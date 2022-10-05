Best Casino Bonuses for 2022: No Deposit Bonuses, Reload Promotions, Free Spins, and More

If you are looking for the best casino bonuses or online casino bonus codes available right now, we are here to help.

Our online gambling industry experts have handpicked the best casino promotions and top bonus codes for you to use right now.

Ignition is currently offering new players one of the best deposit bonus promotions, matching your first deposit 150% up to $3,000 for their online poker room and online casino.

But you may prefer bonuses that other online casinos offer based on your online gambling desires, like one that comes with free spins or one that can be used on sports betting.

Let’s check them out!

Best Casino Bonuses

1. Ignition - Best Casino Bonus Overall

Bonus Overview:

150% deposit match bonus

Up to $1,500 for poker games

Up to $1,500 for the online casino

Low wagering requirement of 25x

If you enjoy playing poker and casino games, then you should check out one of the top welcome bonuses going today.

Make a deposit using cryptocurrency, and Ignition will match it by 150%, and the bonus funds are split between the poker room and online casino. In total, you can score up to a $3,000 welcome package at Ignition.

This welcome bonus is for new players only, and a minimum $20 deposit using cryptocurrency is required.

The poker room bonus is unlocked at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles earned, which are garnered by exiting a cash game or finishing a poker tournament.

There is no rollover on the poker bonus once it is unlocked. After making your first-ever qualifying deposit, you have 30 days to unlock the entire poker bonus.

Ignition is not only known as one of the best online poker rooms, but they have one of the top online casinos, too. And their casino bonus has wagering requirements of just 25x.

This is an excellent rate that is much lower than most casino bonuses in the online casino industry. You have six months to complete the wagering requirements.

All bonuses are limited to one person, family, street address, mobile number, and IP address.

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Slots & specialties contribute 100% to the wagering requirements

Table games contribute 20%

Video poker contributes 10%

Single and double deck blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and ThunderCrash contributes 5%

Craps, Gold Rush Gus, and live dealer games do not contribute to the wagering requirements

No bonus code is necessary to claim this excellent deposit bonus.

Click here to find out more about the most generous bonuses at Ignition Casino

Related Post: Best online casino bonuses

2. Wild Casino - Most Exciting Casino Bonus Package on Several Deposits

Bonus Overview:

Welcome crypto package up to $9,000

300% deposit match bonus up to $3k on first deposit

150% deposit match up to $1,500 on your next four deposit

Casino bonus codes: CRYPTO300 (first deposit) & CRYPTO150 (for each reload bonus)

Wild Casino is one of the most popular online gambling sites, and they are offering new players one of the best welcome bonuses with a crypto welcome package worth up to $9,000.

Often, a crypto bonus is specifically for Bitcoin, but you can use other cryptocurrencies with this offer, including Ethereum.

Use the code CRYPTO300 on your first deposit for a 300% match up to $3,000. The minimum required deposit is $20 using crypto, and the wagering requirement is a 45x playthrough.

Then on your next four deposits, use the code CRYPTO150 for a 150% deposit match up to $1,500 on each. The minimum required deposit, including each reload bonus, is $20 with playthrough terms of 30x.

All welcome bonuses are for new players only and are available for 30 days after redemption. The maximum win cap multiplier is 10x with a max win cap of $10,000 for all deposit casino bonuses.

All bonus offers are limited to one person, family or household, home address, phone number, and IP address.

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Slot games, excluding progressive jackpots, contribute 100%

Draw High-Lo and 3 Card Rummy contribute 20%

Unless stated otherwise, table games and video poker games contribute 10%

All blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Pai Gow, Red Dog, pontoon, and Casino War contribute 5%

Craps, Ride ‘Em Poker, all progressive jackpot games, and live dealer games do not contribute to the wagering requirements

Discover other generous bonuses offered by Wild Casino

3. Super Slots - Best Variety of Casino Bonuses

Bonus Overview:

Amazing variety of casino bonuses

400% casino welcome bonus up to $4,000

Casino bonus code: CRYPTO400

Super Slots supplies over 300 high-quality branded or mainstream slots, and new players can play almost all of them with a stunning 400% deposit bonus match up to $4,000 on their first-ever deposit using any of the accepted cryptocurrencies.

This is one of the biggest online casino bonuses out there, and the minimum required deposit is $20.

The wagering requirement is 48x, and the max win cap multiplier is 10x with a win cap of $10,000. This casino bonus is available for 30 days after redemption.

All casino bonus offers are limited to one person, family, home address, phone number, and IP address.

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Slot games, excluding progressive jackpots, contribute 100%

Draw High-Lo and 3 Card Rummy contribute 20%

Unless stated otherwise, table games and video poker games contribute 10%

All blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Pai Gow, Red Dog, pontoon, and Casino War contribute 5%

Craps, Ride ‘Em Poker, all progressive jackpot games, and live dealer games do not contribute to the wagering requirements

You can find all the most generous bonuses offered by Super Slots by following this link

4. Red Dog - Most Exciting Slots Welcome Deposit Bonus

Bonus Overview:

Welcome bonus package up to $12,250

225% match up to $1,000 on the first five deposits

Extra 20% for Neosurf and BTC deposits

Welcome bonus code: WAGGINGTAILS

Meet the cute mascot red dog at Red Dog, and on your first deposit, use the code WAGGINGTAILS for a 225% deposit match with its generous slots bonus. This code can be used on your first five deposits. As a result, this bonus can go up to $12,250 in total!

The minimum required deposit is based on the payment method used, with Neosurf providing the lowest minimum requirement of $10.

When you use Neosurf or Bitcoin ($20 minimum deposit), Red Dog will add an additional 20% to your welcome bonus. All five deposit bonuses have a 35x rollover on the deposit plus bonus. The maximum bonus bet allowed during the bonus period is $10, and placing bets above $10 will void all winnings.

All bonuses are limited to one person, family, home address, household, phone number, and IP address.

The bonus cannot be used on any of the following games:

Aztec’s Millions

Caribbean Hold’em Poker

Caribbean Stud Poker

Caribbean Draw poker

Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold

Jackpot Pinatas

Let ‘Em Ride

Shopping Spree II

Spirit of the Inca

Megasaur

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Slots, Real-Series video slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games contribute 100%

Card games contribute 20%

Roulette and Roulette Multiplier contribute 10%

Follow this link to learn more about Red Dog Casino bonuses and promotions

5. BitStarz - Best Casino Bonus with Free Spins

Bonus Overview:

Welcome package up to 5 BTC

200 free spins with the welcome package

Crypto-exclusive welcome bonus

BitStarz is considered one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites, and they are giving new players a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC plus additional 200 free spins upon signing up.

The wagering requirement is 40x, including winnings on the free spins. Spins are released in increments of 20 on the first day and then 20 per day 24 hours after your first deposit. Max bet per game round during the bonus period is 0.15 mBTC.

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Most slots contribute 100%

The following online slots contribute 75%: Bloodsuckers, Bloodsuckers Touch, Kings of Chicago, Simsalabim, Zombies, Jack Hammer 2, Demolition Squad, Steam Tower, Reel Rush, Muse Wild Inspiration, Victorious, Ghost Pirates, Jackpot 6000, Mega Joker, Gypsy Rose, and Safari

Johnny the Octopus and Mega Gems contribute 50%

Live games, video poker, and table games contribute 5%

You can find more bonuses offered by BitStarz Casino by clicking here

6. Bovada - Best for Sports Betting Bonuses

Bonus Overview:

75% up to $750 for sports betting

Exclusive welcome bonus for sports bettors

Bonus code: BTCSWB750

If you have been gambling online for even a moderate amount of time, then it is highly likely that you have heard of Bovada - one of the best online sportsbooks out there. And Bovada is currently offering new players one of the best sports deposit bonuses in the industry.

When you make your first-ever deposit using crypto, enter the code BTCSWB750 for a 75% match up to $750. The welcome bonus can also be used on horse racing and certain casino games, though the racebook and sportsbook provide the lowest rollover of 5x.

The 5x wagering requirement is a much lower figure than bonuses from most other online sportsbooks, and the 30x playthrough is still below what most casino sites offer - the 30x rollover requirement applies to Casino bonuses at Bovada.

All bonuses are limited to one person, home address, phone number, and IP address. For casino gaming, all craps and live dealer games do not contribute to the wagering requirements.

Wagering contributions for casino bonus (unless otherwise stated):

Slots and specialty games contribute 100%

Table games contribute 20%

Video poker and standard blackjack contribute 10%

Single and double deck blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and ThunderCrash contribute 5%

While it is a rarity for specialty games to contribute 100% towards a rollover, clearly, with a 5x playthrough betting on sports and horseracing is the easiest way to secure the bonus.

Check out other bonuses and promotions offered by Bovada

7. Slots.lv - Best Reload Bonuses

Bonus Overview:

Crypto welcome bonus package up to $7,500

300% match up to $1,500 on the first deposit

150% match up to $750 on the next eight deposits

You can claim a massive welcome package on your first nine deposits at Slots.lv, all starting with a whopping 300% match up to $1,500 on your first deposit using crypto. The rest are 150% match bonuses up to $750 each.

Each deposit bonus is subject to a 35x playthrough on the deposit plus bonus, and the minimum deposit required to trigger the bonus is $20. Forfeiting the bonus will result in any subsequent winnings associated with the bonus being removed.

Bonus funds cannot be used on any live games, craps, and Gold Rush Gus.

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Slots, scratch cards, specialties, and keno contribute 100%

Pai Gow, TriCard Poker, Let ‘Em Ride, and all Caribbean Poker contribute 100%

Video poker, blackjack, classic blackjack, and baccarat contribute 10%

Single and Double Deck Blackjack, roulette, and ThunderCrash contribute 5%

Discover all the Slots.lv bonuses right now by clicking here

8. Cafe Casino - Best Bitcoin Welcome Bonus

Bonus Overview:

350% Bitcoin deposit match up to $2,500

The minimum deposit is $20

Applied to all crypto deposits

When you use Bitcoin to make your first deposit at Cafe Casino, the online gambling site will match it by a stunning 350% up to $2,500.

This casino bonus is for new players only. The deposit plus bonus is subject to a 40x playthrough, and the minimum deposit is $20.

If you cancel or forfeit the bonus any time before the rollover requirement is met, all funds generated by the bonus, including the bonus itself, will be voided and ineligible for reinstatement.

All bonus offers are limited to one person, family, home address, phone number, and IP address.

Unless stated otherwise, all bonuses have a max bet restriction relative to the deposit amount. Any bets that exceed the max bet restriction may result in forfeiture of the bonus and any winnings generated during the bonus period.

Craps, Gold Rush Gus, and all live games do contribute to the rollover. Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Slots and specialties contribute 100%

Table games contribute 20%

Video poker and blackjack contribute 10%

Single and Double Deck Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and ThunderCrash contribute 5%

9. 7bit - Best Casino Bonus Code for Deposit Match & Free Spins

Bonus Overview:

177% first deposit match up to 1 BTC

77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe

Promo code: SpinBonus

Whether you are an avid player of Bitcoin games or new to the world of crypto gambling, 7bit Casino is an excellent platform.

Use Bitcoin to make your first deposit and use the code SpinBonus for a lucrative 177% deposit match up to 1 BTC.

This Bitcoin casino bonus is for new players only; the minimum deposit required is 1 mBTC, and the rollover is 45x, including free spins. All bonus offers are limited to one person, family, home address, phone number, and IP address.

When playing with bonus funds, the max bet is 0.0003 BTC or $5 USD. The maximum bet per spin is 0.00005 BTC or $1.

Live casino games do not contribute to the wagering requirements. Most video slots contribute 100% to the rollover, and all other games contribute 5%.

Check out other casino bonuses offered by 7bit online casino

10. Las Atlantis - Generous Casino Bonus With 45 Free Spins

Bonus Overview:

260% deposit match

45 free spins on Thai Emerald

Bonus code: HIDDENGEM

Discover the exciting Lost City of Atlantis at Las Atlantis, and they will match your first deposit by 260% and give you 45 free spins on the thrilling online slot game, Thai Emerald.

The minimum deposit required is based on the payment method used, with Neosurf providing the lowest minimum deposit at just $10; Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Flexepin have a minimum deposit requirement of $20, and credit card is at $30.

All bonuses are limited to one person, family, home address, phone number, and IP address. If a bonus is forfeited during the bonus play, all winnings associated with the bonus will also be forfeited.

The wagering requirements are a rollover of 35x on the bonus plus deposit, and the bonus game types include slots, Real-Series video slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games.

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Keno, slots, scratch cards, Real-Series video slots, and board games contribute 100%

Tri Card Poker, blackjack, video poker, and multi-hand video poker contribute 20%

Roulette and Roulette Multiplier contribute 10%

11. El Royale - Attractive Welcome Package Over the First Five Deposits

Bonus Overview:

320% crypto deposit match

Promo code: CRYPTOROYAL

It can be used on the first five deposits

El Royale is offering new players a 320% crypto deposit match up to $2,500 on their first five deposits for a total up to a whopping $12,500. The wagering requirements are a 35x rollover on the deposit plus the bonus.

To receive this valuable offer, use the code CRYPTOROYAL on your first five deposits.

No live games can be played during the bonus period, and playing any live games may result in the bonus and any associated winnings being forfeited. Max allowed bet during the bonus period is $10. Max cash out is 20x the deposit amount.

No bonus funds can be used to play the following progressive games:

Aztec’s Millions

Caribbean Stud Poker

Caribbean Hold’em Poker

Caribbean Draw Poker

Let’Em Ride

Shopping Spree II

Spirit of the Inca

Megasaur

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Keno, slots, scratch cards, Real-Series video slots, and board games contribute 100%

Tri Card Poker, blackjack, video poker, and multi-hand video poker contribute 20%

Roulette and Roulette Multiplier contribute 10%

Follow this link to discover what bonuses are offered by El Royale

12. Slots Empire - Best Casino Bonus for Board Games

Bonus Overview:

220% deposit bonus match up to $2,400

Bonus code: INFANTRY

Valid on the first five deposits

Break out your togas and get ready to hit some high-powered slot games at Slots Empire. This online casino is offering new players a 220% deposit match up to $2,400 on their first five deposits.

To claim your 220% deposit match, use code INFANTRY on your first five deposits. Each deposit bonus is subject to a 35x playthrough on the deposit plus bonus, the max bet threshold during the bonus play is $10, and the max cash out is 30x the deposit.

No bonus cash can be used to play the following progressive games:

Aztec’s Millions

Caribbean Stud Poker

Caribbean Hold’em Poker

Caribbean Draw Poker

Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold

Jackpot Pinatas

Let’Em Ride

Shopping Spree II

Spirit of the Inca

Megasaur

Wagering contributions (unless stated otherwise):

Keno, slots, scratch cards, Real-Series video slots, and board games contribute 100%

Tri Card Poker, blackjack, video poker, and multi-hand video poker contribute 20%

Roulette and Roulette Multiplier contribute 10%

Follow this link to find out more about all the latest casino bonuses offered by Slots Empire

Ranking Methodology of the Best Online Casino Bonuses

Nearly all online casinos provide bonuses of some sort, but that does not always mean they are valuable offers. Below are a few categories we studied before deciding which bonus offers made the cut.

Size of the Bonus:

While a bigger bonus does not always equal a solid opportunity to make extra money, a large bonus is great and certainly made this list if the wagering requirements were fair.

Wagering Requirements:

Many casino bonuses initially look amazing, but that can often be deceiving once you examine the casino bonus terms.

If the playthrough attached to a bonus offer is astronomical, then the size of the bonus doesn’t matter since it will be nearly impossible to secure. So, we only included bonuses with fair wagering requirements.

The Fine Print:

No one likes to read the fine print of anything, so we read the terms and conditions for you. We included all pertinent information, like expiration dates, game limitations, and game contribution levels. And if there were any ridiculous terms, the bonus did not make our list.

Best Casino Bonuses Online: FAQs

Why Do Sites Offer Casino Bonuses?

Online casinos use a welcome casino promotion to attract new customers, and they will often provide reload bonuses for returning players not only to keep them coming back but as a way to show customers appreciation.

Players often like these bonuses because it extends their gameplay time while giving them a shot at taking home some sweet bonus cash.

Are Online Casino Bonuses a Scam?

Not at all if the wagering requirements are attainable and fair. Some online casinos do offer outrageous bonuses with equally outrageous playthrough requirements, so it’s important to make sure you understand the rollover terms before you claim a welcome or deposit bonus.

For example, if you look at our top pick, Ignition, its welcome bonus comes with a 25x wagering requirement, which is completely fair.

What Is a Wagering Requirement of Casino Bonuses?

A wagering requirement is the multiple of a bonus amount that you must complete in order to collect the bonus.

For example, if you receive a casino bonus of $50 attached to a rollover of 10x on the bonus, then you must bet 10 times the bonus amount to complete the wagering requirement, which would be $500.

This doesn’t mean you have to win $500 in wagers, just that your total bets must equal that amount; if you go up $100 and down $100, then that is a $200 contribution to the rollover. So, these bonuses are more achievable than they often seem.

Where Do I Enter an Online Casino Bonus Code?

Some bonuses are not code generated, which usually means that you can select the bonus from a promo page or from a dropdown menu in the cashier.

If there is a bonus code, most online casinos have a designated area in the cashier for you to enter the code when making your deposit.

What If I Forget to Enter an Online Casino Bonus Code or It Doesn’t Work?

Some codes can take up to 10 minutes to take effect. If you are certain that the bonus code did not work or you simply forgot to enter the code, contact the casino’s customer support team immediately.

No matter what reason your bonus code is not showing, it is crucial that you contact the customer support team before you place any bets.

How to Sign Up and Claim an Online Casino Bonus

Since the welcome bonus offer at Ignition is one of the most popular online casino bonuses, we are going to walk you through signing up and claiming a bonus with them.

Step One: Go to the Casino's Website

Click here to open Ignition casino

Select the orange “Join” button at the upper right corner

Fill out the information box

Step Two: Verify Your Email

Check your email

Click the verify link

Step Three: Deposit, Play, and Have Fun

Activate the welcome bonus

Deposit a minimum of $20

You will then be ready to play poker and casino games with your bonus

Ready to Receive the Best Casino Bonuses?

We hope our in-depth list of the best online casino bonuses and our detailed overview of the promotions have helped you decide which one is the best for you.

Currently, Ignition is offering one of the most exciting promotions with their 150% poker and online casino bonus for up to $3,000 ($1,500 for poker and $1,500 for casino gaming). You can click here to claim this excellent bonus offer.

But each of the online casino promotions we listed has excellent attributes, so you may want to claim more than one to test out all the bonus types. Have fun playing, and as always, please gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: