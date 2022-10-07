Best Gambling Sites in the UK: 10+ Top-Rated Online Gambling Sites in the United Kingdom (2022)

If you’re feeling increasingly overwhelmed by the number of subpar online gambling sites flooding the Internet, you’ve landed on the right page.

Thanks to our gambling knowledge, we’ll show you some of the best gambling sites that UK players can join right now.

We’ve focused on quality, prioritizing features that bettors often look for, and used them to compile a handy list of the 15 best online casinos and betting sites in the UK

With superb all-around sports betting and casino experience, Mr. Play takes the crown, but there are many other worthy alternatives on this list.

Let’s dive right in.

Best UK Gambling Sites

1. Mr. Play — best gambling site in the UK overall

18+. New players only. Minimum deposit of £10. Welcome offer split across 3 deposits. 35x wagering requirement on match bonus. 100 bonus spins to be awarded as 20 spins per day for 5 days. 50x wagering requirement on bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Great mix of sports betting and casino games

40+ sports and esports to bet on

Over 500 slot games

100 bonus spins + up to £200 bonus

Multiple payment methods

Wide range of esports markets covered

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements on bonus spins

Coming up at #1 on our list of the best online gambling sites in the UK is Mr. Play—a superb UK betting site that strives to deliver on all fronts.

Bettors can look forward to a decent collection of casino games, sports betting options, and various promos, not to mention the site’s large ‘stache that’s almost impossible to miss.

Gambling variety: 4.8/5

Mr. Play sports a catalogue of over 1,000 casino games. Most of these are slot titles, with featured games like Starburst, Book of Dead, Gonzo’s Quest, and Vikings included in the mix.

The site’s live dealer section is also robust, giving players access to over 100 live alternatives. Most of these are variants of popular table games like roulette, poker, baccarat, and blackjack.

However, there are also a few intriguing titles like Deal or No Deal, and First Person Dream Catcher, included in the live casino games catalogue, both of which are worth trying out.

By accessing the sports section at Mr. Play, you’ll be redirected to a whole different page designed to please UK sports bettors. The odds are indeed great, and you’ll discover more sports markets than you’d ever need.

Beyond wagering on Europe’s famous football leagues (which are no-brainers), beyond that, you can wager on virtually any sport you can think of, in addition to a healthy selection of esports games like LoL and Valorant.

Bonuses & promotions: 4.8/5

With Mr. Play’s welcome package, new users can receive 100 bonus spins + up to a £200 bonus. This offer is split across your first three deposits in the following way:

Initial deposit -100% up to £50 + 20 spins on Starburst (min. £10 deposit)

Second deposit - 50% up to £75 (min. £20 deposit)

Third deposit - 50% up to £75 (min. £20 deposit)

The other 80 spins are issued in increments of 20 per day, and the game they are valid on changes daily.

Funds from the deposit bonus come with a 35x wagering requirement, which is standard in the gambling industry. However, winnings from the bonus spins are subject to a steep 50x playthrough. So if you win anything using these extra spins, you’ll need to spend some extra time spinning the reels to convert the bonus to withdrawable money.

On the sports betting front, there are no wagering requirements. Simply create your account and bet £10 on minimum odds of 2.0 to get a £10 Bet Token. Any wagers you place with your bet token afterwards are yours to keep, if you win.

Banking and payment methods: 4.5/5

At Mr. Play, players are given a few efficient ways to access their funds. If you wish to deposit funds or request a withdrawal, you can opt for either of these methods:

Visa/Mastercard

Trustly

PayPal

Bank Transfer

MuchBetter

Skrill

Paysafecard

2. Bet UK — UK’s best gambling site for sports

New users only. Spread across two deposits. Deposit £10, £25, or £50 & wager 35x. Must opt-in to the promo within 7 days of registration. Each bonus expires after 7 days. 5 extra spins worth £0.10 to be claimed on Book of Dead with each qualifying deposit. Bonus spins expire after 3 days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet UK specials (selected lines with boosted odds)

Seamless live betting system

Great mobile compatibility

Many top software providers

Multiple weekly promos

60+ jackpot games

Cons:

Limited range of payment options

Not so many non-slots games

Leading our charge of the top UK gambling sites is Bet UK. This online casino was founded in 2012 before it was later sold to LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group in 2018.

Players can look forward to many highlights, including tons of weekly promos on multiple days of the week, 60+ jackpot games that are perfect for those who love to chase massive winnings, and of course—a massive sportsbook with unique features like enhanced odds for selected events.

