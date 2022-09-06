Best Gambling Sites Online: Top Real Money Gambling Websites in 2022

There are more online gambling sites to choose from than ever before, offering easy access to any casino games or sports bets you’re looking for.

Pretty awesome, right?

However, it also makes finding the best gambling sites difficult.

From impossible bonus conditions to delayed payouts, you should avoid shady websites at all costs. And we’re here to help:

We listed and reviewed only the top gambling sites that differentiate themselves from the pack. They’ve got thousands of games, competitive odds, and a generous welcome bonus to greet you.

Ignition was our #1 pick overall, but we’ve got 12 runners-up looking to earn your loyalty.

Best Gambling Sites

1. Ignition – Best Gambling Site Overall

Pros

120+ casino games

One of the best poker sites

24/7 email and live chat support

Downloadable poker app

$3,000 poker and casino bonus

Cons

No phone customer support

With a $3,000 deposit bonus, 120 fantastic games, and high-traffic poker games, Ignition is the best online gambling site for players.

Online Betting Variety: 5/5

Ignition’s home to 120 of the best casino games we’ve come across.

Although some other sites (see our next pick, Red Dog!) have more online slots, 34 live dealer table games, and 8 video poker variants pick up the slack. Additionally, their 24/7 poker room presents ongoing competition and action.

You’ll compete against thousands of average players in real-time cash games, and Ignition’s frequent poker tournaments could net you up to $1 million in monthly prizes.

Finally, you’ll enjoy fast-paced action across 8 virtual sports betting categories. Ignition’s most popular markets include virtual American football, soccer, horse racing, and car racing.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

New sign-ups can redeem up to $3,000 in poker and casino bonuses across their first two deposits.

Crypto bettors will score an initial 150% casino match up to $1,500, followed immediately by a 150% online poker match up to $1,500.

Credit card depositors will get a slightly less generous welcome offer. Ignition will double your first two deposits up to $1,000 each, giving you a boost to hit the poker tables or play casino games at your leisure.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

Ignition accepts NeoSurf, credit card deposits, voucher payments, and 5 cryptocurrencies. If you’d prefer to claim bigger bonuses and get faster payouts, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, or Bitcoin Cash to fund your account.

You’ll need to deposit at least $20 before claiming the first portion of Ignition’s casino bonus.

As we’d expect from a top-tier gambling site like Ignition, all crypto payouts are 100% free of charge.

They’re also processed instantly, so you’ll see winnings delivered within 1-2 days. Fiat withdrawals are a bit slower but still faster than average, taking 3-5 days to reach your account.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Ignition goes the extra mile to offer phenomenal customer service by email and live chat. Their qualified agents respond to inquiries on a 24/7 basis, so you won’t be left stranded with urgent questions and concerns.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Ignition’s downloadable app gives you on-the-go access to their esteemed 24/7 poker room. You can get a piece of the action on iOS and Android devices.

To play through their online slots and bet on virtual sports from your smartphone, you’ll need to use their actual website.

Thankfully, Ignition’s user interface benefits from simplicity. We enjoyed a thoroughly lag-free experience across their entire betting platform.

Click here to get started with Ignition and get up to $3,000 in bonuses

Related: Best Gambling Sites

2. Red Dog – Best Gambling Site for Slots

Pros

240% slots bonus

40 free spins on Spring Wilds

156+ real money games

24/7 support by email, chat & phone

Snappy mobile website for on-the-go play

Cons

No sportsbook

Slot enthusiasts looking for the best slots promos should give Red Dog a new home. In addition to 120+ classic reels and progressive jackpots, they list many ongoing promotions.

Online Betting Variety: 4.8/5

Red Dog knows their audience well. They lack a sportsbook, but they make up for this shortcoming with an exclusive collection of 156+ real-money casino games.

We found 120+ classic reels with many progressive jackpots, all of which are sponsored by Realtime Gaming (RTG). On that note, detailed graphics and high-quality sound effects make each spin feel rewarding.

Once you get tired of spinning for gold, you’ll be greeted by 14 video poker variants. Additionally, 12 live dealer games of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette are available here.

Inclusive betting limits, real-time action, and immersive gameplay work together to mimic an “in-person” gambling experience from the comfort of home.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

You’ll claim a 240% match alongside 40 free spins on the popular Spring Wilds slot machine. Use the bonus code “ADORABLE” with your first deposit at Red Dog.

You’ll also have to meet the wagering requirements before cashing out your earnings. Although high rollers get the better end of this welcome package, budget-conscious players can get started with as little as $20.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Red Dog’s banking menu is varied enough to provide something for all users.

They accept credit or debit card deposits, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Flexepin, and NeoSurf payments. Alternatively, you can make deposits over the phone and ask them for help via live chat.

You can fund your casino wallet with as little as $10 to get started, but you’ll need to deposit at least $20 before claiming any of their slots bonuses.

