shouldn’t.

The truth is it’s always better to stick to established sites offering free psychic readings with 1000s of customer reviews (sometimes even more than 100,000 reviews).

This is why the psychic websites featured on our list all have a reputation and strong customer reviews.

Promotions and Discounts

We know money is tight for many people these days, so we made sure to include online psycho reading websites that offer good introductory deals to new customers − including free minutes and discounts on longer, detailed sessions.

Kasamba, for instance, gives 3 free minutes as well as 70% off your first paid reading.

Satisfaction Guarantee

While not every website provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee, we made sure to include only the ones with good customer policies.

If you feel like the psychic reading hasn’t helped you in the least, or worse, if you feel scammed, then you should be able to get your money back.

Different Types of Psychic Readings Online

Phone Psychic Readings

Phone psychic readings are best for shy people or individuals whose Internet connection is spotty.

Indeed, the psychic reader won’t see your face, and you’ll avoid being constantly interrupted by your poor Internet connection.

After all, a psychic reading is a very intimate experience, so it’s important to make it as smooth as possible.

Video Readings

If you have a great Internet connection, then video readings are an ideal way to see your psychic advisor face-to-face.

Video readings are what most closely resemble “real-life” spiritual readings, and in some cases, you may get a more accurate psychic reading.

Online Chat Readings

If you have a specific question to which you want an answer fast, getting a free psychic chat is probably the fastest and most convenient way to proceed.

Indeed, you can usually get an answer to your pressing question in a matter of minutes, at any time of the day or night.

Email readings

While email psychic readings are probably the slowest method of all − they’re also the most anonymous.

If you’re shy or you want to stay anonymous, emails allow you to ask a question or ask for guidance without showing your face or even your voice.

Additionally, emails still carry your energy to the psychic reader − so yes, you can still get accurate readings.



How to Find Real Free Psychic Readings Online (Avoid Frauds)

Gifted Psychics Have 1000s of Reviews

If you go on one of the psychic reading sites we recommend, you’ll see that the best online psychics have 1000s of reviews.

In fact, some psychic readers even have 20,000+ verified customer reviews.

While it’s true that you could find real psychics with much fewer reviews (if they’re just starting out online), we recommend going for tried-and-tested online psychics to have a good first experience.

Over time, once you’re more knowledgeable about the topic, you may choose to go with lesser-known (but still legit) psychic readers.

Voice and Body Language Matter

Because psychic readers deal with energies, it’s very important to feel connected with the psychic.

If there’s something that puts you off about their voice or body language, it’s best to go with another psychic advisor.

While this doesn’t mean that the psychic is a fake, it does mean that he or she is not the right person for you.

Trust Your Gut

On the same line, you can sometimes have an odd “feeling” about a person or psychic.

If you sense dark intentions, or you just feel like you can’t trust a specific psychic, then just find another one.

Your life is too valuable to put it into the wrong hands.

Specific Details

People always make fun of psychics for giving “broad” information that could apply to anyone.

If you’ve ever had a session with a real online psychic, you’ve probably been shocked to see how specific some details were.

The best online psychics won’t tell you things that anyone could say or know about you. Instead, they will tell you things that only you (or a handful of people) know about your life.



How to ask a Psychic a Free Question Online − FAQ

Are you still questioning online psychic readings or where to find free psychic reading services? Read on for answers to common questions people have regarding free psychics and online spiritual guidance.

Why Do Sites Offer a Psychic Reading Free of Charge?

Psychic sites offer free online psychic readings to help people gain deep insight into their lives and answer some of life’s pressing questions from qualified and talented online psychics.

But also, sites offer free psychic readings to help the customers have a better understanding of how the site works, without having to spend a ton of money. This is mainly helpful to new customers who don’t know what to expect from online psychic readings.

How Can I Prepare Myself for My Free Psychic Reading Online?

You can prepare yourself for your free psychic reading in a couple of ways. However, the general thing you need to do is to carefully organize your questions in a clear, understandable way before you start your reading.

This helps you save time and also gives the psychic reader a better chance of answering your questions more clearly and accurately. Also, try and stay calm because even the best psychics need tranquility to give accurate readings.

When Should I Get a Free Psychic Reading?

There’s no right time to get a free psychic reading online per se since you can get a psychic reading for just about anything.

However, if you feel trapped in your world or have questions that no one seems to have the answers to, you can get a free psychic reading online and stand a chance to get insight into your troubles.

Are Psychic Readings Online for Free Actually Accurate?

As we mentioned earlier, psychic readings are meant more as guides than exact psychic predictions or instructions.

That said, most people find online psychic readings to be accurate, and most sites like Kasamba screen their psychic advisors to ensure they aren’t scammers.

Many sites will let you change online psychics if you aren’t happy with your spiritual readings or offer a refund.

What Types of Psychic Readings are Available?

Free Clairvoyant readings - A clairvoyant psychic gains knowledge from extrasensory objects , like cards. This free psychic reading is ideal if you have specific questions about your personal situation.

- A clairvoyant psychic gains knowledge from , like cards. This free psychic reading is ideal if you have specific questions about your personal situation. Free Astrology readings - During the online psychic reading session, your advisor will do an in-depth investigation of your birth date, year, and time. They will also look at the positions of the planets in the sky at your birth to gain further insight. An astrologist is perfect if you want to find out more about yourself.

