2026 World Cup final to be held at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium

While the world's biggest sporting event may still be a couple of years away, soccer's governing body has now selected the site of the 2026 World Cup final.

FIFA announced Sunday that the finale will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets was picked over AT&T Stadium in Dallas and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was at MetLife when he heard the news.

"We cannot wait to welcome the world to @MetLifeStadium — and the great Garden State — in 2026!" he said in a statement on social media.

FIFA announced the World Cup host cities in 2022 with matches to be held in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The field is also expanding in 2026 from 32 to 48 teams.

However, the expansion may not have much of an impact on the final outcome of the tournament, as all but two of the 84 semifinalists in World Cup history have been either European or South American nations. Lionel Messi and Argentina will be looking to defend the title they won in 2022.

The 2026 World Cup will kick off Thursday, June 11, from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The full match schedule can be accessed here.