Gambling variety: 4.8/5

Just as they do at most of the best gambling sites, slots dominate Bet UK’s game count, making the site perfect for slot fanatics. There are close to 200 slots that you can play, many of which are supplied by top casino software developers like NetEnt, Play'n GO, Red Tiger Gaming, SG Interactive, Pragmatic Play, and IGT.

If you want to shoot for the stars, you can try your luck at one of the 60+ jackpot slot games.

While there may be an abundance of slots, table games aren’t given that much attention. There are 14 such table games (non-live dealer), which isn’t an eye-catching number, but the site redeems itself with its stellar collection of live casino games.

You can dig into more than 80 live offerings at this online casino. While there are multiple variants of popular table games like roulette, baccarat, and blackjack, Bet UK also boasts a few exclusive titles, thanks to its partnership with Evolution Gaming.

If you ever feel like laying down a punt, you can always switch to the sports betting section and take your pick from the numerous sports betting markets available. Football alone had over 10,000 markets at the time of writing, alongside esports with 700+.

And not only that, you’ll discover a wide range of bet types within those games; for example, you can bet on first blood in Dota 2. How cool is that?

Bonuses & promotions: 4.8/5

Bet UK also shines in the promo department. Its welcome promo may not be the heftiest on this list, but you can rest assured that there’ll be plenty of regular promos to help spice up your gaming.

New users who join the site are treated to a deposit bonus that rewards them with up to £100 in bonus funds. This offer is split equally between two deposits, so once you opt in, simply fund your account with £10, £25, or £50 on each of your first two deposits. You’ll then receive either a £10, £25, or £50 reward, depending on the amount you’ve deposited.

After that, you’ll need to satisfy the accompanying 35x wagering requirement—which falls in line with what other UK casinos mandate—though you’ll still have to put in some hours if you want to unlock your funds.

You’ll also receive 5 bonus spins with each deposit, each worth £0.10, but these can only be used on the Book of Dead slot by Play 'n GO.

You can also claim a sports betting promo worth £60 in free bets. All that’s required on your end is to bet £20.

Banking and payment methods: 4/5

One of our gripes with Bet UK is its limited number of payment options. To fund or withdraw from your account, you’ll have to settle for a Visa or Mastercard debit card, a bank transfer, or PayPal.

With so few payment methods, many bettors are inadvertently locked out from enjoying the site’s fantastic range of gambling games.

3. Sun Vegas — best slots selection of all UK online gambling sites

18+. New customers only. Min deposit £10 (accept bonus within 72 hours & within 30 days, wager deposit + bonus 50x on any slots). Bonus can’t be withdrawn. Debit cards only. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

1,000+ online slots

Casino games by over 20 providers

Exclusive games (The Sun Slingo)

Ultra-popular UK brand

38 live dealers

Cons:

Doesn’t offer sports betting

Higher wagering requirements on the welcome offer

The Sun Vegas needs no introduction—it’s one of the UK’s most popular online casinos. Simply put, you come here for slots and never leave because the selection is as good as it gets. And while The Sun Vegas doesn’t offer sports betting, we wouldn’t even dare recommend another casino if you’re a slot player.

Gambling variety: 4.5/5

Straight from the get go, you’ll notice high-quality slot images ready to pop out of your screen—even on Sun Vegas’ home page. It becomes immediately apparent what we’re dealing with here, and we like it.

You’ll have over a thousand online slots at your disposal, ranging from classic sevens you’d usually play at brick-and-mortar casinos to ultra-modern Megaways and Slingo titles.

The live dealer section here is versatile, has broad stake limits, and houses pretty much every game you’d need in a live casino. There are 38 variants to explore, with some more unique titles that include Cashback Blackjack, Everybody’s Jackpot, Buffalo Blitz Live, and more.

The few points we removed from the overall review are because The Sun Vegas lacks a sportsbook.

Bonuses & promotions: 4.4/5

The welcome offer at this UK gambling site is a rather standard one—a 100% deposit match bonus of up to £300 on your first deposit. However, keep in mind that you can only claim it by depositing via debit cards, as e-wallets don’t qualify (even though Sun Vegas accepts a few).

When you become a regular user, you can benefit from a decent loyalty program here. The rules are pretty standard; play more to earn more. It’s simple, but we like it.

Banking and payment methods: 4.6/5

The Sun Vegas features six banking methods altogether, including Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, and Neosurf.

These are enough to accommodate most UK players—no problems there—but our main issue is that you can’t trigger the welcome bonus with e-wallet deposits. Therefore, it’s better to use your card to play here.

4. FansBet — best live games selection of all UK online gambling sites

18+. New UK players only. Bonus awarded is equivalent to 200% of qualifying deposit and is capped at £200. Deposit must be wagered 40x on slots within 7 days to unlock the bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50+ live casino games

Plenty of table and card games

Virtual games are available

£200 welcome offer

30+ sports

Cons:

Limited range of casino games

Not so many payment methods

Next up, we have FansBet, one of the top gambling sites UK players can go for.

With this alternative, you’re guaranteed a great welcome offer as well as a decent collection of live casino and table games.

Gambling variety: 4.0/5

Game variety is both a hit and a miss on this UK online casino. Unlike other international versions of the site, UK players are stifled when it comes to variety.

Intriguingly, slots don’t dominate the game count and are on the lower end, though players still have access to a few premium and popular titles, like Gonzo’s Quest.

Jackpot slots also aren’t as plentiful, with players having access to just under ten jackpot titles.

The site does redeem itself with its live casino and table games collection. Players can access around 50 live games, with intriguing options like Deal or No Deal and Football Studio. On the other hand, you’ll find around 30 table games (non-live dealer), most of which revolve around the classics that most players are already familiar with.

This is a sports-first gambling site, though, so if you’re a bettor first and foremost—you’ll love the odds and market variety here.

Bonuses & promotions: 4.5/5

We’ve mentioned that FansBet feels more like an online sports betting site than a casino-centric site, and the promos on offer prove this perfectly. A large majority of the promos revolve around sports, but there are still one or two offers for casino players.

New players can get a 200% bonus of up to £200. Simply deposit up to £100 using the bonus code CASINO-200. Next, wager your deposit 40x on slots to unlock the bonus. Once you’ve completed this requirement, FansBet will issue you a 200% cash reward of up to £200.

Since you’ll have already used your deposit to satisfy the casino’s wagering requirement, the bonus you’ll receive will be awarded as real money and can be withdrawn instantly.

Banking and payment methods: 4.0/5

To transact on the site, you’ll have to use a debit card (VISA and Mastercard are both accepted). The minimum you can deposit is £10, while the maximum is set at £20,000.

To withdraw your funds, you’ll need to use the same payment method that you used to fund your account. The minimum amount you can withdraw is £20.

Needless to say, offering only two banking methods is extremely limiting, as this locks out many bettors who may not use either of these alternatives.

5. Kwiff — best UK gambling website for mobile betting

18+. New users only. Minimum deposit of £20. 40 bonus spins per day for five days on the Book of Dead slot after each qualifying £20 wager on slot games. Maximum win of £250. Ewallets don’t qualify. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

No wagering requirements for winnings from bonus spins

Many top-notch software providers

Numerous live dealer games

Super-optimized mobile sports betting interface

Cons:

Limited range of payment methods

Ewallet users unable to claim the welcome offer

Third on our list is Kwiff, an online sportsbook and casino that’s been serving bettors from the United Kingdom with plenty of gambling-related treats since 2015.

With this online gambling site, players can look forward to a vast game library and a decent selection of live dealer games.

Gambling variety: 4.7/5

While some of the alternatives on this list may restrict you to just a handful of games, with Kwiff, you can freely choose from a robust library that boasts hundreds of worthy titles.

Most of the games are designed and provided by some notable software giants, including the likes of Microgaming, NetEnt, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, and Red Tiger, to name just a few.

The most impressive highlight of this online gambling site is its live casino section. There are over 100 live alternatives that you can play, and most of these are designed by Evolution, which may know a thing or two about pleasing gamblers.

Regular table games may not match the numbers of the live casino section. Still, the site's blackjack, roulette, and poker variants are enough to make sure that you’re satisfied.

Just like most betting sites on this list, Kwiff is yet another two-in-one platform, with sports betting as the primary focus here as well.

Bonuses & promotions: 4.5/5

It’s safe to say that Kwiff is a solid promo-centric site.

With the casino’s welcome offer, new customers receive 200 bonus spins when they deposit and wager £20 daily on slots for five consecutive days. The extra spins will be issued in doses of 40 spins per day, but you can only use them on the Book of Dead slot by Play 'n GO.

Each spin is valued at £0.10. Since these are wager-free spins, you won’t have to meet any playthrough requirements on any winnings earned using these spins. However, the maximum withdrawable winnings from this offer is capped at £250.

Aside from this, players can also look forward to other regular casino promos, including plenty of frequent cash drops on specific casino games.

Banking and payment methods: 3.8/5

Again, we have another solid site that’s let down by its lackluster range of banking methods.

If you want to fund or withdraw from your playing account, you’ll have to settle for one of these alternatives:

ecoPayz

PayPal

Debit card (Visa/Mastercard)

With so many popular payment alternatives missing from this list, a lot of bettors either have to settle for a less than favorable banking method or take their money to a different site. Also note that you can’t claim Kwiff’s best casino bonuses by using an e-wallet.

6. BetTarget — Best game variety of all online gambling sites in the UK

Strictly for new players. Must be from the United Kingdom. Minimum deposit of £10. Only valid on a player’s first deposit. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

200 bonus spins welcome offer

Various convenient payment methods

120+ live casino games

Easy to narrow down games by category

Cons:

Requires that winnings from bonus spins be wagered

Doesn’t offer popular jackpot slots

Not available for players in the U.S.

Next on our list is BetTarget, a UK betting site that’s home to a pretty extensive casino library, including over 100 live casino games. Plus, if you want to place some sports wagers, the site has a pretty kickass sportsbook that gives you access to over 30 sports betting markets.

Gambling variety: 4.5/5

As mentioned, BetTarget has a robust library of casino games, ensuring that all your gambling needs are adequately met.

As expected, most of the games on the site are slots. UK punters have access to over 700 slot games, and this includes premium titles like Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest. These slots are also provided by the best in the business, with software providers like Pragmatic, Play ’n GO, NYX, and IGT leading the charge.

With around 12 games, jackpot slots aren’t that many, so we’d advise you to play at other betting sites if you’re looking to win really big.

If you’d prefer to play a live game instead of spinning the reels, well, then you’re in luck. BetTarget highly prioritizes live dealer games—there’s even a separate section for such titles.

You can choose from over 120 live casino games, making this site one of the largest that we’ve reviewed when it comes to providing live alternatives.

The site also has around 25 table games, many of which are slight variations of age-old titles like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Bonuses & promotions: 4.0/5

Once you join the site, BetTarget has a decent reward in store for you. You can receive a total of 200 bonus spins, which are split across your first three deposits.

Once you’ve registered and verified your account, simply make a first deposit worth £10 or more, and you’ll receive 50 extra spins on Book of Dead. Next, make a second deposit worth £20 or more to receive 50 bonus spins on Starburst. Finally, make your third deposit (min £20) to get 100 extra spins on Fire Joker.

Sadly, unlike Kwiff, these aren’t wager-free spins. So anything you win using these spins is still subject to a 35x wagering requirement, which is about industry average.

Banking and payment methods: 4.3/5

While there are not as many payment options as we’d like, BetTarget still gives users an adequate range of banking methods, which easily helps it beat some of the previous gambling sites we’ve mentioned.

If you wish to make a deposit or access your funds, here are the available alternatives at BetTarget:

Visa/Mastercard

Trustly

PayPal

Bank Transfer

MuchBetter

Skrill

Paysafecard

How we selected the top UK gambling sites

To track down the best UK gambling sites, we had to prioritize several vital features and benchmarks, including:

Gambling variety:

Top-notch betting sites always have a diverse range of online casino games. When choosing our top selections, we ensured that the casino in question had an extensive library of games and that there were an adequate number of slots, table games, and live casino games.

We also looked for a sports betting variety since we know how fond UK gamblers are of sports betting. That said, most of our top picks resemble a perfect mix of casino games and sports betting options, in addition to horse racing.

Bonuses & promotions:

With the number of new betting sites flooding the Internet, a gambling site truly has to earn your business. The easiest way to do so is by offering you a sign-up bonus as well as other regular promos. Online casinos with sizeable sign-up offers and reasonable wagering requirements ended up scoring higher with us.

Banking and payment methods:

Since everyone has a preference when it comes to payment methods, casinos need to have as many banking alternatives as possible in order to please a wide variety of bettors.

That said, UK online casinos with more efficient banking methods scored higher in our book.

License and legality:

Finally, we made sure to include legal and reputable online casino sites. Each gambling site on our list ticks this box since they are all licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Guide to gambling online in the UK

Is it easy to create a new UK online gambling account?

Yes! Signing up at a UK gambling site is extremely easy. Beneath this FAQ section, we’ve put together a handy guide that will show you how to do so.

Are UK gambling sites fair?

