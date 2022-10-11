Best Bitcoin Casinos (2022): 9 Top-Rated Bitcoin Online Casinos Ranked for Bonus, BTC Game Variety & Fairness

Joining the best Bitcoin casinos comes with a lot of benefits — bigger welcome bonuses, no fees, ultra-fast payouts, and you can even play entirely anonymously.

But with an abundance of crypto gambling sites at your disposal, you may wonder which are the best ones.

After extensive research, we’re confident the answer is Bitstarz. You’ll find over 4,000 BTC casino games and provably fair titles alongside a generous 5 BTC welcome package with 200 free spins.

That said, let’s check how Bitstarz stacks up against its competition — there are a handful of other Bitcoin casinos you shouldn’t miss.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz: Best Bitcoin casino overall

BC Game: Best selection of crypto casino games

mBit: Top free spins bonus

7bit: Exceptional progressive jackpots

Punt: Best welcome bonus

Mirax: Suitable for beginners

Ignition: Best for BTC poker

Red Dog: No transaction fees

Super Slots: 400% crypto welcome bonus

1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 4,000 crypto casino games

Provably fair Bitcoin casino

Under 10-minute payouts, no fees

Exclusive games

40+ game studios

5 BTC welcome bonus

Award-winning design

Cons:

Geo-restricted live casino games

No sports betting

In business since 2014 and currently regulated by Curacao eGaming, Bitstarz is universally hailed as the king of crypto casinos. It grabs the gold today with a massive catalog of 4k+ games and a generous string of deposit bonuses for new players.

Variety & Quality of Games: 4.7/5

Bitstarz is the home to over 4,000 games from about 4 dozen providers, including industry giants like BetSoft and Yggdrasil.

The catalog is dominated by slot games, as usual, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find a healthy selection of table games (roulette, blackjack, dice games, etc). Some of these even come with jackpots, so Bitstarz is a great destination for both slot fans and old-school players.

As a downer, live dealer games are geo-restricted, but the online casino is packed with Bitstarz exclusives.

In fact, our favorite on the entire site is a 5-reel crazy jackpot game called Master Of Starz, which you can find at Bitstarz and nowhere else. It also carries a progressive jackpot, which currently sits north of $100,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

The bonus package Bitstarz offers to new players is among the best in the business. You can claim up to 5 BTC over the first 4 deposits, plus 200 free spins. Here’s how it works:

No deposit bonus : Verify your email to get 20 free spins on the house

: Verify your email to get 20 free spins on the house 1st deposit : 100% match deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 extra spins

: 100% match deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 extra spins 2nd deposit : 50% match up to 1 BTC

: 50% match up to 1 BTC 3rd deposit : 50% match up to 2 BTC

: 50% match up to 2 BTC 4th deposit: 100% match up to 1 BTC

The free spins are allocated to your account in daily batches of 20. The minimum deposit you need to make is 1 mBTC, and the wagering requirements are 40x. You can also trigger the bonus by depositing 0.20 mBTC — but you won’t qualify for the bonus spins this way.

You can also jump into the Tesla Giveaway promo or duke it out with fellow players in Slot Wars and Table Wars tourneys. Simply play games and claim your slice of the $10,000 Table Wars pool or the $5,000 + 5,000 free spins prize pool of Slot Wars.

After your 4th deposit, you are eligible for the 50% Monday Reload bonus and Wednesday Free Spins where you can reel in up to 200 free spins every week.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.9/5

For many countries worldwide, Bitstarz operates exclusively as a crypto casino. You can use one of the 8 supported cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Tron

You don't have to pay any fees for deposits and withdrawals, and this place beats other cryptocurrency casinos in terms of transaction speed.

While most online crypto casinos require at least an hour, it only takes 5 to 10 minutes for your Bitstarz casino winnings to reach your crypto wallet. We tested both the deposits and the payouts and can confirm the speed is as fast as advertised.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 5/5

Bitstarz is the winner of the Best Casino 2021 award. The website is as smooth as it can get, with zero lag detected in our tests. The platform is nicely organized so you won't struggle to reach any online casino section in a matter of a few clicks.

We recommend using the live chat function if you ever need assistance. We reached out to the support agents and they replied in a matter of minutes. The chat is open around the clock and you can also use email if you want (the casino guarantees 24-hour replies).

Also, Bitstarz is more active on social media and has more followers than most crypto casinos. So if you're looking to get a public discussion going, the Bitstarz reps regularly reply to Twitter posts and comments.

