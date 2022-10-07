Best Gambling Sites in Canada: Guide to Real Money Online Gambling Websites & Apps in Canada

Searching for the best gambling sites in Canada can be a difficult task.

There are so many Canadian online casinos and sports betting sites that it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. That said, you can officially consider us your personal wheat farmers.

Our team of dedicated experts combined their first-hand experience with our strict benchmark system to formulate a list of the best online gambling sites in Canada.

Our top pick after completing the research is PlayOJO — an elite Canadian online casino dedicated to fairness and transparency like no other.

But if PlayOJO isn't doing it for you, we've got 13 other alternatives for you to look at.

Ready to see who made the list?

Best Gambling Sites in Canada

1. PlayOJO — Best Canadian Gambling Site Overall

Pros

Zero wagering requirements

No restrictions or complicated terms and conditions

3,000+ games library

OJOPlus — money back on everything

Perfect mobile optimization

Cons

No sportsbook

At the top of our list of best Canadian online gambling sites sits a worthy king — one named PlayOJO. No other casino online treats players better, and it's backed by an incredible library full of classic casino games.

Games Library 5/5

PlayOJO is home to over 3,000 casino games from a wealth of different software providers. Whether you're looking for slots, table games, or even some live dealer action, you can be sure PlayOJO has you covered.

Out of those 3,000 games, PlayOJO features 150 blackjack titles, 50+ live dealer games, and almost 2,000 slots alone. It's fair to say that there's a diverse enough library to keep you hooked and entertained for hours on end.

Bonuses & Promotions 5/5

PlayOJO gives you up to 50 free spins after registering. But here's the kicker (no, seriously, bonuses are literally called a kicker at PlayOJO).

There are absolutely zero wagering requirements attached. None. Maximum wins? None. This is a pure, bonafide, no strings attached bonus. How they should be, if you ask us.

On top of that, you’ll also accumulate cashback with each bet you place at PlayOJO. Pretty neat.

Design & Interface 4.7/5

PlayOJO's looks are a tough one to judge. We realize this is a subjective endeavour most of the time anyway, but it's even more difficult when there's nothing technically wrong with the design, but it just looks a little tacky anyway.

This is the case with PlayOJO. If you're not a fan of bright and garish colours, you may find it to be just a little bit too much.

This Canadian gambling site functions like a charm, though. The only complaint we have on that side is that we get logged out quite quickly if we're not locked into a game, which can be frustrating. But it's all a part of the security measures PlayOJO employs to keep players safe.

Banking Tools 4.6/5

Interac

MasterCard

Visa

Paysafecard

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

AstroPay

Jeton

PlayOJO has a solid selection of banking tools that will cater to most Canadian gamblers. All of the methods listed are safe, secure, and reliable.

If you're looking for speed and efficiency, e-wallets tend to be the best option for managing money at casinos. Here you can find ecoPayz, MuchBetter, AstroPay and Jeton, which fit the bill. For the more privacy-concerned amongst you, Paysafecard is also offered as an option.

Register at PlayOJO today to claim your 50 no-wager free spins

Related: Best Gambling Sites in Canada

2. Jackpot City — Best Canadian Online Gambling App

Pros

Stellar mobile app

Long-term industry reputation

$1,600 welcome bonus

500+ casino games

Features some of the best online slots

Cons

You can’t try games or browse the site as a guest

Next up is Jackpot City, a well-known casino with a reputation that precedes itself — and a killer mobile app for portable gambling.

Games Library 4.6/5

Looking for a wealth of online slots with progressive jackpots combined with classic titles from the likes of Microgaming? Jackpot City's 400+ slot titles might just have what you're looking for.

This is certainly an excellent choice for Canadian bettors who like to play on the go. Jackpot City's mobile casino has a dedicated app for both iOS and Android devices, so you can play classic casino titles wherever you are in the country. So long as your phone doesn’t freeze (from the cold).

Bonuses & Promotions 4.5/5

New players can opt into a welcome bonus worth up to $1,600 at this gambling site. This is split over the first four deposits and has a minimum qualifying deposit of $10.

Most of the slots at Jackpot City will be available for you to spend your bonus funds on, but keep in mind that you’ll need to meet a higher wagering requirement in turn.

Still, many of the slot games boast high RTP values, so all it takes is one marathon session and a bit of luck to convert the bonus into cash. But don’t get your hopes too high.

