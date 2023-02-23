This 50-inch smart TV is on sale for $268 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Smart TVs offer a complete entertainment package in one thin piece of technology. Gone are the days when you need to connect all kinds of devices to your television to watch your favorite programs. Whether you like local programming or streaming, a smart TV has it all.

And, these days, buying a smart TV doesn’t have to put a major dent in your bank account. Even if you want a large-screen TV, you can find a smart TV sale almost anywhere throughout the year and score a major deal.

Right now, you can find 50-inch smart TVs on sale for under $300. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to replace your old TV, now might be it.

The Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV is on sale for only $268. The features packed in this smart TV give customers a high-end experience for a low price. 4K Ultra HD means the picture is crystal clear and the backlight makes viewing easy no matter what lighting levels are in the room.

A built-in V-Gaming Engine makes video gameplay faster and helps to avoid lag even with the most advanced video graphics. And, no smart TV would be complete without a large selection of built-in apps, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, HBO Max and so much more.

Users can also connect Bluetooth headphones for those times when they want to have a viewing experience all to themselves. For those who like to connect their tablets or computer to their TV, this Vizio has Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast ready to go!

This smart TV on sale has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from almost 12,000 reviews. Fans say it’s a good TV for the price. Normally $358, this Smart TV is on sale at Walmart for a limited time, so act fast if you want to snag one.

You can find other Smart TVs available for under $300 if you are looking for a different size or brand. Check out these deals!

Get a bigger TV for less money with this TCL smart TV available at Walmart. Its everyday price of $268 makes this a fabulous deal for anyone.

In addition to the typical streaming apps you’d get on any Smart TV, this TCL model has an advanced digital TV tuner that easily picks up free, over-the-air HD content. With Roku included, viewers can control their viewing experience via the free Roku app. Plus, the TCL Smart TV can be connected to voice assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

It has 3.8 stars out of 5 from more than 3800 reviewers.

Get a lot of entertainment bang for your buck with this Insignia 50-inch smart TV available on Amazon.

With Amazon Fire TV built-in, viewers can easily use Alexa to control everything: searching for programming, changing inputs, controlling smart home devices, and even playing music.

Other streaming apps including Hulu, Apple TV+ and Sling TV. More are also included in the digital programming package. Plus, Insignia’s DTS Sound Studio adds a new level of sound immersion to complete the viewing experience.

The Insignia 50-inch Smart TV has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and more than 7,300 reviews.

“Great Television. Big screen pretty crisp picture,” wrote Keith in his verified review. “If you’re looking for a nice-sized TV but something not MASSIVE then I would say go for it. Doubly so if you use Alexa.”

The $249.99 price (it’s marked down from $399.99) makes this a great smart TV sale item. It’s available for a limited time.

Amazon has slashed this Toshiba smart TV’s price by almost 40% (down from $429.99), making it a must-grab deal.

Its LED/4K picture quality provides four times the resolution of full HD, so you know the picture will be stunning. This smart TV also includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which is the same technology movie theaters use.

A voice-controlled remote with Alexa is included with the Toshiba TV. This gives viewers the ability to change channels, volume, inputs and playback with a simple spoken command. Amazon Fire TV is included with the smart TV on sale, as well as apps for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Pandora Music, and much more.

This Toshiba television set has more than 5,700 reviews with a 4.4-star overall rating). Around 75% of them are five stars, including one from Kristin M., who loves the TV for its wide range of programming and price.

“Great TV for a really good price! Nice picture! Great sound!” she wrote. “Loaded with apps including Netflix, Hulu (you can pay a monthly fee for these), there are tons of apps and free channels that have just about anything you could want including live NFL games if you are a Prime member (highly recommend!)”

This is another limited-time deal on Amazon and the price could change at any time.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, check out one of these smart TV sale items!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.