All fiat and crypto transactions are 100% fee-free, but there’s a $150 payout minimum. Once you’ve built up a bankroll, you’ll receive your earnings within 2-3 days!

Customer Support: 5/5

Red Dog breaks away from the pack with 24/7 support by phone, email, and live chat. It’s rare to find a dedicated phone line anywhere these days, but Red Dog caters to old-school players.

Better still, their phone queues generally don’t exceed 20 minutes. For a gambling site as popular as Red Dog, we’d expect much longer hold times. Still, new sign-ups will enjoy the quickest assistance using their 24/7 chat team.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Red Dog might not have a downloadable app, but their casino website works perfectly.

Their entire casino gaming library is optimized for smartphones and tablets, giving you unrestricted access to 150+ exclusive slots and tables wherever you go. Expect instant loading speeds, snappy graphics, and a simplistic user interface that goes easy on the eyes.

Click here to claim the best slots bonuses at Red Dog

Related: Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

3. Super Slots – Top Gambling Website for Mobile

Pros

Seamless, instant-play mobile app

300+ high-quality games

$6,000 welcome bonus

Rich banking menu

24/7 live chat and email support

Cons

Not the best option for poker

No phone support

Super Slots’ instant-play mobile app (no download needed) is designed for gamblers who like to play on the go.

You’ll pocket 300+ casino games that boast high-quality graphics and high RTPs.

Online Betting Variety: 4.6/5

Super Slots carries a healthy mixture of 300+ reels, table games, live dealer options, and specialty titles. Contrary to what you might expect from their brand name, they offer more than row after row of high-quality slot machines.

That being said, a handful of high-limit jackpot reels will cater to big-fish hunters.

With the exception of a full-fledged sportsbook, Super Slots covers all ends of the betting spectrum for new sign-ups. 20 live casino tables and 12 video poker games are all here, alongside 50+ virtual variants of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Use the code “SS250” with your first crypto or fiat deposit to redeem a 250% casino match worth up to $1,000! If you’re looking for more where that came from, use the promo code “SS100” on your next five deposits.

Super Slots will double each qualifying transaction up to $1,000.

In total, you’ll claim up to $6,000 in casino bonuses. So long as you satisfy their rollover requirements within 3 weeks, you can win up to $20,000 (or 10x your bonus amount).

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Super Slots accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, DOGE, Tether, and 12 other cryptocurrencies. You can also use your credit or debit card, a wire transfer, MoneyGram, or P2P to fund your account with cash.

You’ll need to deposit at least $20 before claiming the first portion of their $6,000 welcome bonus, and you can withdraw anywhere between $20 and $100,000 of your crypto winnings per transaction.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Super Slots is missing a dedicated phone number for players to call, but they manage to provide excellent customer service through live chat and email contact options.

Their agents are available 24/7, so it’s never a bad time to fling questions and concerns their way.

We received an instant response via chat, and their team replied to our email a day after it was sent. All in all, pretty standard.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

If you’re looking for a convenient mobile gambling platform, Super Slots is what you’re after. Their instant-play mobile app works directly from your phone’s web browser, so there’s no need to download any additional software.

You’ll have 313 video slots, table games, specialty provisions, and live dealer games at your disposal with just a few taps.

Games load within seconds, and we didn’t experience any lag while playing a game of live dealer blackjack.

Click here to claim up to $6,000 in bonuses at Super Slots

4. BetOnline – Best Gambling Site for Betting on Sports

Pros

29+ sports betting markets

365+ quality casino games

$1,000 crypto sports bonus

Accepts 17 cryptocurrencies

24/7 phone, chat & email support

Cons

A few specialty games aren’t mobile-friendly

In addition to an array of 365+ casino games, BetOnline carries the most competitive odds across 29 mainstream and specialty sports betting markets.

Online Betting Variety: 4.9/5

BetOnline doesn’t believe in taking half-measures, so they give their members the best of both worlds.

You’ll have access to hundreds of competitive money lines across 29 sports categories, and you can place in-game wagers that span over 8 of their most popular betting markets.

Whether you’re here to bet on UFC matches, table tennis competitions, eSports tournaments, political happenings, or celebrity drama, BetOnline has a money line for it. Of course, all the major sports are present here too.

In between the sporting events, be sure to comb through their casino library. They’ve got a diverse mixture of 265 high-powered slot machines, 10 live dealer games, and 100 virtual tables on display.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

You can get up to $3,000 in casino welcome bonuses at BetOnline. It’s a 3-tiered bonus offer and you need to deposit a minimum of $25 in order to claim it.

If you’re looking for some other promos, use the bonus code “CRYPTO100” with your first crypto deposit. BetOnline will double your transaction, giving new sign-ups a maximum of $1,000 in free bet credits. Although you can’t use your funds to bet on horse racing events, the rest of their sportsbook library is fair game.