2. BC Game - Best Selection of Bitcoin Casino Games

Pros:

Thousands of games (including BC Game Originals)

100+ cryptocurrencies accepted

10-minute payouts

On-site forum

300% match welcome bonus

Cons:

Payout fees apply

Geo-restricted live casino

BC Game is a community-driven crypto online gambling platform that delivers thousands upon thousands of games for you to choose from.

Variety & Quality of Games: 4.8/5

With thousands of games (5,000+ slots alone), BC Game is a force to be reckoned with in the online gambling space.

The games here are supplied by some of the most prominent names in the iGaming industry, including Pragmatic Play, BGaming, Evoplay, and more.

There’s also an upcoming sports betting section (which should be live soon) and a lottery tab where you can buy tickets using BTC.

Similar to Bitstarz, BC Game’s live dealer section is also geo-restricted. Depending on your location, live dealer games might not be available for you here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you visit BC Game via our link, you’ll unlock an exclusive 300% match bonus on your first deposit (you’ll need to deposit within 20 minutes of creating an account).

The welcome bonus package continues on your next three deposits, allowing you to claim a match bonus worth 200%, 220%, and 240%, respectively.

The loyalty program features several VIP levels you can climb to grab special rewards almost every day.

BC Game is super-rewarding to both new and regular players alike — that’s for sure.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.9/5

BC Game supports over 100 (yes, one hundred) cryptocurrencies. You can use Bitcoin, and all the major altcoins like Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin. You can also use some of the less-known altcoins like CRO, FTM, RUNE, and many more.

The platform charges a small 0.1% withdrawal fee that goes to the miners to support the super-swift 10-minute payouts.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.8/5

Although BC Game doesn't have a dedicated mobile app, the website is optimized for mobile devices. All games and features are fully accessible on the go. And it’s no surprise, BC Game runs on the latest web 3.0 technology.

The customer support team can be reached via live chat or email, and they're available 24/7. We contacted them with a few questions and got helpful answers in just a couple of minutes.

3. mBit - Best Free Spins Bonus of All Bitcoin Casino Sites

Pros:

175% up to 5 BTC welcome package

300 free spins

Over 3,000 games

10-minute withdrawals

24/7 support

Cons:

Live dealer games are geo-restricted

No sports betting

mBit has been active since 2014 and operates under the Curacao license. The site excels with an excellent selection of slot games and grants you 300 free spins as part of the welcome package.

Variety & Quality of Games: 4.5/5

With over 3,000 games on offer from more than three dozen software studios, mBit is one of the most well-stocked crypto casinos out there.

There are plenty of slots to choose from, as well as table games, video poker, and more. However, live dealer games are geo-restricted in many countries — but that’s the case with all BTC casinos.

Our team sifted through the catalog to try as many games as possible, and the two slots that stood out as everyone's favorites are:

Gladius Lust

Bank Robbers

Bingo is also available, as are dice games and video poker.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

You can grab up to 5 BTC at a 175% match rate as part of the welcome package at mBit.

On top of that, you'll also get 300 free spins you can use on selected slot games. This welcome package spans your first three deposits, with the 300 free spins hitting your account when you deposit for the first time.

Other promotions on the site include the GameBeat Race where you just have to play slot games for a chance to grab your slice of the 5,000 free spins prize pool.

A loyalty program is readily available and will grant you plenty of free spins (and a dedicated VIP hostess if you’re a big spender!), and then there's the Refer A Friend Program, with even more free spins if you bring friends over to the site.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.6/5

This trustworthy Bitcoin casino allows you to handle your deposits using BTC and 6 altcoins:

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Coinspaid

Tether

Your payout request will be handled within 10 minutes with 0 fees in most cases. mBit is strictly a crypto casino, and while we would appreciate a few lower-cap altcoins as an option, the list of supported cryptos covers the needs of most online gamblers.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5

While no dedicated app is available, mBit features loads of instant-play games that allow you to play the majority of the casino games in the catalog straight from your mobile browser.

Simply open the casino via your iOS or Android mobile browser and access the game you want.

If you're in need of assistance, you can access the live chat from the bottom right corner. A public live chat is also available, and you can even find mBit on Discord.

4. 7bit - Best Jackpot Games of Any BTC Casino

Pros:

Numerous 6-figure jackpot games

20+ game providers

Well-established crypto casino

Over 1,200 Bitcoin slots

8 cryptocurrencies supported

Cons:

No phone support

Geo-restricted live dealer games

Up next is 7bit, the best online Bitcoin casino for fans of progressive jackpots.

Variety & Quality of Games: 4.4/5

7Bit features more than 1,200 slot games from 20+ different software providers, including heavy hitters like Nucleus Gaming, Yggdrasil Gaming, BGaming, and more.

You can find all sorts of slot games on the platform, from classic 3-reel slots to modern 5-reel video slots and loads of jackpot slots games with prizes worth over 1 million dollars.

Other than slots, 7bit also features a good selection of table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as video poker, lottery-style games, and more.

The top slots we recommend for six-figure jackpots are 20 Super Stars, American Ranger, and Jackpot Lab. Live dealer games are geo-restricted, though.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Once you’re ready to lay down some money, the first-deposit bonus will boost your account by up to 1.5 BTC with 100 free spins. The next three deposits can raise the welcome bonus funds up to a maximum of 5 BTC.

After the fourth deposit, you can participate in “Take The Prize” for a share of $70,000, enjoy the 25% Monday Reload Bonus, or claim up to 100 free spins every Wednesday with the bonus code "WEDNESDAY."

The casino delivers 20% weekend cashback and up to 15% cashback during business days.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.6/5

7Bit supports 8 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOG), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tether (USDT), and TRON (TRX).

You can use cards like Visa and Mastercard to deposit as well, but 7Bit is crypto-exclusive for most players around the world. Payout requests are processed within 10 minutes on average.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.4/5

7bit is one of the few casinos on our list that doesn't have a dedicated mobile app. However, the site's games are optimized for mobile play, so you can access them from your iOS or Android device without any issues. The customer support team can be reached via live chat or email.

5. Punt - Best Welcome Bonus of All Top Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

6 BTC welcome package

$25 free chip on your first deposit

8 crypto banking methods

1,000+ games from 5 developers

Ultra-fast payouts

Cons:

Could use more table games

No live casino

No customer support over the phone

Punt rounds up our top 5 list with a massive 6 BTC welcome package and over 1,000 games to choose from.

Variety & Quality of Games: 4/5

Punt hosts over 1,000 games from 5 game developers: Dragon Gaming, Fugaso, Ka Gaming, Reevo, and Spribe.

And while slots are in abundance, we found the table games section to be a little bit limited, as you won’t find too many variants outside the classics like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Punt doesn’t host live games, too — so this may not be the best pick if you’re looking for some card game action.

On the other hand, the jackpots are massive, the design is gorgeous, and you can enjoy anything from classic 3-reels to advanced modern slot games.

Our favorites are Lion Gems, Take The Bank, and Legend Of Cleopatra.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

As a new player, you are eligible to grab up to 6 BTC in welcome bonus money + $25 free chip at Punt, divided into 3 tiers. Here’s how it works:

Your first deposit is matched at a 125% rate, going up to 3 BTC. You also receive a $25 free chip here.

Your second deposit is matched at a 75% rate up to 1 BTC.

The third deposit you make is greeted with a 75% match bonus of up to 2 BTC.

The wagering requirements are 40x across the board. The minimum deposit requirement is $10 for the first deposit and $20 for the next 2.

This Bitcoin casino is regularly updated with time-sensitive promos, including the Road To Qatar promo featuring Liverpool football icon Michael Owen. We're looking at $30,000 in exclusive prizes and you're welcome to take your slice.

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5

Punt supports only 3 cryptocurrencies, which is below what other Bitcoin casinos on this list have in store.

Bitcoin is an option, of course, and so are Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. The minimum deposit requirement is $9 across the board, while minimum payouts could be lower than the required $100.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.5/5

Punt is a mobile-friendly casino, but with no dedicated app for either Android or iOS devices. The casino site scales well on mobile screens, and you shouldn't encounter any lags or technical issues when playing on the go.

You can reach the customer support team via live chat or email.

How We Ranked the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos

Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games:

The first thing we looked for when ranking Bitcoin casinos was the variety and quality of casino games on offer. The best crypto casinos will have a wide selection of provably fair slots, table games, live dealer games, and more. These games should come from reputable providers, too.

Bitcoin Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

We searched for Bitcoin casinos that offer generous bonuses and promotions that give players a little extra bang for their buck. But they should also feature fair wagering requirements so you can actually get your hands on the bonus money you won.

Payment Methods and Payout Times:

We looked for casinos that accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies with fast payout times. Yes, Bitcoin is the primary banking option, but you should also be able to use other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, or BCH.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:

In this day and age, it's important that an online casino is optimized for mobile devices. All online casinos on this list boast responsive websites that are easy to navigate on a smartphone or tablet.

And if you ever run into any problems, you should be able to get help from a knowledgeable and friendly customer support team, 24/7, any day of the week.

Guide to Playing Bitcoin Casino Games

What are provably fair games at Bitcoin casino sites?

Provably fair games are online casino games that allow you to check the outcome fairness for yourself. This means that neither the casino nor the player can manipulate or predict the outcome of the game.

What are the advantages of Bitcoin casinos?

Bitcoin casinos offer a number of advantages over traditional casinos, the main three being anonymity, fast payouts, and bigger bonuses.

To deposit cryptocurrencies at online casinos, you’re not required to share any banking information that you’d rather keep to yourself. Additionally, the payouts are much faster and will usually hit your account within 10 minutes at certain casinos like Bitstarz.

Of course, crypto bonuses are much bigger as well, with top gambling sites like Punt willing to dish out as much as 6 BTC in bonuses.

How to find the best Bitcoin casinos?

When searching for the best Bitcoin casino sites, you first need to check the licensing information. The casino should be licensed by a reputable gaming authority such as Curacao eGaming — only then should you consider opening an account.

You should also check the variety and quality of casino games on offer, as well as the bonuses and promotions available. And of course, you'll want to make sure that the casino offers fast and reliable withdrawals.

Our top pick was Bitstarz, but you can always explore for yourself.

What is the average withdrawal time at a Bitcoin casino?

The average withdrawal time at a Bitcoin casino is usually between 1 and 24 hours. However, some casinos have faster withdrawal times, so it's always worth checking the terms and conditions before you make a withdrawal.

Bitstarz is super fast in this department and handles all payout requests within 5 to 10 minutes.

Do BTC casinos have fees?

Some crypto casinos charge a small fee for withdrawals, but most don't. However, it's always worth checking the terms and conditions before you make a withdrawal. Bitstarz doesn't charge any fees for withdrawals, so you can keep all of your winnings.

Are Bitcoin casinos safe?

Yes, Bitcoin casinos are safe and they are becoming increasingly popular among online gamblers. This is because they offer a number of advantages over traditional casinos, such as anonymous transactions and provably fair games.

What is the best Bitcoin casino bonus?

The best Bitcoin casino bonus is available at Punt. The casino grants you up to 6 BTC in deposit bonuses in 3 tiers plus a $25 free chip to boot. The promotion comes with standard 40x wagering requirements.

How do Bitcoin casinos work?

Bitcoin casinos are gambling sites where you can use cryptocurrencies (BTC, LTC, ETH) to fund your account and play games. They work the same way as traditional online casinos, with the main difference being that you can remain anonymous while playing.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz: The best online casino for Bitcoin users overall. This popular Bitcoin casino is packed with over 4,000 games from 4 dozen providers, including provably fair games and even some exclusives. New players are greeted with 4 welcome deposit bonuses granting you up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins.

BC Game: This crypto casino offers over 5,000 slot games alone and covers all the most popular casino games. You can use just about any cryptocurrency in existence here (not really but close enough!), and the 300% first-deposit bonus is quite generous.

mBit: If your idea of online gambling involves Bitcoin slots, mBit offers a finely-curated selection of games and includes 300 free spins in its first deposit bonus.

7bit: If you’re seeking the thrill of winning six-figure prizes from jackpot games, look no further than 7bit. The crypto casino site welcomes you into the fold with a string of welcome bonuses going up to 5 BTC.

Punt: All you bonus hunters need to keep your eyes peeled for Punt. This Bitcoin casino site delivers up to 6 BTC in welcome bonuses, starting with the 125% first deposit bonus of up to 3 BTC plus a $25 free chip to boot.

How to Join a Bitcoin Casino & Claim the Welcome Bonus

Creating an account at Bitcoin gambling sites is super-easy. We'll use the Bitstarz casino as an example and take you through the process in 3 steps.

Step 1: Create a Bitstarz Crypto Casino Account

Visit the Bitstarz crypto casino and click the Sign-Up button.

Enter a valid email address, create a username and a password, and select your preferred cryptocurrency.

Agree to the T&Cs and click Sign Up.

Step 2: Verify Your Account & Claim 20 Free Spins

Check your email inbox for a message by Bitstarz.

Click the button or the link inside the message. You will be redirected to the casino site and granted 20 free spins.

Step 3: Deposit Funds and Claim the Welcome Bonus

In the cashier section of your Bitstarz crypto casino profile, adjust the sum you wish to deposit using your preferred cryptocurrency.

Make sure to meet the 0.0002 BTC minimum deposit requirement.

Send the money from your crypto wallet and claim the first deposit bonus.

You can now play Bitcoin casino games!

So, What Is the Best Bitcoin Casino?

All things considered, Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin online casino you can join right now.

It beats other crypto gambling sites with a top-notch selection of over 4,000 games and lightning-fast transactions — not even mentioning the 5 BTC welcome package and 200 free spins you can claim.

That said, we still urge you to check out our full Bitcoin casino reviews because any of our other recommended options might suit you better.

Once you start having fun, please gamble responsibly and don't wager more than you can afford to lose!

