GRAND ISLAND, N.Y.(WKBW) - An Erie County Sheriff's Deputy had her hands full with an unusual rescue on Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office received a call about an owl entangled in a soccer goal net at Veteran's Park in Grand Island, around 11:30 am.

Deputy Kopacz was able to free the raptor from the netting. After a brief "once-over" the Deputy launched the bird into the air. The owl flew away, seemingly, uninjured from the encounter with the net.