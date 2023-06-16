9 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Between post-Memorial Day discounts, Father’s Day deals and early Fourth of July sales, this week is a wonderful time to find some bargains.

You’ll save money on tons of warm weather items like paddle boards and sandals, travel mugs for road trips and even furniture if you’re looking to refresh your home this summer.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best deals this week that are definitely worth the money. Keep in mind that prices may change at a moment’s notice, so make sure the sale price is still listed if you shop any of our picks.

If you have some trips to the lake or ocean planned this summer, you’ll save a whopping $454 on this Marnur Inflatable Paddle Board Stand up Paddleboard from Walmart. Regularly $599, it is now just $145, including shipping. That’s a savings of more than 75%.

Made of thickened PVC, the paddle board has a weight capacity of 330 pounds and is 30 inches wide, so it can fit up to two people at the same time. The board inflates in around 5–10 minutes and is suitable for all skill levels whether you’re surfing, paddling or just lounging on it while fishing.

There are no coupon codes or memberships required for the deal, but Walmart does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to grab it quickly.

Buy Marnur Inflatable Stand up Paddleboard from Walmart for $145 (was $599).

You’ll save $20 on this MagSafe Car Mount Strong Magnetic Phone Holder from Amazon, now priced at $19.99, a 50% savings.

The car mount comes with two bases — an adhesive mount and vent mount — so it can either stick to a part of your car (or desk, table, etc., if you’re using it inside) or be placed on a car vent. It is made for the iPhone Pro Plus, plus a handful of other phones, which are all listed on the product page where it says “Compatible Phone Models.”

Prices on Amazon change often, so if this is a deal you want, you should grab it right away.

Buy LISEN Fits MagSafe Car Mount Strong Magnetic Phone Holder on Amazon for $19.99 (was $39.99).

If you’re in need of some new sneakers, you can save $35.05 on these Asics Women’s Japan S Shoes, now priced at $34.95, a savings of 50% from the regular price of $70.

The shoes come in sizes 5–12 and 14 colors, though some colors and sizes are sold out. While the base of the shoes are white, cream or black, the stripes on the side can be anything from pink and teal to bright yellow.

Asics does not say when the deal ends, so you’ll want to add them to your cart soon.

Buy Asics Women’s Japan S Shoes from Ascis for $34.95 (was $70).

If you’re a gamer, you can score a great deal on this Xbox One Stereo Headset from Woot this week. Priced at $19.99, you’ll save $40 or 66% off the regular price of $59.99.

The headphones have an over-ear design for comfort and a microphone so you can chat with other people playing the same game.

There is no coupon code or membership required for the deal, but you will need to create an account on Woot if you haven’t shopped there before. There is a limit of five pairs of headphones per customer. The sale ends June 24 or earlier if the headphones sell out.

Buy Xbox One Stereo Headset from Woot for $19.99 (was $59.99).

While most people don’t enjoy flossing their teeth, you can make the task easier with this Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, now on sale for $77.59.

A savings of $22.40, or 22%, the flosser has 10 pressure settings and comes with seven water flossing tips. Helping to remove plaque, the flosser is accepted by the American Dental Association for safety and effectiveness.

The price may change at any time, so you’ll want to grab this deal quickly.

Buy Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser on Amazon for $77.59 (was $99.99).

Yeti mugs are known for keeping beverages hot or cold for hours at a time, so if you have any travel plans this summer, this Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug is a must-have.

Regularly $30, it is on sale for $24, a 20% savings. You can get it in classic colors like blue and black, or brighter colors including like orange, red and green.

There is no end date to the sale listed online, so you’ll want to order it quickly in case it ends without notice.

Buy Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug from Yeti for $24 (was $30).

You can never have too many pairs of sandals in the summer and these Men’s Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals are being offered at a great discount this week.

Regularly $49.99 at Journeys, the sandals are now $29.98, a 40% savings. Made of EVA, they have an adjustable buckle for a custom fit and an anatomically correct footbed.

There’s no saying when the deal will end, so if you’re in need of some sandals, you might want to order them soon.

Buy Men’s Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal from Journeys for $29.98 (was $49.99).

While it would be great in your own home, this Monster Smart Home 16 GB Digital Photo Frame from Amazon makes a wonderful gift, if you want to get an early start on holiday shopping.

Regularly $89.99, it is on sale for $59.99, a savings of $30. The frame holds 16 gigabytes, which is about 4,000 photos. You can upload up to 100 photos at time, so filling the frame won’t take very long. Along with the 16GB of internal memory, you also get 6GB of free cloud storage.

The sale could end at any time, so you’ll want to order the frame soon while it’s still discounted.

Buy Monster Smart Home 16 GB Digital Photo Frame from Amazon for $59.99 (was $89.99).

If you’re up for a redesign in your home this summer, you’ll save $330 on this Loop Coffee Table from Parachute. Originally $1,099, the table is on sale for $769 or 30% off.

The table comes in either walnut or white oak and has an open shelf design so you can stack books or other decorative items. Parachute does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to order the product quickly just in case.

Buy Loop Coffee Table from Parachute for $769 (was $1,099).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.