Teton Kitchen delivers flavor on Elmwood

Whether you are in the mood for great food during your lunch break or you want to take the family out for a treat on a Sunday afternoon, Teton Kitchen has you covered.

Located at 153 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo,Teton Kitchen is in the perfect spot.

You can take a walk through the beautiful area during your lunch break and finish is off with amazing food. Your family will love Teton's Sunday specials, as there is something for everyone.

We tried the spring rolls(we couldn't resist), trust us, they are amazing!

