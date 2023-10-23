Baby born at Browns game is the new niece of wide receiver David Bell

Fans who watched the Oct. 22 NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts the Cleveland Browns enjoyed plenty of exciting plays. The back-and-forth offensive battle ended with a 39-38 victory by the Browns thanks to a last-minute touchdown.

But, behind the scenes at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Field, an even more significant event and celebration happened. Just 20 minutes into the first quarter of the game, a fan gave birth to a baby girl inside the stadium. This little girl seemed eager to attend her first live football game.

After all, she’s related to one of the players, Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell.

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

In a press statement shared with the media, officials in charge of Lucas Oil Stadium operations confirmed the baby’s birth.

“We wish the family our warmest congratulations and wishes for good health,” officials said in the release shared by Fox 59 News. “We are excited to be a part of their history.”

Bell had nearly 300 family and friends in attendance at the game, which served as a homecoming for the man who grew up in Indianapolis and ultimately played for Purdue, where he became a First Team All-American player in 2021. In 2022, the Browns drafted him.

WLFI sports anchor Kelly Hallinan talked to Bell and his mom about his ties to Indiana, and why it was such a special game for him:

Former Boilermaker David Bell was back home in Indianapolis facing the Colts.

I spoke with the Browns wide receiver, his former coaches, family and Purdue fans at the game.@WLFI @WLFISports @DB3LL @WARRENCENTRALFB @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/dT7sfybGGw — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) October 23, 2023

MORE: Twins born at just 22 weeks and one day head home from hospital

As Bell’s contingency of fans made their way into the stadium, the mother-to-be suddenly went into labor. Her due date wasn’t expected until Oct. 26, but the baby had other ideas.

Bell’s mother, Kareem Butler, told Fox 8 News the pregnant woman entered labor as they crossed the street in front of the stadium.

“So, when they got here, they went to the first aid. By the time they got her back there, the baby was crowning and they delivered her here at the stadium,” Bell said.

Bell’s team congratulated Bell and his family on its official Facebook page.

“It’s a blessing,” the proud uncle told reporters after the game. “Her whole idea was to try to have the baby before the game, but you know it’s all in God’s time. So, now I have a new niece. So, hopefully, I get to see her when I come back to the city.”

MORE: According to science, there’s no such thing as holding your baby too much

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.