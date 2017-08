Aquarium of Niagara harbor seal pup needs a name

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) - It's a girl! The Aquarium of Niagara announced the newest harbor seal pup born on July 13th is in perfect health.

The female pup is 46 pounds and needs a new name. The Squarium staff is torn between two names: Dill and Zara. Dill would be for the pup's dad, Pickles and Zara would be for her mother, Zoey.

There's a survey on the aquarium's FaceBook page for you to vote on the name! The name will be announced on August 10th.