Design & Interface 4.5/5

Judging Jackpot City's overall design scheme is hard because it's almost like it's unfinished. The only real glimpse we see of what type of theme the casino may have is on the banner on the front page, which depicts an incredible glowing neon city featuring landmarks of some of the most popular casino games in the library.

It's pretty awesome. But then it doesn't exist anywhere else on the site. So, unfortunately, it goes down as a wasted opportunity. The rest of the site functions okay, and we had no trouble loading games and playing them.

Banking Tools 4.6/5

Visa

MasterCard

Interac

iDebit

Electronic Checks by InstaDebit

Paysafecard

ecoPayz

Instant Payments

Neosurf

Jackpot City features a nice and varied selection of banking tools that covers nearly all bases. The inclusion of Neosurf and Paysafecard is especially notable, especially for those who don’t want to share any banking information.

Register at Jackpot City today to claim your $1,600 welcome bonus

Related: Best Crypto Casinos in Canada

3. Magic Red — Best Loyalty Program of All Gambling Websites in Canada

Pros

200% up to $500 welcome bonus + 100 free spins

900+ slots

Excellent loyalty program

Multiple licenses from reputable gambling commissions

Cons

Limited customer support channels

Up next is Magic Red, an engaging online casino packed with over 900 fantastic games and a loyalty program that'll blow you away.

Games Library 4.5/5

Magic Red packs over 900 excellent casino games from over 30 different software providers into one compact casino that's a blast to play at.

Try your luck on jackpot slots that pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars, or give some classic table games a go, with buy-ins to roulette as low as 10 cents.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.5/5

New users can claim a 200% deposit bonus up to $500 and land 100 free spins on eligible slots. The bonus funds come attached with wagering requirements of 35x, which is just around the industry average — so you won't face too much trouble cashing this out if that's your goal.

Elsewhere you can discover Magic Red's fantastic loyalty program. If you're looking to make this casino a home, seeing what's on offer here may tempt you into making the leap. The program runs from 1 to 7 tiers, and perks include a faster cash-out process, a dedicated account manager, and monthly cashback.

Design & Interface 4.4/5

Magic Red's not likely to win any awards for design anytime soon. Overall, the design comes across as dated and generally not pleasing to the eye.

Thankfully, functionality-wise, the story isn't as sad. The casino works well, and we had no issues finding and loading games during our time here. After all, working seamlessly on most devices is much more important than simply looking good.

Banking Tools 4.5/5

Visa

MasterCard

Interac

Astropay

Although limited, Magic Red's banking tools cover the ground pretty well for Canadian players. There are four available, with Interac included — Canada's biggest interbank network, so that will be the convenient option for most people.

Register at Magic Red today to claim your 200% welcome bonus + 100 free spins

4. CloudBet — Best Canadian Gambling Site for Betting

Pros

Crypto accepted

Sportsbook included

High roller options

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus

Cons

No fiat currency payment methods

Number four on our list is CloudBet, an exclusive crypto gambling site that offers both a comprehensive sportsbook and a top online casino experience.

Games Library & Betting Markets 4.6/5

Standing at the vanguard of the new age of online gambling in Canada is CloudBet, a casino and sports betting site hybrid that exclusively accepts crypto as a payment option.

Yep, this definitely isn't a gambling website for the traditionalists, but if you've got what it takes to come on board, then it's a top casino well worth your time.

CloudBet's main strength is the fact it offers two excellent platforms for both casino gaming and sports betting. In the casino, you'll find ample games on offer, including progressive jackpot slots and especially recommended titles for the high rollers amongst you.

Over in the sportsbook, there are thousands of markets to bet on from sporting events all across the globe. This really is one of the best options for those of you who want to spin a few wheels and place a few sports wagers all in the same place.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.5/5

New users are entitled to a welcome bonus from CloudBet worth up to 5 BTC. This particular bonus doesn't come with wagering requirements like a lot of the other promotions around.

Instead, increments of the bonus are slowly released as you play more and more games on the CloudBet casino. The bonus will last a whole year, so that’s pretty cool. The downside to these types of bonuses is that you don’t immediately get extra bonus funds to play with.

Design & Interface 4.7/5

CloudBet has a clean, modern style that elevates it far above many of its competitors. It doesn't have a particular stand-out theme or gimmick. Instead, it opts for a subtle yet classy approach that promotes an air of professionalism.