Yes, all UK gambling sites that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC are fair. However, fairness doesn’t mean that you’ll win every single time you spin the reel. Like physical casinos, online gambling sites still have a built-in house edge, which ensures that the house will more often than not win in the end.

Do UK gambling sites offer bonuses?

Most UK online betting sites offer bonuses to gamblers. It’s common for sites to have a welcome bonus for new customers, e.g., a bonus spins offer, while others have ongoing promos for already registered users.

Can I get free bets at UK gambling sites?

Most bookmakers in the UK will offer free bets to get you started. One good example is Mr. Play—a betting site that offers a £10 Bet Token when you wager £10 for the first time.

If you’re hunting for such offers, you can check the sports betting section of the sites we’ve mentioned.

Which deposit method is accepted at most UK gambling sites?

The top betting sites in the UK stick to the standard, everyday payment methods. On most betting sites, you’ll be able to transact using common alternatives like a debit card or a bank transfer. Some betting sites go a step further and allow you to deposit via e-wallets.

Are all UK online gambling sites safe?

We consider all the betting sites on this list safe since they are controlled by a large regulatory body. If you come across an online casino we haven’t listed, you’ll have to conduct your due diligence to ensure that the betting site in question is safe.

How do I choose the best UK gambling site for me?

If you want to go for the best of the lot, you’ll need to stick to the benchmarks we mentioned in the previous section. Essentially, you’ll need to prioritize licensed and reputable betting sites with a ton of top-notch games and a myriad of promos. You should also look at a site’s listed banking methods, as this will help you know whether you can seamlessly transact on the site.

Comparison of the best online gambling sites in the UK

Here’s a summary of our top 6 UK online gambling websites and each of their standout features:

Mr. Play: With over 1,000 casino games and 30 sports markets to choose from, Mr. Play has ensured that variety will be the least of your worries. For new bettors, there’s a £200 bonus + 100 extra spins welcome package that will make you feel right at home. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Bet UK: With over 40 sports and esports to bet on, Bet UK is the ultimate destination for UK bettors who enjoy the occasional punt. Join the site today to claim up to £60 in free bets that you can use as you please. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Sun Vegas: This gambling site is casino-only. That being said, you’ll find the widest variety of online slots (1,000+!) and progressive jackpots to explore here. The live dealer section houses nearly 40 titles, so there’s no better place for UK casino players than this one. Note that full T&Cs apply.

FansBet: If you prefer to play with a live dealer, FansBet’s massive collection of 50+ live casino games guarantees an immersive experience. On top of this, new players receive a 200% welcome bonus of up to £200, which you can claim by simply joining the site. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Kwiff: Boasting many games from tons of renowned software providers and odds for numerous sports events, Kwiff is an excellent choice for mobile players. Better yet, the 200 bonus spins from the site’s welcome offer have no wagering requirements, so you’re free to withdraw your winnings whenever you wish. Note that full T&Cs apply.

BetTarget: With over 120 live casino games and a decent collection of table games, BetTarget is the ideal betting site for players who are into either of the two categories. Head over to the site if you want to take advantage of their 200 bonus spins welcome offer. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to sign up at an online UK gambling site

Whether it’s your first or thousandth time doing so, registering at an online casino in the UK is pretty straightforward. Using Mr. Play, our number one pick, we’ve detailed the registration process below:

Step one: Create an account.

Head over to Mr.Play’s website.

Click the Open Account button.

Fill out the registration form using the required details.

Step two: Complete the validation process.

Log in to your email and search for the site’s verification link.

Click the link to verify your account.

In some cases, you’ll need to upload an ID to confirm your identity before you’re allowed to deposit.

Step Three: Deposit and Play

Choose a deposit method, and use it to fund your account.

Opt in to the site’s welcome offer if you wish to claim the casino bonus.

Finally, launch your desired game and spin away!

Ready to bet at the best online gambling sites in the UK?

Thanks to the growth of the Internet, gamblers in the UK are spoiled for choice now more than ever before.

After testing out different online casinos, we landed on Mr. Play as our ultimate pick, largely due to the site’s perfect all-around nature with sports betting and casino games alongside competitive odds and jackpot slots with stunning prizes.

If Mr. Play doesn’t tickle your fancy, any of the other betting sites we’ve mentioned are still worthy substitutes.

Regardless of the online betting site you end up going for, always remember the ultimate rule in gambling: Have fun and wager responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect that somebody you know does, we strongly suggest that you call the UK National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember that all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

