Best New Casinos Online with the Top Newest Games, Great Bonus Offers, and Unique Features

Are all your go-to online casinos just no longer cutting it? We hear you. That's why we've put together a guide to the best brand-new online casinos around.

We’ve rounded up the newest online casinos on the scene with the most promising game selection, promotions, player rewards, and overall online gambling experience.

Our best new online casino is a place called DuckyLuck. Don't be fooled by the cutesy name; this bad boy packs a punch and offers an excellent online gambling experience as far as new casino sites go.

Ready to find out who else made our prestigious list? Let's go.

Best New Casinos

DuckyLuck : Best new casino overall

: Best new casino overall Mirax : No.1 new crypto casino

: No.1 new crypto casino Lucky Tiger : Best for tournaments

: Best for tournaments Slot Madness : Top pick for slots

: Top pick for slots Punt : Best new mobile casino

: Best new mobile casino Shazam : Exciting daily free spins

Exciting daily free spins Slots Ninja : Great progressive jackpots

Great progressive jackpots Rich Palms: Ideal for video poker

1. DuckyLuck - Best New Casino Overall

Pros

500% up to $2500 welcome bonus

Over 500 online casino games

Top V.I.P. program

Daily free spins

Cons

Banking tools could be more accessible

Our number one brand new online casino is DuckyLuck, featuring an excellent blend of top casino games and diverse bonuses and promotions. This is a real all-rounder of a gambling platform and is well worth your time and money.

Games Library 4.8/5

DuckyLuck features a diverse and rich range of over 500 casino games to choose from. Some of the top software providers lending their craft to this particular online casino include names like Rival Gaming, Arrow's Edge, and Saucify.

This new casino also features a great range of the best online slots, including a blend of classic and newer titles, ranging from low to high volatility. There's also an excellent selection of jackpot slots for those who want to go hunting for the big game.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5

At the time of writing, DuckyLuck has around seven promotions available to take advantage of, ranging from social rewards, match bonuses, free spins, and classic referral incentives.

The casino welcome bonus grants players up to $2500 in bonus funds and 150 free spins.

It should be noted that live dealer, craps, and progressive jackpot games are all excluded from this particular welcome promotion.

Customer Service 4.7/5

DuckyLuck has a very strong customer support service. Players can get 24/7 support across e-mail, live chat, and phone line. There’s also an active community available too, so you can ask your fellow players any questions you may have about the website or games.

Banking Tools 4.4/5

BTC

Wire Transfer

Check

It's probably fair to say that the banking tools are where DuckyLuck could afford to be just a little bit better. While they represent both cryptocurrency and fiat methods, which is always a plus, they are lacking in options for both.

Get registered at DuckyLuck today to claim your $2500 welcome bonus.

2. Mirax – Best New Online Casino Site for Crypto Players

Pros

Over 7,000 games to choose from

5 BTC + 150 free spins welcome package

Ideal for crypto users

Latest secure encryption technology

Cons

No live chat support

Second on our list of brand-new online casinos is Mirax, offering up a new-age cryptocurrency experience that doesn't compromise on security and trustworthiness.

Games Library 4.7/5

The first key feature to note about Mirax is the fact it houses over 7,000 different casino games. We could age ourselves here and make a reference to an ancient Dragon Ball Z internet meme, but we'll spare you the confusion.

Look, it doesn't take a meme, or indeed anything really, to tell you that 9000 casino games is a hell of a lot of good gambling. So what exactly can you find in that treasure trove? Well, as you can imagine, pretty much everything.

There are slot games, classic table games, live dealer games - you name it, chances are this Bitcoin casino has got it. You're not going to find yourself getting bored here anytime soon, with so much to see and play.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.5/5

Mirax specializes in cryptocurrency bonuses, which is no surprise given it's a cryptocurrency casino. It also adds a nice side of free spins to the menu as well.

For the welcome bonus, you'll find a different bonus code for your initial four deposits that grants you up to 5 BTC. Each one provides you with a different level of BTC, and the second and third also come with free spins on eligible slots. Wagering requirements are locked in at 30x, which is just under the industry average.

There are four other promotional codes available, including Monday Lootbox bonuses and weekend free spin events. Truth be told, there's a great set of bonus offers here both for new and ongoing/returning players.

Customer Service 4.0/5

Mirax claims to offer 24/7 customer support, but it only has an email service for all inquiries. It does have a nice FAQ page where you can find helpful articles for the most common questions you may have.

Banking Tools 4.9/5

Mirax is stuffed to the brim with banking tools from all sorts of different categories. Given the fact that it advertises itself as a crypto casino, we're extremely happy to see the number of supported altcoins. We're talking household names like ETH all the way to nice varieties like Tron and Dogecoin.

They don't neglect those who still use traditional methods, either. If you're not using crypto, that's fine. You can still opt for a range of popular e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller, as well as default card options such as MasterCard and Visa.

Register today at Mirax to claim your 5 BTC crypto welcome package and 150 free spins.

3. Lucky Tiger - Brand-New Casino Site with Exciting Tournaments

Pros

$2600 welcome bonus

Regular tournaments

Excellent mobile optimization

Vibrant design

Cons

Could use more software providers

Games Library 4.6/5

It's difficult not to feel endeared to Lucky Tiger's bright and vibrant design scheme when you first log on here. But of course, it's underneath the hood that's what matters most.

The two software providers laying on the entertainment at Lucky Tiger are Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming, both big names in the industry. That said, we’d appreciate seeing more software providers add more diversity to the casino’s game selection.

All in all, you're going to find an excellent range of high-quality slot games, as well as classic Las Vegas-style table games such as roulette, blackjack, and many more.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5

TheLucky Tiger's welcome bonus is actually split into three separate parts. The first grants up to $2600 in bonus funds, the second $2800, and the third and final gives out a tasty $3000.

All of the funds are subject to wagering requirements of 30x, and the maximum amount you can win is capped at 20x the amount you've deposited. They all come with cash-back offers too, although it's unclear exactly how this works within the current terms and conditions. We recommend contacting casino support for any questions you may have.

One of the best features of Lucky Tiger is its regular tournaments. You can jump in the lobby and join a range of tournaments with tons of prizes up for grabs. For those of you who enjoy a little gambling on top of your, well, gambling - this is definitely the spot for you.

Customer Service 4.3/5

Lucky Tiger's customer service is a little thin on the ground for our liking. Although they provide a 24/7 live chat, there doesn't seem to be any other means of being able to make contact other than a contact form. No e-mail address, no phone line. Not exactly ideal.

That being said, being reachable 24/7 is nothing to sniff at. Some casinos fail even on this basic premise for service, so it's not all bad. They also have a decent FAQ section available, so you may even solve your issue quicker than you think.

Banking Tools 4.2/5

Visa

MasterCard

American Express

Bank Wire

BTC

ETH

LTC

There's a pretty solid selection here; the ability to make card-to-card withdrawals is always a welcome one, especially if it includes American Express. There's not a wide array of options available, and only one choice for crypto users isn't ideal - but it's good enough to cater to most players.

Register at Lucky Tiger now to claim your $2600 welcome bonus.

4. Slot Madness - Best New Online Casino for Slots

Pros

$2750 welcome bonus

24/7 customer support

Excellent range of slots games

New promotions every month

Cons

Library is relatively small

Games Library 4.3/5

It's fair to say that Slot Madness doesn't have the biggest or most diverse library around, but in truth, it doesn't really matter. Sometimes in life, you just want a cheeseburger, and that's exactly what Slot Madness gives you - no, not a cheeseburger, but a perfectly serviceable selection of slots.

There are some exciting jackpots to be won here, and those of you who've played at online casino sites before will recognize some of the popular games, including Fortunate Buddah, Plentiful Treasure, and Christmas-themed Naughty or Nice?

Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5

Slot Madness has no less than five different bonus codes available for you to use, including their monster welcome package worth up to $2750. This comes with a 30x wagering requirement and a minimum deposit of $30.

However, you can’t enjoy this bonus on the entire library of games available at Slot Madness. So if you were planning to use your bonus with Roulette, Craps, Baccarat, Pai Gow Poker, Pontoon 21, War, Sic Bo; we'd advise using a different casino.

Customer Service 4.8/5

As far as customer service goes, Slot Madness knocks it out of the park. Not only do they feature a 24/7 live chat service, but they also provide a 'Support+' system to help with more complicated issues.

This runs between 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday (EST) and is only accessible via a phone line. There are also two email addresses on hand too, one for support and another for payment.

Banking Tools 4.1/5

Credit cards

Bank Wire

Bank Checks

Bitcoin

Although technically Slot Madness caters to both cryptocurrency and traditional currency users, they do so as minimally as possible. The options available to fiat users are not ideal, and the only choice you have as a crypto user is BTC. Still, it could be worse, but not by much.

Register at Slot Madness today to claim your $2750 welcome bonus.

5. Punt - Best New Casino for Mobile Play

Pros

Around 600 games

6 BTC welcome package

Quick cashouts

Excellent mobile optimization

Cons

Few banking methods, all crypto

Games Library 4.5/5

Punt is blessed with a sturdy library of well over 500 games. It features a wide range of software providers, such as Reevo, Fugaso, and Dragon Gaming. You can even filter your search by your preferred software dev if you consider yourself that much of an online gambling connoisseur.

While slots are undoubtedly the main attraction here, they also have a decent selection of video poker titles, table games, and even some simple classics like Keno and Dice.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5

Punt offers new players a stunning welcome package worth up to 6 BTC. It's split across your first three deposits and ultimately comes with wagering requirements that are slightly above the industry average. So be sure to put some time aside on a rainy afternoon if you plan on cashing this bonus out.