It's a similar story to how it functions. Whether you are using the sportsbook or the casino, it's a pleasant browsing experience that works effortlessly. We had no issues with the usually volatile in-play betting system and experienced no glitches while playing casino games.

Banking Tools 4/5

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

USDT Tether

CloudBet is a crypto-exclusive Canadian gambling site. Unfortunately for fiat currency users, your cash is no good here. Just kidding. CloudBet actually provides a service where you can purchase crypto to use on the website using your normal payment methods. But for actual gambling purposes, these are the coins available. Smart move, indeed.

Register an account at Cloudbet today to claim your 5 BTC welcome bonus

5. Genesis — Best Game Variety of Any CA Online Gambling Site

Pros

2,000+ games

C$1,000 welcome bonus and 300 free spins

Diverse payment methods

Fee-less banking

Cons

No 24/7 live chat

Last on our list of the best gambling sites for Canadian players is Genesis, featuring a robust casino library and a diverse set of payment methods that'll cater to most Canadian players.

Games Library 4.9/5

If you're looking for casino sites with the biggest libraries, Genesis should be at the top of your list. There are over 2,000 games to play here from a wide range of software developers within the online gambling industry.

Make sure to check the must-fall jackpots section, filled with titles bursting with lucrative jackpots to be won at any hour, day or night. There's also an excellent live dealer section if you're feeling a little starved of company and want a friendly face to look at while you gamble.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.1/5

Genesis offers new players a welcome bonus worth up to C$1,000 and 300 free spins on eligible slots. This comes with wagering requirements of 40x, a little over the industry average, but nothing too intimidating.

Those who enjoy playing live dealer games will appreciate the special dedicated bonus worth up to $100, as well as the 10% cashback.

Design & Interface 4/5

Genesis’ design is a little bit out there, if you know what we mean. And what we mean is, if you squint a bit when you log on, you may worry that you've accidentally found a site for a religious space cult. Sadly (?) that's not the case.

The layout works well enough, the hidden menu is always a good addition, and the ability to utilize a search bar when looking for games is helpful too. It's definitely a stress-free browsing experience, even with the somewhat bizarre design choice.

Banking Tools 4.8/5

Visa

Visa Electron

Apple Pay

MasterCard

Maestro

Interac

Paysafecard

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

AstroPay

iDebit

Insta Debit

There is a pretty wide selection of banking methods available at Genesis, perhaps the largest selection in our top 5. There are plenty of recognizable names on the list, but perhaps the most notable is Apple Pay.

If you're looking to play games on mobile, this is probably the most efficient and quickest way to fund your betting account.

Register at Genesis today to claim the $1,000 welcome bonus with 300 free spins on top

Runners-Up:

How We Evaluated the Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Games Library & Betting Markets:

The first benchmark we address is pretty much the meat of online betting sites, whether they are casinos, sportsbooks, or both. We're looking for bigger libraries with extensive casino games from various different developers.

For a good sportsbook, we're looking for a wide variety of sports to bet on across the globe, as well as in-depth markets with lots of choices for the average punter. We'll also be looking for any particular features that make the casino or betting site stand out from its competitors.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Bonuses and promotions are all the rage within the online gambling industry in Canada these days. We'll do our part in this section by breaking down the often confusing terms and conditions, so you know exactly what it is you're opting into.

Canadian online gambling websites offering lower wagering requirements and fair terms and conditions ultimately scored more points.

Design & Interface:

When we talk about design, we discuss two elements. The first and arguably less important is the aesthetics. It's amazing what a nice digital lick of paint can do for a casino, and it's also troubling how poor some casino sites can look due to the developers just not trying.

The second is more about functionality and how well the casino works. We're looking for intuitive browsing experiences that are simple and painless. Whether you're searching for a bet to make on the weekend's NHL action, or you just want to spin a few reels — it shouldn't be difficult to do so.

Banking Tools:

Perhaps the most straightforward benchmark of them all. Banking tools, or payment methods, describe the financial tools we use to move money between our online betting accounts. Many people have preferred methods and understandably won't use certain casinos if their favoured option isn't present.

As a general rule, the more the merrier applies here. We're looking for as many banking tools as possible to make things as inclusive as they can be. If a casino site is lacking in options, there's a good chance we'll score it lower.