- During the online psychic reading session, your advisor will do an in-depth investigation of your birth date, year, and time. They will also look at the positions of the in the sky at your birth to gain further insight. An astrologist is perfect if you want to find out more about yourself. Free Tarot readings - Tarot readers will predict your future career, lovers, friends, and turmoil. The cards are not concrete but can give you some guidance on what to do. Tarot reading is a fun and insightful option for everyone.

What Questions Should I Ask During My Online Psychic Reading?

There’s no set-in-stone question(s) you should or shouldn’t ask. The best thing you can do is ask what’s on your mind - but here are some ideas on what to ask during your psychic reading online;

Is my current partner the one?

What career path do you see in store for me?

Who was I in a past life?

What will I be like in the future?

Keep your questions feeling focused. That way, your psychic reader can feel the energy you exude and give you the most accurate psychic readings online.

What Are the Benefits of Free Psychic Readings?

Whether it is for career advice, finances, family, energies, or to get a free psychic love reading… The best psychic reading services can give us a better look into our lives using their perception talents and lead us to a space of more clarity and understanding of life.

Here are some benefits of a free psychic reading online:

Helps Us See the Positive Side of Life

Life is like the sea. Sometimes the sea is still and quiet with soft waves, and sometimes the sea is stormy, with choppy waters and harsh waves.

And when that happens, we get confused, and we feel like our whole world is crumbling around us and wonder what we did to deserve it.

The thing is that during adversity, we never seem to see the positive things around us and end up sinking in even deeper and maybe get caught up in a cycle of ‘bad luck”.

With a free reading, we can approach a psychic reader and clearly tell them how we feel and what bothers us to give them an idea of what to do.

They can then do a deep reading into our lives and give us insight and information that could possibly help us take active steps to change our situation and see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Helps Us Make Decisions

The whole idea of humanity is making decisions that can be able to benefit the people we care about and us.

Sometimes, it can be daunting when we have to make a major life decision like our careers, family, or even love life. Because we never really know how much the decision will impact our loved ones in the end and us.

Whenever you feel overwhelmed by such decisions, you can seek free psychic readings online, whereby free psychics can help us put many if not all dimensions of our lives into perspective. So we can understand and weigh out how decisions will impact what areas of our lives.

A free psychic reading session will then give us divine guidance or detailed insight that will make us see what we are faced with more clearly and eventually help us make informed life decisions for the benefit of ourselves and our family.

Enables Us to Understand Life More Deeply

Sometimes, we sit and wonder why things happen as they do. And we can never seem to get the answers to this question. The thing is that we would if we stopped living life so casually.

As natural human nature, we live our lives on the surface. And it is said that life has the ability to appear deceptively simple when it is really not.

With the help of free psychic reading sessions, we can probably get a better look from free psychic readers who have a more powerful understanding of life.

Who’ll guide us on how we can appreciate life more and pay more attention to what happens around us?

Gives Us New Perspectives

Often, we are too focused and get caught up in the things happening in our lives that we never realize that other important things around us go unnoticed.

This arguably makes life boring because we are caught in a rut that we can’t seem to get out of.

Using an online psychic reading, we have the chance to get insight, clarity, solutions, and eventually new perspectives that will help align us to the right path and help us to appreciate the things we usually take for granted.

May Help Us Find Our Life Purpose

We are all here on a mission. But sometimes, we can’t seem to find the mission we are here for, or sometimes the mission is too unclear to be understood. Thus, making us feel overwhelmed, anxious, or even trapped.

Online psychic services can help direct us to the illuminating journey of self-realization and self-discovery, using their heightened perception to see what the future holds for us.

They can then advise us, and using this information helps us take steps to achieve more control of our lives.

Can Provide Inspiration

Naturally, as humans, we never know what the future has for us. So we live our lives on autopilot and do things that we hope will make us make life better for ourselves and the people we love in the future.

A psychic reading can help us get an in-depth glance into the future and advise us on what steps to take to stand a chance of actualizing our goals.

Can Give Us Some Peace of Mind

Having too many questions in our minds and doubting who we are can negatively affect our mental health.

But can we really avoid those questions? Instead, we can embrace those questions and take them to a psychic who knows how to help us seek clarity on them.

Whether it’s heartbreak or you have lost a loved one or whatnot, that left you with some questions.

An online psychic reader can help us understand why those things happened to us and give us answers that will close the book of doubt and give us some peace of mind.

Ask a Psychic a Free Question Online - Final Verdict!

Finding free psychics online can be overwhelming. With so many options available, it’s challenging to tell who’s legit and who’s not.

Above are plenty of options for your spiritual journey and self-exploration. For example, Kasamba offers insightful readings and highly experienced online psychics to provide the advice you need, with a generous 70% off on your first session.

On the other hand, Psychic Source provides a ton of reading options at a very reasonable price.

Finally, you could also use a platform like AskNow for real phone psychics without breaking the bank.

So whether you’re looking to get some in-depth answers or just trying an online psychic for fun, there are plenty of ways to go about it.

Good luck, and we hope you find whatever it is that you need!

