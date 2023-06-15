Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know about Amazon’s summer sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you consider yourself a savvy shopper, you know that one of the best times to get deals online is during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

The two-day sale is full of discounts on products you’ll likely find for a higher price elsewhere and Amazon-exclusive products you can’t get anywhere else.

If you’ve never shopped Prime Day — or just want a refresher on how it works — we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the massive savings event before Prime Day 2023 begins.

What Does Prime Day Mean?

Amazon Prime Day is a savings event on items offered through Amazon, which includes millions of items in multiple categories. The sale was created nearly 10 years ago and continues to be a massive savings event every year. In 2019, it became a two-day event and expanded its offerings.

In 2022, Amazon says it sold more than 300 million items on Prime Day, and the most popular items purchased were home goods and consumer electronics, including Amazon-branded devices.

When Is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon typically reveals the Prime Day dates a week or more ahead of the sale, but the retailer has not yet announced when they will be in 2023. The event was first held on July 15, 2015, to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday, and last year’s Prime Day took place July 12-13, 2022. Amazon typically holds Prime Days on the first few weekdays of the week after July 4.

Your best bet is to keep an eye on Amazon in the days leading up that week. If you have anything particular in mind that you want to check the price on, make a list and search for it once the sale begins.

You can also take a look at the best sellers from the previous Prime Day event, which may give you an idea of some products you can expect. While the products will vary from year to year, chances are many of Amazon’s own products will be included, like Fire TV Sticks and Blink security cameras.

It’s also smart to think ahead to the holidays when shopping, as Christmas will only be about five months away once Prime Day begins. You may want to add gifts to your shopping list along with anything else you want or need. If you see a deal you don’t think will be better on Black Friday, grab it now. Don’t wait for the busy holiday season!

What Time Does Prime Day Start?

Savings typically begin at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on the first day of the two-day sale. Some deals are released even earlier, however, with others being added as lightning deals at various times throughout the sale. The sales continue for the next 48 hours and many items will be available for that entire time, as long as they don’t sell out.

Is Prime Day Only for Prime Members?

Prime Day is a perk of being a member of Amazon Prime, so you can only take advantage of the deals if you have a membership. You can, however, sign up at any time — including on Prime Day — so don’t worry if you’re still deciding on a membership. Signing up takes just a few moments of your time.

When you sign up, you’ll get a free 30-day trial, after which you will be charged $14.99 per month. You can cancel anytime, which means if you sign up within 30 days of Prime Day, you can take advantage of the deals and then cancel before you actually pay any money.

Along with being able to get deals on Prime Day, your membership also comes with a handful of benefits including free two-day delivery on millions of items, savings on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and access to Amazon Music. Prime Video, which has thousands of movies and TV shows, is also included at no extra cost.

How Does Prime Day Work?

Prime Day makes it easy to shop for practically anything, as long as you have a membership. Once you’ve signed up, you can begin shopping as soon as the sale goes live. Simply head to the search bar and type in something specific to see if it’s on sale, or go to the Prime Day page and look at all of the available deals.

There are no coupon codes required to get the deals, but you may see some coupons on specific products. If you do, just click the coupon box on the page and you’ll get an even bigger discount on that item. Then you’ll just check out as usual.

Is Everything on Sale on Prime Day?

While you’ll find millions of items on sale for Prime Day, not every item on the site will be discounted. You will, however, find discounted in just about every category — from home and kitchenware to clothing, pets, toys, jewelry, electronics and more.

You can tell if an item is on sale once you click on it. If it’s on sale, you will see a list price crossed out with the sale price above it and the percentage you’ll be saving. If it is also labeled as a Lightning Deal and you see a countdown, it means the sale is even shorter than the two-day Prime Day deals — you’ll need to order it before the timer runs out.

Is Prime Day Once A Year?

Prime Day happens just once per year, though in 2022, Amazon hosted two separate Prime Day events. The second sale, which was called Prime Early Access, took place on Oct. 11-12, before the holiday shopping season started. This was the second time Amazon had held a Prime Day event in October; the 2020 Prime Day was shifted to fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear if Amazon will hold another October Prime Early Access sale. Derived From Data News says the unexpected second Prime Day in a year didn’t do as well as the July date, although it did better than regular Prime Days in the years before 2022.

Amazon offers other sales throughout the year, as well as daily deals. Other large-scale sales have included Amazon Pet Day when the retailer offers deep discounts on everything you need for your furry, feathered or scaled friends. Pet Day has taken place for the last couple of years in May and was available to all Amazon customers, at least in 2023. So you don’t always need a Prime membership to participate in Amazon sales — but it helps.

Happy Shopping!

