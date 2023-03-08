Brian McKnight set to come to Buffalo this weekend

Buffalo Native Brian McKnight chatted with Mercedes Wilson about his 31 year career, his experience as an artist and his beautiful family. As a young artist, Brian looked up to music from stars such Stevie Wonder. He pulled from that pool when it came to his songs, which over the years has sold over 30 million records.

He is not shy of his love for his wife and children and that love is reflected in his music. On March 11th Brian will be performing at Shea's Performing Arts Center with special guest After 7, and is looking forward to seeing everyone there singing his songs. Be sure to grab your tickets at: