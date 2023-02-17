Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child

It’s Baby No. 4 for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! On Super Bowl Sunday, Lively posted a series of photos on Instagram including one of herself, Reynolds and Reynolds’ mother, Tammy. Fans were quick to catch that Lively was noticeably missing her baby bump.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy,” she captioned the post on Feb. 12, using food emojis and referencing the annual Animal Planet TV event showcasing rescue puppies. Along with the family snapshot, accomplished cook Lively shared images of yummy-looking game day eats.

Then, in an interview on Feb. 13, Reynolds joked that their home had become a zoo since the birth of their fourth child.

“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” he said during an interview with CNBC’s Power Lunch. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

Though he confirmed the birth of their fourth child, he didn’t reveal the baby’s name or sex.

Lively officially announced her pregnancy on Sept. 17, 2022, in an Instagram post that simultaneously shared happy photos of her fourth pregnancy and chided paparazzi for trying to get shots of her belly.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone,” Lively wrote. “You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference . Much love! Xxb”

Reynolds, 46, and Lively, 35, have three older children, all girls: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The two are very protective of their children’s privacy. Betty’s name was only officially confirmed when Taylor Swift debuted her song “Betty,” which also featured the names of James and Inez.

Besides her subtle photo announcement about Baby No. 4, Lively has shared a few more images of herself pregnant, including “before and after” images of working out with her trainer and photos taken at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City in mid-September.