You’ll have 30 days to beat the clock and satisfy BetOnline’s 14x wagering requirements.

Cash depositors will qualify for a 50% sportsbook match up to $1,000, and the same betting restrictions apply.

However, you’ll only have to meet 10x wagering requirements before cashing out your earnings!

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

BetOnline accepts 17 cryptocurrencies, credit card deposits, P2P transfers, money orders, and bank wire transfers. Better still, you can fund your account with just $20 to claim their crypto sportsbook bonus up to $1,000 - or $25 for the casino bonus.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

BetOnline offers phone, live chat, and email support on a 24/7 basis. Their agents are knowledgeable, professional, courteous, and quick-responding on all fronts. If you have questions or concerns, you won’t have to wait on hold for more than 30 minutes.

For immediate assistance, we’d suggest using their live chat feature. Our experts received feedback within seconds of sending their team a message.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.45/5

Like many of our top picks, BetOnline doesn’t have a downloadable app unless you’re looking to play poker. Still, their mobile-friendly website unlocks access to 29+ sports markets from anywhere you go.

We had no problems scrolling through hundreds of money lines and placing one-tap wagers, but a few of their specialty casino games aren’t sized appropriately for smaller screens.

Click here to get started with BetOnline

5. Bitstarz – Best Online Gambling Site for Crypto Players

Pros

4,000+ crypto casino games

Get up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses + 200 FS

Accepts 5 cryptocurrencies

On-site and social media support

Great mobile website

Instant payouts

Cons

Live dealer games are geo-restricted

No sports betting

Over the last 8 years, Bitstarz has cemented its reputation as the oldest (and best) crypto casino for new sign-ups.

Online Betting Variety: 4.75/5

There’s no sportsbook to mention, but Bitstarz offers about 4,000+ crypto casino titles. You’ll get lost in a sea of 1,500+ classic reels, 684 Bitstarz-exclusive machines, and 100+ progressive jackpots with six and seven-figure payout maximums.

In between spins, you’ll have countless virtual tables at your fingertips. Hyper-defined graphics and ultra-realistic sound effects promote a truly immersive experience.

Bitstarz also hosts a collection of 150+ live dealer games in some countries, but these won’t be available everywhere.

Welcome Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Verify your email address upon registration to claim 20 no-deposit free spins. When you’re ready to unlock the full power of Bitstarz’ bonuses, they’ll double your first crypto transaction up to 1 BTC.

You’ll also receive 180 free spins to use across hundreds of their most popular reels. High rollers will qualify for up to 4 BTC in reload bonuses with their next three transactions.

In total, you can claim up to 5 BTC in promos plus 200 free spins here.

Payment Methods: 4.2/5

Bitstarz accepts deposits made through Bitcoin, Litecoin, DOGE, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

In most countries, it’s a crypto-only website.

Finally, Bitstarz offers blazing-fast and fee-free crypto payouts. You’ll see your winnings delivered in less than 10 minutes.

Customer Support: 5/5

Bitstarz offers on-site and social media support, guaranteeing you easy access to somebody who can help. To date, their 24/7 live chat team has earned 2,000+ positive reviews from verified players. If you’re willing to wait a few hours, you can also send them an email.

They maintain a strong following on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Bitstarz’ mobile-friendly website goes easy on the eyes. It also unlocks access to approximately 3,700 crypto casino games, which is really impressive.

Although a few hundred of their specialty titles aren’t mobile-friendly, it’s rare to see an online casino have that many games to begin with.

Click here to sign up to Bitstarz and claim up to 5 BTC + 200 free spins

Runners-up:

How We Ranked the Best Gambling Websites

Casino Gaming & Sports Betting Variety

In this review, we prioritized online gambling sites & online casinos that don’t take half measures in either department. Our top picks boast a leading variety of online casino games and sports betting options under one roof, giving you the best of both worlds from the comfort of home.

Deposit Bonus and Promotions

We gave a higher ranking to online gambling websites that list a generous welcome bonus for sports and casino bettors. You’ll enjoy generous deposit match offers, hundreds of bonus spins, and lenient wagering requirements that don’t make it impossible to withdraw your earnings.

Available Payment Methods

Top gambling sites accept a wide variety of secure payment methods, giving you easy access to quick deposits and payouts. You can use numerous eWallets, cryptocurrencies, and traditional fiat payment methods to fund your account and cash out your winnings.

Customer Support Options

The best online gambling sites & online casinos offer excellent customer support across multiple channels of communication. When you need to get in touch with somebody who can help, you’ll get a lightning-fast response by phone, email, and 24/7 live chat.

Mobile Compatibility

Online casino gambling sites that aren’t mobile-friendly fall behind the curve. Our top picks list downloadable online gambling apps and smartphone-optimized websites for your convenience. You can put hundreds of instant-play games and sports betting options in your back pocket!

Guide to Real Money Gambling Online

Can You Gamble for Real Money Online?

Yes, you can gamble online for real money.

Whether you’re here to play online poker games, spin through video slots, or enjoy specialty games in between sports wagers, you can win real money with the best real money gambling sites online.

Is Online Gambling Rigged?

No. So long as you’re betting on sports and playing casino games with a licensed provider, you won’t have to worry about facing rigged or unfair odds. To ease your mind, you should know that our endorsed online casinos all maintain a license from reputable regulatory authorities.

In other words, online gambling isn’t rigged when you’re betting with proper online casinos and sportsbooks. Always be sure to check for a valid operating license – this is the easiest way to spot a reputable and trustworthy online casino in the wild.

What is the Best Online Gambling Site?

Ignition is the best online gambling site. Whether you’re here to play casino games or enjoy online poker, Ignition covers all ends of the spectrum for online gaming enthusiasts.

They pack a surprising amount of variety into 120+ real money games – 50+ slot games, tens of realistic virtual tables, and 34 live dealer games make an appearance here. Still, their 24/7 poker room is arguably the most popular attraction for new sign-ups.

Should I Claim A Deposit Bonus at Gambling Websites?

The answer is usually yes. However, many online sports betting sites offer tempting bonuses on the surface, but the fine print usually tells a different story.

So, when we choose the top gambling sites, we make sure we read the bonus terms and conditions.

Our best online betting sites promote generous match bonuses that cover your first round of transactions. Because each bonus is attached to fair wagering requirements, it won’t take forever to claim your bonus winnings.

What Are the Best Sports Gambling Sites?

BetOnline is the perfect example of a “one-stop-shop” for casino traditionalists and sports bettors alike. They list competitive money lines across 29 mainstream and specialty betting markets.

Better still, you can place in-game wagers while you live-stream their most popular sporting events. When you need a change of pace, they’ve got you covered. You’ll find 365+ slot games, live dealer games, table games, and specialty titles.

What is the Safest Online Gambling Site?

Ignition is the safest online gambling site because it’s cemented its reputation as one of the most popular poker and casino sites. That said, every website mentioned here is safe and licensed.

What is the Best Gambling Game to Win Money?

Blackjack is considered the best gambling game to win money because it has the lowest house edge. If you’re looking to play online blackjack, you should check out Wild Casino.

In the end, the best gambling game is the one you’re familiar with. Remember, however, that it ultimately comes down to luck.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Gambling Sites

Ignition: Ignition is primarily known for its 24/7 poker room, but they’ve got 8 virtual sports betting categories and 120+ casino games to explore. You can get a 300% welcome bonus up to $3,000. Overall score: 99%

Red Dog: Red Dog’s collection of 156+ real money games looks even more tempting in combination with their generous, slot-focused bonuses. You’ll score a 240% slots promo and 40 free spins to use on Spring Wilds if you sign up. Overall score: 98%

Super Slots: If you want to play casino games on the go, consider Super Slots’ mobile-friendly collection of 300+ casino games. They’ll also get you started on the right foot with a $6,000 welcome bonus. Overall score: 95%

BetOnline: BetOnline is built for sportsbook veterans. They offer betting across 29+ sports betting markets, and you can explore 365+ casino games in-between. You can get up to $3,000 in bonuses. Overall score: 93%

Bitstarz: Since its inception in 2014, Bitstarz has proven its supremacy as the best crypto casino. While they don’t have a sportsbook, their collection of 4,000+ provably fair casino games will appeal to most players. You can get up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins. Overall score: 92%

How to Gamble Online: 3 Easy Steps

If you’re new to gambling online, you might feel overwhelmed by the prospect of getting started. Luckily, you won’t face a confusing or complex sign-up process. Using Ignition as our example, this step-by-step guide will have you up and running within minutes.

Create A New Real Money Gambling Account

Go to Ignition’s gambling site

Click “Join”

Fill out any requested information

Click “Register” to continue

Verify Your Mobile Phone Number With Ignition

Check your SMS text messages

Copy Ignition’s unique verification code

Paste your code to the appropriate field on their website

Click “Verify My Account” to continue

Deposit & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Click the top-right menu banner

Click “Deposit”

Select your preferred payment method

Fund your account with $20 or more

Start playing games with up to $3,000!

Ready to Explore the Best Online Gambling Sites?

So long as you get started with a reputable gambling site, you’ll enjoy a fresh stream of exclusive casino games, unmatched coverage of the latest sporting events, and generous bonuses that give you hours of free entertainment.

Ignition was our #1 pick overall, but we’d encourage you to get started with any online casino that piques your interest.

No matter where you go, please remember to have fun and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all online gambling sites are 18+. Always make sure to check online gambling laws in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: