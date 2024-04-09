Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law that bans most abortions

The Arizona Supreme Court upheld a Civil War-era abortion ban on Tuesday.

"To date, our legislature has never affirmatively created a right to, or independently authorized, elective abortion," the court's opinion stated.

This 4-2 ruling makes nearly all abortion in the state illegal, with exception of cases to save the mother's life.

It also wipes out a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which was made law in 2022, prior to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

After the constitutional right to an abortion was overturned later that year, Arizona still had a law on the books from 1864 that banned nearly all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest.

Republicans attempted to revive the law but faced opposition from abortion-rights advocates, including Planned Parenthood Arizona, which was a plaintiff in this case.

A lower court previously ruled that medical providers could perform abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy under the new law. But that ruling was overturned with the state Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke to reporters just minutes after the ruling was made public, imploring the Republican legislature to repeal the 1864 law.

Whether the legislature acts or not, the issue of abortion could end up on the November ballot.

Arizona for Abortion Access said it has gathered 500,000 signatures, which is beyond the number needed to get the measure on the ballot in November.

The ballot measure would ask voters to decide on a constitutional amendment on abortion. If passed, the amendment would allow access until the point of fetal viability.

Abortion is also a major topic in the presidential race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, said on Monday that decisions about abortions should be left up to the states.

President Biden has been a vocal supporter of abortion rights. On Tuesday, he decried the Arizona Supreme Court's decision, saying, "This ruling is a result of the extreme agenda of Republican elected officials who are committed to ripping away women’s freedom."