Guide to Online Gambling in Canada

Is online gambling in Canada safe?

Yes, online gambling in Canada is safe when you register and deposit with a licensed and reputable gambling site. You can trust all the top Canadian gambling sites we've compiled on our list.

Can I win real money using Canadian gambling sites?

Yes, you can win real money using Canadian gambling sites if you get lucky — that’s the whole point of using one. All the online Canadian casinos featured in this article are equipped to take real money wagers and will pay you out if you win.

What are the best betting sites in Canada?

The best sports betting sites in Canada are CloudBet and TonyBet. We came down to this decision by comparing the odds of numerous sports betting sites, as well as their bonuses and the overall reliability of their in-play betting system.

What online casino games are available on Canadian gambling sites?

The type of online casino games available at Canadian online casino sites is very similar to what you'll find at any other online casino across the globe. They'll include stuff like slot games, table games, live dealer games, and sometimes even instant-play games like scratch cards.

Can I gamble in Canada via mobile?

Yes, most Canadian gambling sites are equipped to take mobile wagers. Whether they are mobile-optimized sites or dedicated apps depends on the online casino site in question.

We found Jackpot City to have the best gambling app you can download right now.

What bonuses can I get at Canadian gambling sites?

You can get a varying amount of bonuses at Canadian casinos. The most popular are welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, reload promos, and free spins.

The best offer you can claim right now in Canada lies with PlayOJO — 50 zero-wager free spins for a C$10 deposit.

What is the best Canadian gambling site?

The best Canadian gambling site for our money is PlayOJO. Its special commitment to fairness and transparency is a breath of fresh air within the Canadian online gambling industry and should be celebrated.

The closest runners-up that gave PlayOJO a good run for its money are Jackpot City and Magic Red.

Comparison of the Top 5 Canada Gambling Sites

Here's a quick overview of our best online casinos in Canada and their stand-out features:

PlayOJO: PlayOJO is the number one gambling site in Canada, so say us. Its refreshing approach to transparency and customer care makes it a clear winner and head and shoulders above its competitors. Register at PlayOJO today to claim your 50 free spins without wagering requirements.

Jackpot City: Jackpot City's fantastic reputation and killer mobile apps make it another easy top choice for our list of top online Canadian casinos. Register at Jackpot City today to claim your $1,600 welcome package.

Magic Red: If you're keen to become a regular and get rewarded for your loyalty, you'll definitely want to check out Magic Red and its excellent loyalty program ASAP. Register at Magic Red to claim your 200% welcome bonus up to $500 and 100 free spins.

CloudBet: Featuring a sleek combination of casino games and sports betting, could CloudBet be the top Canadian gambling site for you? Register with CloudBet today to claim up to 5 BTC on your first crypto deposit. You can buy crypto directly on the site if you don’t currently own any.

Genesis: Genesis boasts a robust casino game library featuring well over 2,000 titles from a range of top-quality developers. Register at Genesis to claim up to a $1,000 welcome bonus or a $100 live dealer games bonus.

How to Sign Up at a Top Online Gambling Site in Canada

Getting started with online gambling in Canada is pretty simple. You’ll just need to create an account and deposit, and to do that — follow our guide below as we use PlayOJO to give you an example:

Step 1 — Register at PlayOJO

Follow this link to open PlayOJO and click the “Join Now” button

Fill out your required details

Wait for a validation link to be sent to your inbox

Step 2 — Validate your account

Check your email inbox for a validation link

If you can't find one, remember to check your spam box

Once located, click the link to complete the validation

Step 3 — Deposit and play

Deposit using your chosen payment method

Claim PlayOJO’s 50 wager-free bonus spins

Start playing and have fun!

Have You Found the Best Canadian Gambling Site for You?

You've reached the end of the article — congratulations! You now know everything about the best online gambling sites in Canada. How does it feel?

Few will know the answer to that question since most of you scrolled to get here, so let’s summarize everything.

PlayOJO is our number one pick for gambling online in Canada. Its unparalleled dedication to fairness and transparency is unmatched within the industry. The 50 free spins welcome bonus with zero wagering requirements alone is proof enough.

That said, we've also listed 13 other alternatives for you to look at, some stronger in certain areas than others. Wherever you do end up playing, just remember the golden rules — have fun and gamble responsibly.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: