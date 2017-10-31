Two smash and grab burglars steal breast cancer donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - The Erie County Sheriff's Office report they have arrested two suspects involved in a string of convenient store and gas station burglaries after staking them out in Elma.

Police say the duo used a brick to smash glass doors and enter various locations.

On October 28th during a traffic stop, detectives arrested 30-year-old James Trala of Depew and 34-year-old Phillip Muzzy of Lackawanna, after finding evidence from the recent burglaries.

Among the items were lottery tickets, cigarettes, cash, and cash donations from a breast cancer awareness collection box.

Trala has been charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny. He is held at the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Muzzy has been charged with the same counts. He is also being held at the Erie County Holding Center but on $5,000 bail and has an outstanding Family Court warrant.

No word on whether the items have been returned.