Customer Service 4.2/5

There's not much to see or do in the way of customer service. There is an FAQ section that is pretty comprehensive and covers a lot, although it pales in comparison to the help centers you can find at its competitors.

There is a live chat option which is welcome news. We're unsure whether it runs 24/7 as it's quite difficult to locate any other contact information. At the time of writing, we couldn't locate an e-mail address or a phone line, which isn't exactly ideal.

Banking Tools 4.0/5

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Tether

Doge

Ripple

Punt is strictly a crypto casino. You won’t be able to use traditional payment options here. There are a ton of altcoins available in cryptocurrency. If you're a crypto casino, why not put them to good use?

Register at Punt today to claim your 6 BTC welcome package.

Best New Casinos - Runners-Up:

How We Evaluated the Best New Casinos Online

Games Library

The new online casinos might not always have the strongest libraries in terms of quantity, so it's lucky that's not the only criteria we judge them on. We're also looking for diversity, whether that comes from using different software providers or just having a range of different classic casino games for the player to enjoy.

Bonuses & Promotions

Bonuses are a dime a dozen these days, and you can never be actually sure whether they're worth it. Luckily for you, we're here to make that assessment and the ultimate decision for you. You don't have to listen to us, of course, but the last guy who didn't end up playing at a really bad casino with horrible bonuses. Just saying.

Customer Service

You never know how important customer service is until you need it. Yet another reason to let us test-drive these features for you. In all honesty, we have a few simple requirements in this benchmark. The first is to have a live chat service. The second is for it to be available 24/7. If those two requirements are met, it's usually straight.

Banking Tools

It's all about the money, money, money. Or, in this case, it's about how you're moving that money and with which financial provider you are moving it. Again, new casinos might be light on options on account of being new to the industry, but the general goal should be to have lots of tools of varying categories. E-wallets, crypto, credit cards, you know, that sort of thing.

Best New Casino Sites - FAQs

Can I Win Real Money at New Casinos?

Yes, all the casino sites featured in this article pay out real money. We do recommend testing the games out first before you start playing for real money, though. Most of the top online gambling sites we listed allow free play or demo versions of their featured games.

Are New Casinos Safe?

Yes, new casinos are generally safe as long as you can verify their license. All the casinos featured in this article are 100% safe to use and have been vetted by our resident experts.

What Are the Main Differences Between New Casinos and Established Casinos?

Sometimes new casinos may have fewer features or games as they are getting off the ground. It depends. More established casinos, of course, will have larger player bases and, therefore, more traffic.

Will I Find Deposit Bonuses at New Casinos?

Absolutely. New online casino websites often offer up generous deposit bonuses as a means of attracting players to their websites.

What’s the Best New Online Casino for Me?

The best new online casino, in our opinion, is DuckyLuck. Whether that rings true for you is a different story. The best thing is, even if you dislike DuckyLuck, we've got a ton of great alternatives for you to choose from.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 New Online Casinos

Check out our quick comparison of the top 5 new online casinos and their stand-out features.

DuckyLuck: It might sound more like a children's adventure playground than a top online casino, but trust us, this is an excellent gambling platform and well worth your time. Register now to claim your $2500 welcome bonus.

Mirax: If crypto's your thing, then Mirax is the new online casino site for you. There's no better out there for banking tools and digital currency offers. Get registered today to claim your 5 BTC welcome package.

Lucky Tiger:Can we interest you in a spot of gambling inception? Lucky Tiger's tournaments for online gambling make doubling down on online wagering more fun than ever. Register now to claim your $2600 welcome bonus.

Slot Madness: What's in a name? In Slot Madness case, everything. This is the best new casino for slot games, hands down. Register today to claim your $2750 welcome bonus.

Punt: Punt's superb mobile-optimized platform leaves the competition in the dust. Register now to claim your 6 BTC welcome package.

How to Sign Up at a New Casino Site

Here's a quick guide to registering as a new player, whether you're new and need a little guidance or a returning customer who needs a reminder. We've got you covered.

Step 1 - Register at Ducky Luck

Log on to DuckyLuck or get redirected using our link and click the purple 'Join Now' button

Fill out the pop-up form and submit

Wait for a validation link to arrive

Step 2 - Validate your account

Check your email inbox for the validation link

If it's not there, check your spam box

Once you've located it, click the link to complete the account validation

Step 3 - Deposit and play

Deposit using your chosen payment method

Use a bonus if you wish

Start playing and have fun

Ready to Explore the Best New Casinos?

We understand that committing to a brand-new online casino is difficult, especially if you're slow to trust.

But hopefully, we've cleared up all your concerns and worries, and you will feel happy to go ahead and try one of these great new online casinos out.

Whether you end up going with Ducky Luck or one of our other exceptional alternatives, the truth is, you really can't lose. If you're going to check one of them out, why not take a look at them all?

After all, those bonuses aren't going to use themselves. Just remember our golden rules - have fun, and bet it all on red. Sorry, we mean gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: